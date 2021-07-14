3CR’s Guide to Record Store Day Drop 2 2021 in Chicago and Beyond

It’s time for another Record Store Day Drop! What once was a single day toward the end of April (specifically the third Saturday), has transformed into a multi-day event! COVID-19 forced the annual day of record store celebration to split into three last year and two editions this year. Thankfully thing seemed to have gone prett smoothly during the June 12th Drop with a little more digging into the record stacks and line up outside show (social distanced of course!). This Saturday, July 17th, will be the second and last proper Record Store Day of the year (not including Black Friday, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves)!

The fun event has always had some criticism, specifically its focus on costly vinyl, records that don’t necessarily need to be repressed, flippers picking up all the rarest goodies to resell at even more ridiculous prices, record store not making as much as they once did because of all the corporate overlords digging their nails into the backs of small business, etc. And now with the ever looming pandemic, safety has become an issue. Thankfully stores are adhering to their neighborhoods’ COVID-guidelines and making sure that everything is as safe as can be.

While a lot of the community aspects of the event are not happening again (live music in store being a huge loss) the spirit of the event is still evident. RSD is meant to bring music lovers together and support these shops by packing a sizable list of exclusive releases to help celebrate the music community. Usually RSD is the biggest sales day of the year for these shops (usually…) and with all the COVID closures, they sure as hell need the boost now.

You can check out the list of releases at the RSD website! Below is a list of stores taking part in RSD as well as stores that are not. Saturday is a day to support all record stores, and if you don’t feel comfortable going out, most have an online store to purchase regular releases. You can see the slightly fuller list of Illinois stores at the RSD website. We also mapped out the shops on Google Maps, so take a look at your neighborhood, click on your local record shop’s marker, and see what they’re doing for this first RSD Drop!

This list will be updated throughout the next couple days as stores post their RSD news. If there are any stores missing or that should be noted, leave a comment and we’ll add them to the list! And remember, you don’t have to go out to support these stores if you don’t feel comfortable, but if you do, wear a mask, social distance, and be a responsible shopper in these COVID-19 times.

RSD ADJACENT: Chicago & Beyond!

Beyond The Limit – 7316 W Irving Park Rd, Norridge – (708) 452-5552

Buy some records, music t-shirts, and more at this fun shop!

Bob’s Blues & Jazz Mart– 3419 W Irving Park Road – 773-539-5002

The amazing owner of Bob’s Blues & Jazz Mart, Bob Koester passed away earlier this year, leaving behind a beautiful musical legacy. They aren’t sure if they are getting any RSD exclusives, but if you haven’t shopped around this store, today is a perfect day to support the Chicago staple

Dave’s Records – 2604 N. Clark St. – 773-929-6325 – @davesrecordschi

Dave’s didn’t have any of the RSD releases for RSD Drop 1 as Dave was recovering from surgery and taking it easy this year. He hasn’t announced how he’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!

Groovin’ High – 1047 W. Belmont Ave. – 773-476-6846

Groovin’ High doesn’t have the most consistent schedule throughout the year (read: they’re almost always closed), and with COVID going on we’re not sure if they’ll open their doors.

Hyde Park Records – 1377 E 53rd St – (773) 288-6588

With an extensive selection of Jazz, Blues, Soul and Gospel, Hyde Park Records is a great stop for your record store day celebration!

Oak Park Records – 179 S Oak Park Ave., Oak Park – 708-524-2880

Oak Park Records typically does not celebrate RSD with exclusive records, opting for a general celebration of all records. Stop by and they’ll announce exactly what they’ll be doing this Saturday soon! Keep an eye on their Facebook page for details!

Purple Dog Records – 231 S. Washington St. #105, Naperville – @PurpleDogRecords

No details on their RSD plans yet, so keep an eye on their Facebook for any updates.

Shady Rest Vintage & Vinyl – 1659 S. Throop – 872-444-6488

Shady Rest Vintage and Vinyl has a ton of great audio equipment and a well curated record selection, Highly recommend to make this a stop for your Record Store Day!

Vinyl Frontier Records – 4720 W Elm St., McHenry

While Record Store Day is a great excuse to buy some excellent records, it just doesn’t make sense for every store. Vinyl Frontier records won’t be participating in RSD, but they definitely should be a stop on your Record Store Day celebration! Support this great shop!

Wild Praire Vinyl & Vintage– 1109 N. Western Ave – 773-580-7946

Wild Praire Vinyl & Vintage will be open on RSD and will have DJs playing in the afternoon. Hell, if you want to be one of those DJs, DM them!



RSD PLEDGED STORES : Chicago

606 Records – 1808 S. Allport – 312-585-6108 – @606records

606 Records will open from Noon to 6 pm with plenty of RSD titles available! Their friends Joshua Reyes, Ashina Hamilton, and Kevin Moore will be playing tunes to set the lovely vibes for the day. Remember to shop safely with a mask and maintain social distancing!

