Durand Jones and the Indications Hit a High Note With “The Way That I Do”

Durand Jones and the Indications are only a couple of weeks from the release of their latest album Private Party. Their last two singles, “Witchoo” and “Love Work Will Work it Out” embodied the band’s old school sound perfectly. Full of boisterously good vocals from the entire band, with Durand Jones and Aaron Frazer taking the leads, and rhythms that just make you want to dance; it’s looking like Private Party is going to be incredible. Now with “The Way That I Do”, they pretty much solidified it.

“The Way That I Do” keeps up that throwback vibe; really digging down into grooves with lovey dovey lyrics and top notch instrumentation. The star of the song is undoubtedly Aaron Frazer’s voice as he rises to the occasion (like he is apt to do) with a falsetto that will leave you trembling. “Now I’m a believer / In the power of your touch / And I’m fiendin’ like it’s never too much” stands out as one of those iconic and downright sexy verses that is made all the more impactful by Frazer’s delectable croon. Honestly, nearly every line of the track is oozing with charisma and loving energy that will have you feeling that certain way, if you catch my meaning.



Beyond Durand Jones and the Indications’ guitarist, Blake Rhein, being based in Chicago, nearly everything about “The Way that I Do” feels like a local jam. The video for the song (directed by Weird Life) was shot at Josephine’s Southern Cooking and features Pete & Linda Frazier, the 2019 winners of the World’s Largest Steppers Contest in Chicago. “The Way that I Do” is just so damn danceable and alluring, feeling like a long lost track that would have been featured on The Chicago Party. I sincerely can’t think of a higher compliment to give any song.

Durand Jones and the Indications‘ Private Party will be released on July 30. You can preorder/presave the album from your favorite retailer here! Durand Jones and the Indications will also be playing the Vic Theatre on September 13. Tickets start at $24 and are available now.