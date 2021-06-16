Festival Season 2021: Lollapalooza Announces a Bevy of Aftershows

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to come in. With everything going on concerning the pandemic, it’s easy to forget that festival season is a thing. Especially since it’s been pushed further into fall territory than usual. It’s been a long journey and there is still a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve and this year’s festival season goes off without a hitch! Remember to adhere to both the city’s and the festival’s COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience!

With everything being officially open, more and more indoor aftershows are getting the go-ahead this festival season. This week, Lollapalooza announced a huge lineup of aftershows to fill up their already hefty offerings this year. Aftershows are an integral part of the festival season, giving those who can’t afford the big ticket to still be able to see some great acts at smaller venues than the behemoth that is Grant Park .

This year’s collection of shows cover tons of venues including Aragon, House of Blues, The Vic, Metro, Park West, Thalia Hall, Bottom Lounge , Lincoln Hall , Reggies, Sleeping Village, Subterranean, Empty Bottle, Schubas, and Chop Shop! There is a nice spread of local acts and touring musicians hitting these great venues, with highlights including Orville Peck at Thalia Hall, Post Animal & Valebol at Sleeping Village, Princess Nokia at Lincoln Hall, and Mick Jenkins at Reggies! Check out the full lineup and ticket links below!