3CR’s Guide to Record Store Day Drop 1 2021 in Chicago and Beyond

Record Store Day, which once upon a time took place during the third weekend of April, has had a bit of a tumultuous last couple years. COVID-19 forced the annual day of record store celebration to split into three different days that mostly stayed virtual or with curbside pick up. Digging through record stack was few and far between and the “Store” part of the day was lacking (but with good reason!) This year the special day for wax lovers has retracted to two days, missed it’s traditional April spot, and is taking place on June 12th and July 17th!

The fun event has always had some criticism, specifically its focus on costly vinyl, records that don’t necessarily need to be repressed, flippers picking up all the rarest goodies to resell at even more ridiculous prices, record store not making as much as they once did because of all the corporate overlords digging their nails into the backs of small business, etc. And now with the ever looming pandemic, safety has become an issue. Thankfully stores are adhering to their neighborhoods’ COVID-guidelines and making sure that everything is as safe as can be.

While a lot of the community aspects of the event are not happening again (live music in store being a huge loss) the spirit of the event is still evident. RSD is meant to bring music lovers together and support these shops by packing a sizable list of exclusive releases to help celebrate the music community. Usually RSD is the biggest sales day of the year for these shops (usually…) and with all the COVID closures, they sure as hell need the boost now.

If you don’t feel comfortable going out, don’t fret! There are plenty of stores offering unique ways to shop like curbside purchasing, online ordering, and more. You can still enjoy the event even if you don’t feel comfortable going out still.

You can check out the list of releases at the RSD website! Below is a list of stores taking part in RSD as well as stores that are not. Saturday is a day to support all record stores, and if you don’t feel comfortable going out, most have an online store to purchase regular releases. You can see the almost fuller list of Illinois stores at the RSD website. We also mapped out the shops on Google Maps, so take a look at your neighborhood, click on your local record shop’s marker, and see what they’re doing for this first RSD Drop!

Hey folks, before we jump into the Record Store Day Drop 1 details, I should warn you that there is an annoying amount of COVID-19 reminders throughout the post. We here at Third Coast Review are committed to keeping our readers as safe as possible during the pandemic and urge you to stay home if you don’t feel comfortable going out. But if you do plan on going out to any of these stores, we want to make sure you remember to adhere to COVID-19 precautions: wear a mask, social distance, use hand sanitizer, and stay safe. And if you really don’t feel comfortable going out, there are a few online and curbside options available to partake in the event!

This list will be updated throughout the day as stores post their RSD news. If they are any stores missing or that should be noted, leave a comment and we’ll add them to the list! And remember, you don’t have to go out to support these stores if you don’t feel comfortable. but if you do, wear a mask, social distance, and be a responsible shopper in these COVID-19 times.

RSD ADJACENT: Chicago & Beyond!

Beyond The Limit – 7316 W Irving Park Rd Norridge – (708) 452-5552

Buy some records, music t-shirts, and more at this fun shop!

Bob’s Blues & Jazz Mart– 3419 W Irving Park Road – 773-539-5002

The amazing owner of Bob’s Blues & Jazz Mart, Bob Koester, recently passed away, leaving behind a beautiful musical legacy. They aren’t sure if they are getting any RSD exclusives, but f you haven’t shopped around this store, today is a perfect day to support the Chicago staple

Dave’s Records – 2604 N. Clark St. – 773-929-6325 – @davesrecordschi

Dave’s won’t have any of the RSD releases . Dave is recovering from surgery and is taking it easy this year. Instead he’ll be offering a a buy one, get on 50% off sale if you pay cash and a free 7in from Kurt St. Thomas with purchase !

Gramaphone Records – 2843 N. Clark St. – 773-472-3683 @gramaphonechi

No details on their RSD plans yet, so keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.

Groovin’ High – 1047 W. Belmont Ave. – 773-476-6846

Groovin’ High doesn’t have the most consistent schedule throughout the year (read: they’re almost always closed), and with COVID going on we’re not sure if they’ll open their doors.

Hyde Park Records – 1377 E 53rd St – (773) 288-6588

With an extensive selection of Jazz, Blues, Soul and Gospel, Hyde Park Records is a great stop for your record store day celebration!

Oak Park Records – 179 S Oak Park Ave., Oak Park – 708-524-2880

Oak Park Records typically does not celebrate RSD with exclusive records, opting for a general celebration of all records. Stop by and and will announce exactly what they be doing this Saturday soon! Keep an eye on their Facebook for details!

Out of the Past Records – 4407 W Madison St – (773) 626-3878

Do a little crate digging and this old school, family owned record store!

Purple Dog Records – 231 S. Washington St. #105 Naperville – @PurpleDogRecord

No details on their RSD plans yet, so keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.

Shady Rest Vintage & Vinyl – 1659 S. Throop – 872-444-6488

Shady Rest Vintage and Vinyl has a ton of great audio equipment and a well curated record selection, Highly recommend to make this a stop for your Record Store Day!

Vinyl Frontier Records – 4720 w Elm Street McHenry

While Record Store Day is a great excuse to buy some excellent record, it just doesn’t make sense for every store. Vinyl Frontier records won’t be participating in RSD, but they definitely should be a stop on your Record Store Day celebration! Support this great shop!

