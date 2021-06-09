Jyroscope & Montana Mack

Jyroscope, the hip hop group consisting of I.B. Fokuz, Collasoul Structure and DJ Seanile, has been dropping amazing projects throughout their decade of making music Whether its been mixtapes like On the Rocks and On the House or projects like like their debut RAGTIME and Mute, the trio put in all their effort into creating some excellent tunes. But as with everything there need to be balance, which is at the core of their upcoming EP. Alongside producer Montana Macks, Jyroscpoe just announced Happy Medium with the single and video “Frozen In Time.”

Happy Medium has been in the works since late 2019, finding it’s way through the pandemic like so many other albums coming out today. “Frozen in Time” more or less references that weird stuck feeling we all felt and much more . “The mind is everything” opens the track as I.B. Fokuz and Collasoul Structure trade sharp verses on the the hardships of trying to make it through tough times. Themes of fatherhood (“They see it in my eyes, daddy’s leaning”), career (“chasing the dream on half empty”), and putting your entire energy into what you do (“feel like feeding on self is the only reservoir”) fill the track before always coming back to the idea of balance: “Meditate on it till tomorrow, the reset begins”

“Frozen in Time” was initially not meant to be included on Happy Medium. However, after Montana Mack sent the group the low key jazzy instrumental that is immediately hypnotic, it was impossible for a song not to be birthed from it.

The Happy Medium EP is out July 23rd. You can preorder the EP over Bandcamp.