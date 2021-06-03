Preview: Blood Bowl 3 Closed Beta Starts Today

Blood Bowl is a cult classic, both in video game form, and its original board game form. Based off of a strange combination of Warhammer fantasy, and American football, it’s something that isn’t quite like either of those things. If you haven’t experienced the Blood Bowl phenomenon, the closed beta starts today with registration still open.

Blood Bowl 3 is a turn-based fantasy sports game. You control a team of fantasy footballers as they tackle, gouge and maim their opponents. This isn’t Madden, however—Blood Bowl 3 is a turn-based game that is based on the titular board game’s newest edition. That means lots of behind-the-scenes dice rolling that might not always turn out in your favor—but tempting fate against the RNG has always been a traditional part of Blood Bowl. New to Blood Bowl 3 is the addition of two teams—the Black Orcs and the Imperial Nobility.

While the full game is going to release in September with a full story campaign, 12 teams, and customizability, the closed beta is going to be limited to the Imperial Nobility, Elven Union and Black Orc teams. There will not be customization, a campaign mode or tutorials during the closed beta period—but you will be able to play against AI or other players in online matchmaking or local turn-based mode. It’s too bad about the lack of tutorial, though. I’m sure veterans of the series will have less trouble than I did, but even as someone who put a few dozen hours into Blood Bowl 2 it took some figuring out.

If you want to take to Blood Bowl 3’s blood fields, grab your spikes, your spiked ball and your spiked helmet (they really like spikes) and head over to head over to https://www.bloodbowl-thegame.com/#/home and register for a key.

Blood Bowl 3’s closed beta starts today and runs through June 13th.