Beverly Records – 11612 S. Western Ave. – 773-779-0066 – @BeverlyRecords

Beverly Records will have RSD releases this Saturday starting at 8am! Hopefully the weird technical difficulties from the first drop don’t happen again! Check out what they’ll have in stock here!

Bric-A-Brac Records & Collectibles – 3156 W Diversey Ave – 773-654-3915 – @bricabracrcords

This Logan Square staple is moving after this Record Store Day so be sure to shop this iconic local stop before it sets up it’s new digs! They haven’t announced how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!



Bucket O’ Blood Books and Records – 3182 N Elston Ave. – 312.890.3860 – @bucketoblood

Bucket O’ Blood will be opening up like old times with in person RSD! Doors open at 9am for all the RSD goodies. One copy per title, per customer.

Dusty Groove Records – 1120 N. Ashland Ave. – 773-342-5800 – @DustyGroove

Dusty Groove‘s Record Store Day will run from 7am to 9pm. Check out their guidelines on how to purchase your RSD exclusives here! They won’t be letting anyone in the store, instead you’ll fill out a form of what records you’d like and they’ll pull them out and hand them over through their side pickup window. Titles that do not sell out on-site between 7am and noon Central will be available online, limit 1 copy per title, same for local customers in the morning. Free gifts and swag with every purchase! Free paletas for everyone! And free cold brew from Dark Matter!

Gramaphone Records – 2843 N. Clark St. – 773-472-3683 @gramaphonechi

Gramaphone haven’t announced how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates

The Exchange

1524 N. Milwaukee Avenue – 773-252-9570

935 W. Belmont – 773-883-8908

The Exchange is an RSD-pledged store and they usually have a few releases in store! If you do go, remember to have your mask and social distance!

Laurie’s Planet of Sound – 4639 N. Lincoln Ave. – 773-271-3569 – @lauriespos

Laurie’s Planet of Sound hasn’t announced how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!



Out of the Past Records – 4407 W Madison St – (773) 626-3878

Do a little crate digging at this old school, family-owned record store! They haven’t announced how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!

Pinwheel Records – 1722 W. 18th St. – 312-888-9629 – @PinwheelRecords

Pinwheel Records WILL be opening their doors to the public on Saturday. Obviously masks will be required upon entering the store and RSD titles will be limited to one copy of each title per person, To prevent a line from forming, the awesome folks at Pinwheel will hand out ticket numbers upon your arrival to the front door Saturday morning starting at 6:30pm. The numbers are first-come first-serve, and your ticket will reserve a 15-minute shopping time slot. You must be back at Pinwheel 10 minutes before your slot. There will be a yard sale behind the store starting at 8am. Then from 9am to Noon, the shop will be open for those with tickets for their time slot. From 1pm to 5pm will be open to the general public with out reservation!

Rattleback Records – 5405 N Clark Street – 773-944-0188 –

Rattleback Records will open from 9am to 7pm for all your RSD needs! You can check out what titles they’ll have on hand here! Remember to where a mask and social distance!

Reckless Records

Reckless will have RSD releases at their store, so keep an eye on their social media (Twitter, Facebook, and especially Instagram) as they finalize the details! Considering how safe they have been during these times, expect social distancing, masks, and more COVID guidelines to participate in their RSD!

Record Breakers – 2935 N. Milwaukee Ave. – (773) 698-8387 – @recordbrckrsCHI

RSD at Record Breakers is starting at 9am! They’ll have tons of special RSD releases, new soft cotton t-shirts, and thousands of new and used records for you to look through and buy to help support this great shop!

Shuga Records – 1272 N. Milwaukee Ave. – @Shuga_Records

Shuga will be opening at 10am till 7pm for RSD with COVID guidelines in place! They haven’t announced exactly how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!

Tone Deaf Records – 4356 N Milwaukee Ave. – 773-372-6643 – @tonedeafrecs

Tone Deaf Records will be doing things just like Drop 1 and will have plenty of RSD titles when they open at 9am! You can line up at their front door and they will let you in, one at a time, first come first served! Check their website for a list of what they’ll have in stock (in limited quantities of course)!

RSD PLEDGED STORES: Beyond Chicago

Algonquin Records – 532 E Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines – (847) 827-0673

Algonquin Records haven’t announced exactly how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!



Audiophil – 17 East Van Buren St, Suite 17E, Joliet – 815-319-2143 – @AudiophilS

Audiophil will be open from noon to 2pm for RSD releases! Only one person will be allowed in the store during this time to pick their RSD goodies and check out. Then they will be open with limited capacity from 2pm – 7pm. Please wear a mask!

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe – 16108 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield – 815-733-6032

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe will open their doors at 10am. They haven’t announced exactly how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!



