Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/15 and Beyond

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal is now rapidly coming as in-person events are overtaking the digital ones (having both as an option would be cool). However many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if you’re still a little wary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. Virtual events will continue to be highlighted and encouraged. But if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Drive-In Movies
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend and beyond will feature screenings of:
- 7/13 Ferris Bueller’s Day off
- 7/14 Sixteen Candles
- 7/15 Shrek
- 7/16 The Sandlot
- 7/16 Friday the 13th
- 7/17 Mean Girls
- 7/17 Us
- 7/18 Lost World: Jurassic Park
- 7/23 Rocky Horror with Live Shadow Cast!
- 7/24 Rocky Horror with Live Shadow Cast!
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend and beyond will feature screenings of:
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tons of artists playing throughout the week
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout ‘s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! While the annual Music Frozen Dancing may not be going on, celebrate with some special merch where a portion of the proceeds go to the Empty Bottle Staff! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable!
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ve started a whole new year-long series Naturally Beautiful with “Apretando Las Tunas” by Isamar Medinareleasing this week! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” , his latest collab with the gallery “Mind Games”, and new release “Bear & Square”by JC Rivera!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more! They have a food themed group show called Yum Yum Eat’em Up coming next week!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Ichijitsu Senshu: New Works by Shoko Nakazawa! So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Science and Industry
- WNDR Museum is back
- Art on theMART will be projecting the spacey visuals of Astrographics alongside a soundtrack assembled out of by Experimental Sound Studio’s Sun Ra Arkestra archives
- Garfield Park Conservatory Spring Flower Show: Saturation is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory Spring Flower Show: Pretty in Pink! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Fireworks at Navy Pier are back! The 10-minute show starts at 9pm every Wednesday and Saturday in July!
- Explore the five towering sculptures by South African artist Daniel Popper at the Morton Arboretum!
- “Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now” @ Museum of Contemporary Art. Check out our review of the exhibit here!
And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!
Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!
Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.
THURSDAY, JULY 15th
Taco Crawl @ Clark St. between Devon Ave. and Rogers Ave., Friday 3:00pm to 7:00pm
WHAT: Celebrate the delicious culinary masterpiece that is TACOS!
SO WHAT: This taco themed food crawl will let you experience a huge variety of filled tortilla goodness! The crawl will take place along Clark St. between Devon Ave. and Rogers Ave., allowing you to partake from 17 participating restaurants serving their signature tacos! Check out the full lineup of restaurants over at their website!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 day of for this taco extravaganza ! You can pick up your passport and/or purchase tickets at 7056 N. Clark St. the day of the event from 3pm-6pm! Restaurants stop serving at 7:00pm.
Cosmic Country Presents: Planetary Access TV Season Finale Party @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 7:00pm – 10:00pm, 21+
WHAT: A little trip into otherworldly realms
SO WHAT: Planetary Access TV is back for their season finale and they want to watch it TOGETHER and IN PERSON! This evening will take you to a far away space (Sleeping Village) to view all 3 episodes of Planetary Access TV on the big screen! In addition to all episodes of PATV, you’ll have access to the handmade spaceship set, a photobooth by Glamhag, and enjoy live performances from a couple of the stars from the show Mary Williamson and Charlie Reed.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $7 for this out of this world night!
THURSDAY & FRIDAY, JULY 15th & JULY 16th
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.
- July 15 – Fareed Haque performs Pat Martino’s JOYOUS LAKE @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 16 – Nick Mazzarella Trio live @ Fulton Street Collective– $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 20 – Beyond Standard Jazz Trio @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 21 – Bill Evans’ INTERPLAY performed live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 22 – Andrew Rathbun Trio live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 27 – Kabir Dalawari Quartet live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 28 – Andrew Meyer Quintet live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 29 – Marques Carroll Quintet live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- August 4 – LUKE MALEWICZ ORCHESTRA perform COUNT BASIE’S KANSAS CITY SUITE
- August 6 – Gavin Gillan’s Water Life, an exploration of water in Chicago
NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
THURSDAY – SATURDAY, JULY 15th – 17th
Grant Park Music Festival: Quartet in the Parks & Sibelius Symphony No. 5 @ Harrison Park & Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 1824 S Wood St & 201 E Randolph St, 6:30pm
WHAT: A Chicago tradition returns!
