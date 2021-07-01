Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/1 and Beyond

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal is slowly coming. And since there are more and more in-person events being featured, we’re going back to our original “Chicago Curated Weekend” moniker! But that doesn’t mean it’s all going back to “normal”. Many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if you’re still a little wary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. Virtual events will continue to be highlighted and encouraged. But if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

THURSDAY, JULY 1st

Audiotree Live @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, various times

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: Audiotree has been providing some quality live sessions to music fans for years, letting artists do their thing right from Audiotree’s studio. The shows have always been excellent, offering you a nice taste of live shows. Check out this week’s lineup below

NOW WHAT: Audiotree Live sessions are always free!

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, JULY 1st – 3rd

Angel Bat Dawid’s ‘Tha Playground’ – Slidez feat Oui Ennui @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Doors 7:30pm, Show 9:00pm

WHAT: Three nights with a local cosmic explorer ignites Empty Bottle’s July residencies!

SO WHAT: Angel Bat Dawid has a ton of adjectives you could add before her name : Improviser, Clarinetist, Pianist, Vocalist, Educator, and DJ are just a few., But amazing tends to encompass all of them as Dawid’s spiritual and jazz sound is sure to knock your socks off. This residency will feature three nights of varied performers collaborating with Dawid for an unforgettable experience. Check out the links below for each night’s tickets and more info on the residency

NOW WHAT: Tickets for these limited capacity events are $20 per night! Doors open at 7:30pm, show’s at 9:00pm. Click the links above for each night or head to their Eventbrite page for these and future Empty Bottle tickets!

FRIDAY, JULY 2nd

Vinegar Syndrome Pop Up @ The Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave, 5:00pm – 9:00pm

WHAT: Strange and weird movies for you to buy and indulge in

SO WHAT: Vinegar Syndrome, named after the acidic smell of deteriorating film, specializes in protecting and preserving genre films, will be teaming up with the incredible Music Box Theatre for a special sale! Grab yourself some BluRays and DVDs of awesome new and cult films, and help keep physical media alive!

NOW WHAT: Just head out to the Music Box for this one day pop up!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 2nd & 3rd



WHAT: A Chicago tradition returns!

SO WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival and its deservedly acclaimed orchestra and chorus has offered some wonderful summertime concerts by classical, modern, and contemporary composers. You can check out their full schedule over at their website! Tonight will feature the Independence Day Salute!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website to register for the event and reserve a seat! The concerts are always free and will also be broadcast and streamed live on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 3rd

Virtual Chosen Few DJs Picnic and Festival @ Chosen Few DJ’s Stageit Page on your loudest and best streaming device

WHAT:A full day of great music and more!

SO WHAT: After much deliberation, Chosen Few DJs Picnic and Festival has decided to stay virtual this year! The wonderful day will include DJ sets from the Chosen Few DJs – Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter, and Mike Dunn! Plus special DJ sets form Louie Vega, David Morales, and DJ Spen! And let’s not forget vocal performances from special guests Monique Bingham, Lady Alma, and Dajae!

NOW WHAT: The festival is free, just head over to Chosen Few DJ’s website and enjoy!

jaimie branch: FLY or DIE @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm

WHAT: An amazing pair of shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20, head out and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!

Lincoln Square Artisan & Makers Market @ Ainslie Arts Plaza, 4844 N Lincoln Ave, 10:00am – 3:00pm

WHAT: A little summer shopping

SO WHAT: Stroll through a rotating selection of local artists and makers selling a variety of beautiful items. Beer and wine will also be available on-site from Bottles & Cans.

NOW WHAT: Admission is free! Check out the list of vendors and when they’ll be at the market here!

SUNDAY, JULY 4th

Activating Freedom: With Liberty and Justice for All @ Chicago History Museum’s Facebook page, the most chill and comfortable spot at your home, 10:00am – 2:00pm

WHAT, : A virtual version of Chicago History Museum’s annual July 4th celebration

SO WHAT: Join Chicago History Museum for a virtual event featuring contemporary Chicagoans speaking on freedom, liberty and equality today (Laura S. Washington – Chicago Sun-Times Columnist; Aasia Mohammed Castaneda, Chicago Food Policy Action Council; and Lisa Doi, President, Japanese American Citizens League); a family hot dog trivia contest (featuring Paul Durica, Director of Exhibitions, Newberry Library;and Louisa Chu, Columnist, Chicago Tribune); and teaching artist Kimberly Nguyen leading a family art making workshop featuring different ways to paint fireworks!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and watch the show! The event is free of charge but the museum would greatly appreciate a donation in any amount!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne St., Various times

WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up

SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop up that splits it’s time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!

Long Play Music Fest @ Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd, Loves Park, IL, Thursday 3:00pm – 11:00pm, Friday & Saturday Noon – 11:00pm, Sunday Noon – 10:30

WHAT: A Fourth of July celebration

SO WHAT: Spend your 4th of July weekend at this fun festival! You’ll get the chance to enjoy some great local food at their Grill Pit, carnival rides, some beautiful fireworks, and of course incredible bands! Cheap Trick, Jeff Tweedy, and Gin Blossoms will be headlining the great sounding festival!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $19.99 for GA on Friday and Saturday, 29.99 for GA on Sunday, and $100 for VIP on all days!

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard Street, Suite 307 or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!