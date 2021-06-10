Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 6/10 and Beyond

It’s another week closer to a fuller reopening of the city! We’re currently scheduled to be fully open by June 11 and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. We will continue posting mostly virtual events and listing in-person events, but in the coming weeks will be mixing the two a little more. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond! So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.

Before we jump into our event recommendations, we want to remind you that Third Coast Review is one of 43 local independent media that are members of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance. Here’s our CIMA website where you can donate now and have your gift triple-matched from now to the end of our fundraiser at 11:59pm Friday, June 11–that’s tomorrow! If you donate $20 each to Chicago Music Guide, AirGo and Third Coast Review, for instance, we’ll each receive $60! You can also donate to all 43 media participants in the CIMA campaign. We will be very grateful for that too although your donation will not be matched. Thank you for whatever you can do!

Now, let’s get on with your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10th



Audiotree Live @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 4:00pm

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: Audiotree has been providing some quality live sessions to music fans for years, letting artists do their thing right from Audiotree’s studio. The shows have always been excellent, offering you a nice taste of live shows. Check out this week’s lineup below

NOW WHAT: Audiotree Live sessions are always free!

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, JUNE 10th – JUNE 11th

Chinchano & Quin Kirchner @ Constellation, the most musically inclined room in your home, Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 8:00pm & 10:00pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in-person seating tickets available for the weekend shows!

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Their YouTube channel, the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective may not be able to perform for you in person, but they are determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz through these streamed shows! You can see all their shows on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

FRIDAY, JUNE 11th

The Flat Five @ Fitzgerald’s, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn, Doors open 5:00pm, show 6:00pm

WHAT: Only the best band in town setting the mood for the start of June!

SO WHAT: The Flat Five are the super group that Chicago needs. Made up of Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough, Kelly Hogan, Nora O’Connor and Alex Hall, the band makes incredible pop songs that are sickly sweet and will get stuck in your head. Their debut It’s a World of Love and Hope is made up entirely of songs by Chicago mainstay Chris Ligon and their follow up Another World are instant classics and this live show is sure to impress!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Reservations are all booked up, but they leave half the patio open for walk ups, so you can try to show up early and snag a spot!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JUNE 12th & 13th

Old Town Art Fair @ Old Town Triangle Historic District, 1763 N. North Park Ave., Saturday 10:00am – 7:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 6:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: The Old Town Art Fair is back!

SO WHAT: Old Town Art Fair brings over 200 artists together for a wonderful market in the charming Old Town Triangle Historic District. In addition to all the great artists selling their work, you’ll have a chance to experience a Garden Walk, Live Music, Food Court and Children’s Corner! Check out their website for entry points into the fair and all the scheduled programming!

NOW WHAT: A donation of $12 per adult is kindly requested. Children enter free! Pre-registration is required for entry this year, so head over to their Eventbrite page and pick a time to head into the fair!

SATURDAY, JUNE 12th



Record Store Day @ Various Record Shops Near You, Various Time (check out our guide for more info!)

WHAT: Record Store Day, a worldwide event that brings record store staff, customers, and artists together in a celebration of the music community.

SO WHAT: Record Store Day has been a little tumultuous do to the pandemic, but the awesome vinyl holiday is still on! Head over to your favorite record store whether they are participating the the exclusive releases or not and support your local wax dealer!

NOW WHAT: Check out our guide to Record Store Day! It’s full of great events, both official and unofficial, that will keep you busy all RSD! If you see a store that’s missing from our list, please let us know!

An Evening of Laughter with Alonzo Bodden @ Genesee Street Cabaret (inside the Three Brothers Theatre), 221 N Genesee St, Waukegan, 6:00pm

WHAT: Alonzo Bodden, stand-up comedian and regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” will perform live at the new Genessee Street Cabaret

SO WHAT: Bodden has starred in several comedy specials including Amazon Prime Video’s Heavy Lightweight in 2019. He’s a car and motorcycle enthusiast who has also appeared on the CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage,” where he joined the former Tonight Show host for an off-road trip on a motocross track. He released his fifth comedy CD titled Man Overboard in 2018, and hosts the podcast “Who’s Paying Attention?,” where he reflects on what’s going on in the world.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 for reserved seating, $99 for VIP seating. Call the Genesee Box Office at 847-263-6300 or order online.

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $49 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing live-streamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is a collaborative series that aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with In The Heights & Censor; the final day (Thursday) of the series Back on the Big Screen Presented by MUBI featuring Matinee, The Tingler, and Cinema Paradiso; and Music Box Garden Movies like Mallrats (Thursday only), House Party, and Can’t Hardly Wait! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!