Blue Village Vinyl – 309 W. Ogden Ave., Westmont – 630-963-1957

Blue Village Vinyl haven’t announced how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!

Cheap Kiss Records – 22 S. Villa Ave., Villa Park – 847-414-9765

Cheap Kiss Records will have some great RSD titles this Saturday starting at 9am! Be sure to check their Facebook closer to Saturday for a list of what they’ll have in stock!

Culture Shock – 2239 Charles St., Rockford – 815-229-2997 – @cultureshock_

Culture Shock will be opening their doors at 8am with tons of RSD goodies and sales! They will also be offering huge discounts: All Used Vinyl BOGO 1/2 price, Select New Vinyl 1/2 price, & 15 MYSTERY BAGS (1 brand new record/5 used records)! Culture Shock will have their leftover RSD stock online starting at 8pm. Like every responsible shop in this day and age, they’ll be taking extra precautions, so head over to their event page for all the details.

Green Tangerine Records – 838 W. Lincoln Hwy. DeKalb – 608-751-8386

Green Tangerine Records will be following COVID guidelines (limited people allowed inside store, wear a mask, and social distance!) when they open their doors for RSD at 8am!

Kiss The Sky – 180 First St Batavia – 180 First St Batavia

Kiss The Sky is going to conduct a Lottery to draw names out of a hat, bowl or box in order to create a “Virtual Line”. For full details on how to sign up, head over to their website or full details!

Mile Long Records– 350 W. Front Street, Wheaton – 630-474-4954 – @mile_long

Mile Long Records will have RSD titles in their store and will be following Covid guidelines. Their numbered wristband system will be in place well before their doors open at 9am. Check out their post for a good idea of how they handled Record Sore Day Drop 1!

The Old School Record Store– 7446 Madison St., Forest Park – 708-366-7588

The Old School Record Store opens at 10am for all your RSD needs! They haven’t announced how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!

Record Wonderland – 737 E. Nerge Road, Roselle – 847-306-1290 – @recordwonder

Record Wonderland will open at 10am. They will be handing out numbers at 5:30am to discourage a long line in front of the store. As long as the weather is nice, their RSD exclusives will be set up outside the shop in the morning, so morning shoppers can look without entering the store. indoor shopping will be available and all used vintage media will be on sale at 20% off. Mask up and shop safely!



Rediscover Records– 9 S. Spring Street, Elgin – 847-961-8445

Rediscover Records will be opening at 8am this Saturday! As per RSD rules, no holds or preorders. There will be a limit of one item of each title per person.



Reef Records LLC – 775 Main St, Antioch – (224) 788-5066

Reef Records haven’t announced how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!

Rolling Stones Music – 7300 W Irving Park Rd, Norridge – 708-456-0861

Rolling Stones Music haven’t announced how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!

Scratched Vinyl – 119 Barrington Commons Court, Barrington – 847-809-5820

Scratched Vinyl will be opening their doors for some RSD goodies at 9am. Items will be limited to one title per customer. Masks will be required; distancing and capacity limits will be in place for everyone’s comfort and safety

Siren Records – 3902 Main St., McHenry – 815-347-8363

Siren Records will be closed from July 13th to the 17th but will open their doors to the RSD crowds on Saturday at 8am! Remember to be safe and wear a mask!

Squeezebox Books and Music – 1235 Chicago Ave., Evanston – 847-943-9309

Squeezebox will be opening at 10am and they have most of their items listed on their announcement post! Masks are a must!



Toad Hall Books and Records– 2106 Broadway, Rockford – 815-226-1259

Toad Hall Books and Records will be dishing out some excellent RSD titles this Saturday starting at 8am! Check out their YouTube channel for some great RSD unboxings (part one and part two) and roundups of their RSD plans!

Val’s Halla Records – 239 Harrison St, Oak Park – 708-524-1004 – @ValshallaRecord

Val’s Halla Records will be doing RSD a little differently. In order to follow distancing guidelines, they cannot allow people to line up outside of the store. Instead, Val’s Halla Records will have 25-minute time slots booked for eight customers at a time and there will be a lottery for those slots. Sign up here and the lottery will be on Zoom, Wednesday July 14th.

Vintage Vinyl – 925 Davis St., Evanston – 847-328-2899 – @VVMOEvanston

Vintage Vinyl will be opening up at 11am! Fan favorite White Wolf Sonic Princess will be outside at for a free concert.

Windy City Records – 5224 Main St., Downer Grove – 630-534-2794

Windy City Records hasn’t announced how they’ll be handling Drop 2 just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!



This list will be updated throughout the day as stores post their RSD news. If they are any stores missing or that should be noted, leave a comment and we’ll add them to the list! And remember, you don’t have to go out to support these stores if you don’t feel comfortable. but if you do, wear a mask, social distance, and be a responsible shopper in these COVID-19 times.