SO WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival and its deservedly acclaimed orchestra and chorus has offered some wonderful summertime concerts by classical, modern, and contemporary composers. You can check out their full schedule over at their website! This weekend will feature three events!
- July 15 – Quartet in the Parks @ Harrison Park, 1824 S Wood St
- July 16 – Sibelius Symphony No. 5 @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph S
- July 17 – Sibelius Symphony No. 5 @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph S
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website to register for the event and reserve a seat! The concerts are always free and will also be broadcast and streamed live on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.
Michigan Rattlers & The Cerny Brothers / The Mild West & Everyday Fantastic / Little Church, Cold Beaches, & Reno Cruz/ Schubas Open Mic @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, Doors at 7:30pm, 21+
WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas!
SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas & Lincoln Hall has going on this weekend.
- July 15 – Michigan Rattlers & The Cerny Brothers @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 7:00pm – $18 in advance., $22 at the door
- July 15 – The Mild West & Everyday Fantastic @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:30pm –
$15SOLD OUT
- July 16 – Little Church, Cold Beaches, & Reno Cruz @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:30pm – $10
- July 18 – Schubas Open Mic Hosted by Clare Austen-Smioth & Naomi Spungen @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:30pm – FREE
NOW WHAT: Head out to and Lincoln Hall & Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows!
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 16th & JULY 17th
Punk Rock & Paintbrushes @ Galerie F, 2415 N Milwaukee Ave, Saturday 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm, Sunday 3:30pm – 7:00pm
WHAT: Art, talks and punk rock!
SO WHAT: Punk Rock & Paintbrushes will be hosting TWO days of art and creativity in Chicago at Galerie F and a private location for the VIP day! Join incredible artists like Steve Caballero, Matt Hensley, Christian Hosoi, Paul Kobriger, Brian Bent, Matt Hensley, Dan Smith, Jason Adams, photographer Blair Alley and Author/Motivational Speaker/Skateboarder Brandon Novak for this fantastic event!
- Friday July 16, 6:30pm -11pm
- This evening will feature the art exhibit with art (originals and prints) by all the artists + a book signing for The Insides of Artists Written BY Outsiders! The event is all ages and free for all to enjoy, RSVP at their event page because they will surely reach capacity!
- Saturday July 17, 3:30pm-7pm
- A special VIP event with only 30 available spaces and will include talks from Brandon Novak & Christian Hosoi plus a live Q&A with all the aforementioned artists about art, life, the new book and anything you wish to know. There will also be live music by rock ‘n roll father and daughter duo BENT DUO! Included in this VIP experience is a copy of the brand new coffee table book The Insides of Artists Written BY Outsiders, goodies from all their partners and an intimate experience you will not forget! Address to this event is sent after you purchase your tickets, Which are $110!
NOW WHAT: The Galerie F art exhibit is free and you can RSVP at their event page. Tickets for the Saturday VIP Experience are $110!
FRIDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 16th – JULY 18th
Millennium Art Festival @ Michigan Avenue & E Lake St., Friday 11:00am – 6:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 6:00pm, Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm
WHAT: Three days of great art in the middle of downtown
SO WHAT: Millennium Art Festival will have an wide range of artwork on display including paintings, ceramics, photography, and furniture from over 110 juried artists!
NOW WHAT: It’s free! Walk ups are welcome but definitely make a reservation before hand! They are also accepting gently used art to recycle by distributing furnishings to those leaving shelters and moving into permanent housing. Bring donations to the Chicago Furniture Bank booth, Saturday 10am-3pm.
Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival @ Sheffield from Belmont to Roscoe St., 3200 N. Sheffield Avenue, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday and Sunday 11:00am – 10:00pm, all ages
WHAT: The 36th annual Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival!
SO WHAT: Spend your weekend at the Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival and catch some fun local tribute bands on the main stage (near Roscoe), great eats, a few drinks (beer and wine) and pick up some wares from some incredible artisans. There will also be an eclectic “community” entertainment stage near Belmont filled with fun neighborhood music acts, deejays and other performers. Check out the lineups at their event page!
