Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 6/24 and Beyond

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal is slowing coming. And since there are more and more in-person events being featured, we’re going back to our original “Chicago Curated Weekend” moniker! But that doesn’t mean it’s all going back to “normal”. Many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if you’re still a little wary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. Virtual events will continue to be highlighted and encouraged. But if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24th

The African Diaspora International Film Festival @ Their online streaming platform, the best movie watching area in you place, various times

WHAT: The African Diaspora International Film Festival is celebrating its 18th anniversary virtually in collaboration with Facets Cinémathèque

SO WHAT: ADIFF spotlights culturally and socially meaningful feature and documentary films about the human experience of people of color all over the world. This year’s lineup of films explores the Black and Indigenous experience, giving a multidimensional voice to often misrepresented and misunderstood realities and peoples. You can see the full lineup of films over at their website!

NOW WHAT: : Tickets for Closing Night (June 24th – Maya and Her Lover by Nicole Sylvester @ 7:00pm) are $15! Regular screenings are $10!

FRIDAY, JUNE 25th

Audiotree Live @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, various times

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: Audiotree has been providing some quality live sessions to music fans for years, letting artists do their thing right from Audiotree’s studio. The shows have always been excellent, offering you a nice taste of live shows. Check out this week’s lineup below

NOW WHAT: Audiotree Live sessions are always free!

Loving Across Borders @ American Blues Theater livestream, the coziest area in you home, 7:00pm

WHAT: Ada Cheng, solo performer and American Blues Theater artistic affiliate, explores womanhood, love and abuse.

SO WHAT: Cheng’s intense personal journey explores womanhood, love and abuse in different sociopolitical and cultural contexts. Her solo show weaves tales of breaking rules and broken hearts across borders. Loving Across Borders is part of The Room, an online reading series that features original work for Chicago audiences.

NOW WHAT: Buy tickets for $10 each or pay what you can or call 773-654-3103 by 3pm Friday, June 25. Your Zoom link will be sent the day before the reading and again one hour before the reading starts. For any questions or to get on a waitlist, contact us at BoxOffice@AmericanBluesTheater.com.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JUNE 25th – JUNE 26th

Eli Winter, The Trio Waz & Frequency Series presents: Third Coast Percussion @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, the most musically inclined room in your home, Friday & Saturday 8:00pm, Sunday 6:00pm & 8:00pm

WHAT: An amazing pair of shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night!

NOW WHAT: Stream tickets are $15, so sit back and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There are also limited in-person seating tickets available for the weekend shows!

SATURDAY, JUNE 26th

Dennis Walkins @ The Magic Parlour at Home, on your favorite streaming device in the most magical spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: A little bit of magic to spice up your weekend!

SO WHAT: While Dennis Watkins is usually conjuring up wonderful effects and illusions live and in person, for the time being he’s only sticking to the live part as he takes his magic act to Zoom! Gather your bubble together, dress to the nines, and experience some fantastic magic right at home!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $49 and they usually go fast, so book a magical evening as soon as you can!

SUNDAY, JUNE 27th

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St, Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental Sound Studios, Your best sounding internet-connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing live-streamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is a collaborative series that aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend features:

You can check out their full schedule here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their YouTube/Twitch streams and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with In The Heights (last 2 screening 6/24), Gaia, Summer of 85, and Censor; and Music Box Garden Movies like Serial Mom (Thursday only), Heavy Trip, Winterbeast, and Emma Mae! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also Music Box To Go is still around with all the drinks and snacks you need to enjoy a movie at home!