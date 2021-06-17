Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 6/17 and Beyond

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal may be happening soon. But that doesn’t mean it’s happening all in one go. Many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if your still a little weary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, JUNE 17th – JUNE 18th

Audiotree Live @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, various times

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: Audiotree has been providing some quality live sessions to music fans for years, letting artists do their thing right from Audiotree’s studio. The shows have always been excellent, offering you a nice taste of live shows. Check out this week’s lineup below

NOW WHAT: Audiotree Live sessions are always free!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JUNE 18th – JUNE 19th

Bill MacKay with Timothy Breen & Nick Mazzarella’s Meridian Trio +1 @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, the most musically inclined room in your home, Friday 8:30pm, Saturday 8:00pm

WHAT: An amazing pair shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in-person seating tickets available for the weekend shows!

FRIDAY & BEYOND, JUNE 18th – 24th



The African Diaspora International Film Festival @ Their online streaming platform, the best movie watching area in you place, various times

WHAT: The African Diaspora International Film Festival is celebrating its 18th anniversary virtually in collaboration with Facets Cinémathèque

SO WHAT: ADIFF spotlights culturally and socially meaningful feature and documentary films about the human experience of people of color all over the world. This year’s lineup of films explore the Black and Indigenous experience, giving a multidimensional voice to often misrepresented and misunderstood realities and peoples. You can see the full lineup of film over at their website!

NOW WHAT: : Tickets for Opening (June 17 – Betrayal of a Nation by Brandi Webb @ 7:00pm), Centerpiece (June 20 – 2 Weeks in Lagos by Kathryn Fasegha @ 3:00pm), Closing Night (June 24th – Maya and Her Lover by Nicole Sylvester @ 7:00pm) are $15! Regular Screenings throughout the week are $10. and the All Access Festival pass is $95.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JUNE 19th & 20th

Chicago Craft Beer Festival @ PB&J (Pizza, Beer, & Jukeboxes), 205 N Peoria St. ,Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon to 10:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A chance to try some excellent brews

SO WHAT: Chicago Craft Beer Festival will be taking over PB&J with daily afternoon tastings where attendees can sample from over 40 specialty beers crafted by 35-plus local, regional and national breweries. So order up some food and enjoy this tour of local brews!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $29.99 for each session of this festival! Saturday tickets are sold out and the rest are moving quick!

SATURDAY, JUNE 19th

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required! Usually this market is on Sundays, but according to their event page it’s on Saturday this week, so head out and enjoy!

Thank You Chicago Black Mall Juneteenth Market @ The Promontory, 5311 South Lake Park Avenue, 2:00pm – 7:00pm

WHAT: A pop up market celebrating black business in Chicago.

SO WHAT: This free pop-up market at one of Hyde Park’s coolest venues The Promontory in Hyde Park will let you explore goods from Black-owned businesses! There will be a wide range of vendors and food trucks to make for a well rounded and fun experience!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Register here for this great market!

Freedom Songs Virtual Juneteenth Celebration @ Old Town School of Folk’s YouTube channel, the most comfortable and celebration worthy spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some incredible music to help celebrate Juneteenth

SO WHAT: Juneteenth is an incredible important day as we commemorate the end of slavery in the US. It has finally gotten the acknowledgment it deserves, stepping close as a national holiday just earlier this week. So what better what to celebrate that with song amazing songs from Original Chicago Blues All Stars Revue and their special guests Ugochi & A.S.E.!

NOW WHAT: This is a free show! Head over to their YouTube at 8:00pm and enjoy this wonderful performance!

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magical act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $49 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

SUNDAY, JUNE 20th

The Black Market @ The Promontory, 5311 South Lake Park Avenue, 10:00am – 4:00pm

WHAT: A black owned outdoor flea market and fundraiser

SO WHAT: This flea market will feature Black-owned businesses and creatives who will contribute to an unforgettable experience.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Register here for this great market! This event is occurring in tandem with a fundraiser for the Jones Black Coalition, an affiliation of three Black affinity groups at Jones College Prep HS. Donations are encouraged to support these clubs in the upcoming year.”

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Time Out Market Chicago @ Time Out Market, 916 W Fulton Market, Various times, all ages

WHAT: Time Out Market reopens just in time for summer!

SO WHAT: Time Out Market offer you 18 kitchens, three bars and a rooftop terrace for you to enjoy summer time in Chicago! Since they’re reopening this weekend, their will be a great lineup of musicians and DJs for you to enjoy while you explore the three floors of the market. Check out the lineup below!

NOW WHAT: Head over to the market and enjoy some great music and food!

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing live-streamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is a collaborative series that aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Youtube stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with In The Heights, Gaia, and Only Fans – A Chicago Comedy Show; and Music Box Garden Movies like Can’t Hardly Wait (Thursday only), Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Serial Mom! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!