Wild Praire Vinyl & Vintage– 1109 N. Western Ave – 773-580-7946

Will not be open this weekend, but you can check them out during their temporary hours of Noon to 5:00pm on June 8 -10 and June 15 &16.



RSD PLEDGED STORES : Chicago

606 Records – 1808 S. Allport – 312-585-6108 – @606records

606 Records will open at 10:00am with plenty of RSD titles available! Remember to shop safely with a mask and maintain social distancing!

Beverly Records – 11612 S. Western Ave. – 773-779-0066 – @BeverlyRecords

Beverly Records will have RSD releases this Saturday! They’ll have an awesome poster for sale to celebrate the day! Details haven’t been released for how they’re going to handle the day, so check their socials for any updates!

Bric-A-Brac Records & Collectibles – 3156 W Diversey Ave – 773-654-3915 – @bricabracrcords

This Logan Square staple is moving! Between this edition of Record Store Day and next month’s will be the last time to peruse the amazing record and collectible shop! They’ll also be celebrating their anniversary! Be sure to check their socials for more updates!

Bucket O’ Blood Books and Records – 3182 N Elston Ave. – 312.890.3860 – @bucketoblood

Bucket O’ Blood will be doing things a little different than even last year. They will be taking your RSD orders via text message Saturday morning! Text your order starting at 8am and they’ll send you an invoice to pay online. HOWEVER, doors will open at noon for pickups and IN STORE SHOPPING!! They’ll be letting in 12 guests at a time from 12-7pm Saturday, masks are still required. All RSD orders must be picked up Saturday or they will be refunded.

Dusty Groove Records – 1120 N. Ashland Ave. – 773-342-5800 – @DustyGroove

Dusty Groove‘s Record Store Day will run from 7am to 9pm. Check out their guidelines on how to purchase your RSD goodies here! They won’t be letting anyone in the store, instead you’ll fill out a form of what records you’d like and they’ll pull them out and hand them over through their side pickup window. Titles that do not sell out on-site between 7am and Noon Central will be available online, limit 1 copy per title, same for local customers in the morning. Free gifts and swag with every purchase! Free paletas for everyone! Live magic in the street — 7am to 9am!

The Exchange

1524 N. Milwaukee Avenue – 773-252-9570

935 W. Belmont – 773-883-8908

The Exchange is an RSD pledged store and they usually have a few releases in store! If you do go, remember to have your mask and social distance!



Laurie’s Planet of Sound – 4639 N. Lincoln Ave. – 773-271-3569 – @lauriespos

Laurie’s Planet of Sound hasn’t released details on how they’re going to handle the day, so check their socials for any updates!

Pinwheel Records – 1722 W. 18th St. – 312-888-9629 – @PinwheelRecords

Pinwheel Records WILL be opening their doors to the public on Saturday. Obviously mask will be required upon entering the store and RSD titles will be limited to one copy of each title per person, To prevent a line from forming, the awesome folks at Pinwheel will hand out ticket numbers upon your arrival to the front door Saturday morning. The numbers are first-come first-serve, and your ticket will reserve a 15-minute shopping time slot. You must be back at Pinwheel 10 minutes before your slot. There will be a yard sale behind the store starting at 8:00am. Then from 9:00am to Noon, the shop will be open for those with tickets for their time slot. From 1:00pm to 5:00pm will be open to the general public with out reservation!

Rattleback Records – 5405 N Clark Street – 773-944-0188 –

Rattleback Records will open from 9:00am to 7:00pm for all your RSD needs! You can check out what titles they’ll have on hand here! Remember to where a mask and social distance!

Reckless Records

Reckless will have RSD releases at their store, so keep an eye on their social media (Twitter, Facebook, and especially Instagram) as they finalize the details! Considering how safe they have been during these time, expect social distancing, masks, and more COVID guidelines to participate in their RSD!

Record Breakers – 2935 N. Milwaukee Ave. – (773) 698-8387 – @recordbrckrsCHI

RSD at Record Breakers is happening, but they haven’t released details on how they’re going to handle the day, so check their socials for any updates!



Shuga Records – 1272 N. Milwaukee Ave. – @Shuga_Records

Shuga will be opening at 10am till 7:00pm for RSD with COVID guidelines in place!

Tone Deaf Records – 4356 N Milwaukee Ave. – 773-372-6643 – @tonedeafrecs

Tone Deaf Records will have plenty of RSD titles! Details haven’t been released for how they’re going to handle the day, so check their socials for any updates!

RSD PLEDGED STORES: Beyond Chicago

Algonquin Records – 532 E Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines – (847) 827-0673

Algonquin Records will be opening for RSD! Details haven’t been released for how they’re going to handle the day, so check their socials for any updates!

Audiophil – 17 East Van Buren St, Suite 17E, Joliet – 815-319-2143 – @AudiophilS

Audiophil will be open from Noon to 2pm for RSD Releases! Only one person will be allowed in the store during this time to pick their RSD goodies and checkout. Then they will be open with limited capacity from 2pm – 7pm. Please wear a mask!

