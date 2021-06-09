It’s Triple Match Time Now if You Donate to One or More Chicago Indie Media

It’s triple match time, starting today and running through 11:59pm on Friday, June 11. There are only three days left in our second annual fundraiser for the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA). Thanks to a generous matching grant from the Feinberg Foundation and the McCormick Foundation, all gifts to individual media outlets will be triple matched for these last three days.

That means your $20 donation to Third Coast Review becomes $60, and a $100 donation will be turned into $300 in our pocket. You can donate to several of your favorite local media and all those donations will be tripled for these last three days of our fundraiser. (We are grateful for your donation to all 43 participants too, but those gifts to all will not be matched.)

Most important, your donation will help get Chicago independent media back on its feet after the Covid-19 pandemic, and ensure our city’s diverse, eclectic media scene can survive.

A donation of any amount will help. Donate today at www.savechicagomedia.org to have your donation tripled. Thank you.