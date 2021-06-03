Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 6/3 and Beyond

It’s another week closer to a fuller reopening of the city! We’re currently scheduled to be fully open by June 11 and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. We will continue posting mostly virtual events and listing in-person events, but in the coming weeks will be mixing the two a little more. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond! So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.

Before we jump into our event recommendations, we want to remind you that Third Coast Review is one of 43 local independent media that are members of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance. You can help #savechicagomedia by donating to our 2021 campaign. Here’s our CIMA website where you can donate to all or select your favorites to receive donations. It’s the last few days you can donate so we urge you to check out what CIMA is all about!

Now, let’s get on with your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3rd

Audiotree Live @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 8:00pm

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: Audiotree has been providing some quality live sessions to music fans for years, letting artists do their thing right from Audiotree’s studio. The shows have always been excellent, offering you a nice taste of live shows. Check out this week’s lineup below

NOW WHAT: Audiotree Live sessions are always free!

THURSDAY & BEYOND, JUNE 3rd- JUNE 6th



The 9th Annual Pivot Arts Festival: Reimagining Utopia @ Your favorite streaming device and Various locations around Chicago, Various Times

WHAT: A celebration of contemporary performance

SO WHAT: This year’s Pivot Arts Festival presents 12 selected artists and artistic groups commissioned to create video installations or short, live works responding to the theme of a better world post-pandemic. The performances will take place either in person will safety precautions or virtually throughout the festival. You can check out the lineup of performances over on their website!

NOW WHAT: Head over to the Pivots Arts website and start scheduling your festival experience!

FRIDAY, JUNE 4th

Jeff Tweedy: Drive In @ Seatgeek Stadium, 7000 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL, 6:00pm, all ages

WHAT: Jeff Tweedy makes his way to Seatgeek Stadium for a fun drive-in show! Enjoy the full stage show from the comfort of your car!

SO WHAT: What is there to say about the venerable Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy? The man knows his way around a song or a hundred and will undoubtedly put on one hell of show.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available at $202.09 and $243.52! Each pass allows up to 4 people per car for this all ages show.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5th

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $49 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

SUNDAY, JUNE 6th

The Alley 45th Anniversary Party @ The Alley, 2620 W Fletcher, Noon – 8:30pm

WHAT: Celebrate the legendary Chicago store!

SO WHAT: The Alley has been throughout a lot over the years, from shuttering its original shop, shifting styles, and so much more. But the undeniably iconic shop is still around and ready to celebrate its 45th year! They are also cohosting the Oddities Market and Scare Fair at the same time, which will see great vendors offering up their unique items! There will be tons of giveaways including five free leather jackets and so much more!

NOW WHAT: If you feel comfortable heading out, this fun party is free! Pick up a new outfit and be ready for whatever this summer throws at you!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Artifacts , Hatcher/ Maunu/ Roebke/ Kirshner, Irreversible Entanglements, Quintet Attacca @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 8:00pm & 10:00pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in-person seating tickets available for the weekend shows!

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free unless noted, but you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is a collaborative series that aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with a special screening of The Amusement Park, a new series Back on the Big Screen Presented by MUBI featuring Ran, Days of Heaven, Matinee, Playtime, Touch of Evil , The Tingler, Goodbye, Dragon Inn, Cinema Paradiso, Mary Jane’s Not a Virgin Anymore; and Music Box Garden Movies like Friday, Mallrats and The General,! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!