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe – 16108 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield, IL – 815-733-6032

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe hasn’t released details on how they’re going to handle the day, so check their socials for any updates!



Blue Village Vinyl – 309 W. Ogden Ave. Westmont – 630-963-1957

Blue Village Vinyl hasn’t released details on how they’re going to handle the day, so check their socials for any updates!

Cheap Kiss Records – 22 S. Villa Ave. Villa Park – 847-414-9765

Cheap Kiss Records will have some great RSD title this Saturday starting at 9:00am! Details haven’t been released for how they’re going to handle the day, so check their socials for any updates! Check out how they handled it last year here!

Culture Shock – 2239 Charles St. Rockford – 815-229-2997 – @cultureshock_

Culture Shock will be opening their doors at 8:00am with tons of RSD goodies and sales! They will also be offering huge discounts! All used vinyl under $1 0will be 50% off and all used vinyl over $10 will be 20% off. Culture Shock will have their left over RSD stock online starting at 8:00pm. Like every responsible shop in this day and age, they’ll be taking extra precautions, so head over to their event page for all the details.

Green Tangerine Records – 838 W. Lincoln Hwy. DeKalb – 608-751-8386

Green Tangerine Records will be following COVID guidelines (limited people allowed inside store, wear a mask, and social distance!) when they open their doors for RSD at 8am!

Kiss The Sky – 180 First St Batavia – 180 First St Batavia

Kiss The Sky is going to conduct a Lottery to draw names out of a hat, bowl or box in order to create a “Virtual Line”. For full details on how to sign up, head over to their website or full details!

Mile Long Records– 350 W. Front Street, Wheaton – 630-474-4954 – @mile_long

Mile Long Records will have RSD titles in their store and will be following Covid guidelines. Their numbered wristband system will be in place starting at 2:00am, doors open at 9:00am. Check out their post for full details!

The Old School Record Store– 7446 Madison St, Forest Park – 708-366-7588

The Old School Record Store opens at 10am for all your RSD needs! Remember to shop safely with a mask and practice social distancing!

Record Wonderland – 737 E. Nerge Road, Roselle – 847-306-1290 – @recordwonder

Record Wonderland will open at 10am. They will be handing out numbers at 8 a.m. to discourage a long line in front of the store. As long as the weather is nice, their RSD exclusives will be set up outside the shop in the morning, so morning shoppers can look without entering the store. Entry to the actual shop will be limited, but they are still determining final capacity. Mask up and shop safely!



Rediscover Records – 9 S. Spring Street, Elgin – 847-961-8445

Rediscover Records hasn’t released details on how they’re going to handle the day, so check their socials for any updates!

Reef Records LLC – 775 Main St Antioch – (224) 788-5066

Reef Records will be opening at 8:00am and they will be having a fun raffle through out the upcoming week! Check out their Facebook page for more details!

Rolling Stones Music – 7300 W Irving Park Rd, Norridge – 708-456-0861

Rolling Stones Music will be opening 2 hours earlier than regular hours at 9:00pm and closing at 9:00pm for this year’s RSD!



Scratched Vinyl – 119 Barrington Commons Court, Barrington – 847-809-5820

Scratched Vinyl will be opening their doors for some RSD goodies at 9am. Items will be limited to one title per customer. Masks will be required ; distancing and capacity limits will be in place for everyone’s comfort and safety

Siren Records – 3902 Main St., McHenry – 815-347-8363

Siren Records will open their doors to the RSD on Saturday at 8am for Record Store Day. Friday night they will post a video of the RSD titles they will have! Remember to be safe and wear a mask! Check out more details on their Facebook post here.

Squeezebox Books and Music – 1235 Chicago Ave., Evanston – 847-943-9309

Squeezebox will be opening at 10am and they have most of their items listed on their announcement post! Masks are a must!



Toad Hall Books and Records– 2106 Broadway, Rockford – 815-226-1259

Toad Hall Books and Records will be dishing out some excellent RSD titles this Saturday! Check out their Youtube channel for some great unboxings (part one and part two) and roundups of their RSD plans!

Val’s Halla Records – 239 Harrison St, Oak Park – 708-524-1004 – @ValshallaRecord

Val’s Halla Records will be doing RSD a little differently. In order to follow distancing guidelines, they cannot allow people to line up outside of the store. Instead, Val’s Halla Records will have 25 minute time slots booked for 8 customers at a time and there will be a lottery for those slots. Sign up here and the lottery will be on Zoom, Wednesday June 9th

Vintage Vinyl – 925 Davis St., Evanston – 847-328-2899 – @VVMOEvanston

Vintage Vinyl is still finalizing their RSD plans, so check their socials for any updates.

Windy City Records – 5224 Main St. Downer Grove – 630-534-2794

Windy City Records hasn’t released details on how they’re going to handle the day, so check their socials for any updates!



This list will be updated throughout the day as stores post their RSD news. If they are any stores missing or that should be noted, leave a comment and we’ll add them to the list! And remember, you don’t have to go out to support these stores if you don’t feel comfortable. but if you do, wear a mask, social distance, and be a responsible shopper in these COVID-19 times.