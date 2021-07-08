Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/8 and Beyond

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal is now rapidly coming as in-person events begin to overtake the digital ones (having both as an option would be cool). However many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if you’re still a little wary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. Virtual events will continue to be highlighted and encouraged. But if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.

There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week's curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you're at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, JULY 8th & JULY 9th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, JULY 8th – 10th

Ganser Residency @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave , Doors at 7:30pm, 21+

WHAT: Another excellent residency at Empty Bottle

SO WHAT: It’s been nearly a year since wix released their noisy and immaculate album Just Look At That Sky. What should have been a year of incredible live shows has been bottled up because of the pandemic and these three shows are sure to be an incredible sight and sound.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are sold out in advance, BUT there will be a limited number of tickets at the door. SO, get there early and get yourself a spot at this show.

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 8th – 11th

Taste of Chicago To-Go 2021 @ Various Locations & Austin Town Hall City Market, 5610 W. Lake St.,

WHAT: A Chicago food tradition is back in a new form!

SO WHAT: Taste of Chicago To-Go will return this summer with special events around the city! Instead of one big area, the food-centric event will feature nearly 40 participating eateries across the city and will be hosting Pop-Up Taste events with tons of food vendors and cooking demonstrations. Plus the return of the “Community Eats” community meals program, and other special events promoting Chicago’s amazing restaurant industry. You can check out the rest of the schedule at their website and highlights below!

July 8 – Austin Town Hall City Market (5610 W. Lake St) featuring food vendors, food trucks and House music – Noon to 7pm

July 9 4pm-8pm – Taste of Chicago To-Go Presents Puerto Rican Food, Coffee and Storytelling featuring a conversation with Marisel Vera, author of “The Taste of Sugar,” at ¡WEPA! Mercado del Pueblo (2559 W. Division St.) 5pm-8pm – Special “Taste-ing” event at Goose Island Brewery’s Tap Room (1800 W. Fulton St.) featuring a wide array of Goose Island’s brews and a one-night-only “TASTE of CHICAGO” pint

July 10 10am-2pm – A “taste” of the unique and bold flavors of The Hatchery (135 N. Kedzie Ave.) 10am-4pm – A one-day food and music event with Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs & Eli’s Cheesecake Company (6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr. at the intersection of Forest Preserve / Montrose / Normandy) 1pm-8pm – Food vendors, dining tents, family programing, DJs and other performances in the West Englewood neighborhood (1744 W. 63rd St.).

July 11 Noon-3pm – Let’s Talk Womxn Picnic in White, an epic picnic with women-power music, women performers and interviews with Chicago’s leading women restaurateurs with pre-ordered picnic fare and beverages. at Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph St.) to close out Taste of Chicago to Go! You can preorder a picnic lunch and cocktails for the event here!



NOW WHAT: Head out if you feel comfortable and go support some great local restaurants!

Windy City Smokeout @ United Center, 1901 W Madison St, Various Times

WHAT: BBQ, beer, and all the country music you could wish for!

SO WHAT: Your favorite country music festival is back at the United Center parking lot for four(!) full days of summer fun! In addition to all the great BBQ from the world’s best pitmasters and beers from fantastic breweries that Windy City Smokeout provides, you’ll get the chance to check out headliners like Brett Eldredge, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, and more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now but selling out fast! Windy City Smokeout has partnered with Health Pass by CLEAR, which provides a secure, digital proof of COVID-related health insights via free mobile app. Check out more info about their COVID Guidelines and other information on their FAQ page!

Ester & Orisun / Minor Moon & Sarah Weddle / Horsegirl & Lifeguard / Schubas Open Mic @ Schubas, , Doors at 7:30pm, 21+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar linueps! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

FRIDAY, JULY 9th

Wild Earp & the Free for Alls Record Release! w/ Cat Mullins & Themboys @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave., 9:00pm

WHAT: Take a little trip across Americana

SO WHAT: Wild Earp & the Free for Alls will be bringing their incredible sounds to Sleeping Village, just one week after Wild Earp hosts Cosmic Country and Prairie School’s Final Frontier Land. Tonight’s show will focus on Wild Earp’s fantastic take on country, rockabilly, and more American music dominated by his energetic croon; all backed by the Free For All’s enthusiastic instrumentation. Joining them for this spirited record release show will be Cat Mullins & Themboys!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this country twinged show!

FRIDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 9th & JULY 11th

Laurenzi/Cunningham & Frequency Series Presents: Ido String Quartet @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm

WHAT: An amazing pair of shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, head out and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!

SATURDAY, JULY 10th

Lincoln Square Artisan & Makers Market @ Ainslie Arts Plaza, 4844 N Lincoln Ave, 10:00am – 3:00pm

WHAT: A little summer shopping

SO WHAT: Stroll through a rotating selection of local artists and makers selling a variety of beautiful items. Beer and wine will also be available on-site from Bottles & Cans.

NOW WHAT: Admission is free! Check out the list of vendors and when they’ll be at the market here!

Summer Concert Series w/ Modern Day Romeos and Queen Explosion @ Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Ave, 5:00pm – 10:00pm

WHAT: An eight-week outdoor concert series!

SO WHAT: Music lovers of all ages can come enjoy live bands at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park thanks to the Copernicus Foundation’s fun Outdoor Summer Concert Series. Enjoy drinks and snacks from a full bar and kitchen as you dance the evening away to some cover bands playing the hits! Tonight features Modern Day Romeos and Queen Explosion! Check out the full lineup below and at their website!

NOW WHAT: Doors open at 5pm for all these shows and GA is $10. A full series pass is available for $49!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 10th & 11th

Southport Art Fest @ Southport Corridor, W. Waveland Ave. & N. Southport Ave., 10:00am – 7:00pm

WHAT: A art filled trek down Southport Corridor

SO WHAT: Southport Art Fest will showcase a diverse range of artists creating fine art from numerous art forms, setting the environment for a picture-perfect Chicago neighborhood street festival. There will also be a special Kid’s area full of interactive games and activities that will make for an fun wholesome time.

NOW WHAT: Admission is free, go an enjoy some great art and buy some for you home!

Illinois Brewery Running Series @ Burning Bush Brewery & Twisted Hippo, Saturday 10:30am – 1:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm – 5:00pm

WHAT:A fun run for beer!

SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways! This weekend includes runs at:

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)! Click the ticket links above! 10% of proceeds help support a growing list of nonprofits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is a chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.



SUNDAY, JULY 11th

Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!

SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!

NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!



Jon Langford and His Fancy Men feat. Sally Timms @ Sketchbook Brewing, 4901 Main St., Skokie. Doors at 6:00pm, Under 21 with a parent or guardian

WHAT: The final night of Space’s three-show stretch at Sketchbook Brewing

SO WHAT: Jon Langford may have been born in Wales, but he has called Chicago home for quite some time. He has become synonymous with the label Bloodshot Records; he’s a fixture of the Chicago music scene; blending country, folk, and punk rock together and apart; and has been in tons of bands (one of many things that all the groups in this Space x Sketchbook Brrewing Lineup have in common). As long as Langford is on the lineup, you know the band is going to be good. Langford will be playing with frequent collaborators, His Fancy Men (featuring Al Doughty, John Szymanski, and Dan Massey) and Sally Timms, to close out the final night of these shows.

NOW WHAT: The Space x Sketch Brewing tickets have been selling out quickly so don’t hesitate! Tickets are $35 for this great show !

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne St., Various times

WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up

SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with I Carry You With Me and a special presntation of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy in 35mm(!!!); and Music Box Garden Movies like Carrie (final screening July 8), Waiting for Guffman, and Drop Dead Gorgeous! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!