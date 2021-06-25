Festival Season 2021: Riot Fest Continues into the Late Night with Fantastic Aftershows

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to come in. With everything going on concerning the pandemic, it’s easy to forget that festival season is a thing. Especially since it’s been pushed further into fall territory than usual. It’s been a long journey and there is still a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve and this year’s festival season goes off without a hitch! Remember to adhere to both the city’s and the festival’s COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience!



After a day of jamming out to one of the stellar Riot Fest lineups, some people tend to want to rest and recharge. Others what to keep the party late into the night with some more amazing music. That won’t be hard this year as Riot Fest just announce the first wave of Late Night aftershows!

Riot Fest Late Night will be taking over venues like Radius, The Vic Theatre, Bottom Lounge, Reggies Rock Club, Cobra Lounge, Concord Music Hall, and Metro! The selection of bands playing the aftershow are absolutely worthwhile with Mr. Bungle kicking things off at Radius and Taking Back Sunday closing it all out at the Metro (on a Sunday no less).

Check out the first batch of aftershows below! Tickets go on sale today, June 25th, at 10am, so jump on these Late Night festivities before they sell out!