NOW WHAT: Head and enjoy the Northside festival!
Tacos y Tamales Festival @ Pilsen, S Peoria St & W 16th St.,Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm,
WHAT: Some Latin American staples highlighted in this fun fest
SO WHAT: Discover authentic and delicious tacos and tamales from several regions of Latin America at this great looking street festival. In addition to all the great food you’ll get a chance to experience local art installations, buy some good from vendors, and enjoy some Latin music and Dance performances! And let’s not forget a nice beer garden from Modelo!
NOW WHAT: Entry is free but donations are encouraged and benefit local community organizations in Pilsen
FRIDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 16th & JULY 17th
Mad Myth Science & JOLIE + Avreeayl Ra @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm
WHAT: An amazing pair of shows for your weekend!
SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!
- July 16 – Mad Myth Science – 8:30pm
- July 17 – JOLIE + Avreeayl Ra – 8:30pm
- July 12 – Typical Sisters – 8:30pm
- July 23 – Bitchin Bajas – 8:30pm
- July 30 – Mazzarella/Håker Flaten/Ra – 8:30pm
- July 31 – Jason Stein Trios – 8:30pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, head out and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!
SATURDAY, JULY 17th
Record Store Day @ Various Record Shops Near You, Various Time (check out our guide for more info!)
WHAT: Record Store Day, a worldwide event that brings record store staff, customers, and artists together in a celebration of the music community.
SO WHAT: Record Store Day has been a little tumultuous do to the pandemic, but the awesome vinyl holiday is still on! Head over to your favorite record store whether they are participating the the exclusive releases or not and support your local wax dealer!
NOW WHAT: Check out our guide to Record Store Day! It’s full of great events, both official and unofficial, that will keep you busy all RSD! If you see a store that’s missing from our list, please let us know!
Volleywood featuring Corona Electric Beach @ North Avenue Beach, 1600 North Lake Shore Drive, 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, 21+
WHAT: Billed as Chicago’s only 1-day beachfront music festival, it’s Volleywood featuring Corona Electric Beach
SO WHAT: Immerse yourself in Volleywood, a day full of Chicago’s skyline views, breezy beats, full-service bars, and local food. The festival will feature music from Audien, DESTRUCTO, ALIGN, Dj Flipside, and headliners Cheat Codes.
NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $45 for this all day beach affair!
Summer Concert Series w/ Modern Day Romeos and Queen Explosion @ Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Ave, 5:00pm – 10:00pm
WHAT: An eight-week outdoor concert series!
SO WHAT: Music lovers of all ages can come enjoy live bands at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park thanks to the Copernicus Foundation’s fun Outdoor Summer Concert Series. Enjoy drinks and snacks from a full bar and kitchen as you dance the evening away to some cover bands playing the hits! Tonight features Modern Day Romeos and Queen Explosion! Check out the full lineup below and at their website!
- July 17, 2021
- 6pm – Wedding Banned
- 8pm – Think Floyd
- July 24, 2021
- 6pm – Bandoleros
- 8pm – 7th Heaven
- July 31, 2021 – they’re taking a break for JEFF FEST
- August 7, 2021
- 6pm – Rok Brigade
- 8pm – The Atomic Punks
- August 14, 2021
- 6pm – Breakfast Club
- 8pm – Tributosaurus becomes Rolling Stones
- August 21, 2021
- 6pm – Semple
- 8pm – Heroes – David Bowie Tribute Band
- August 28, 2021
- 6pm – Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers
- 8pm – Trippin Billies
NOW WHAT: Doors open at 5pm for all these shows and GA is $10. A full series pass is available for $49!
Moontype & Wombo @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 8:30pm, 21+
WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!
SO WHAT: Moontype will be coming to the wonderful Sleeping Village to perform songs off their debut album Bodies of Water which documents travel, insecurity, friendship, and the band members’ strong connection to bodies of water (and the double meaning the album carries: to one another). Joining them will be Wombo!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $14 in advance, $16 day of show!
Nocturna 33rd Anniversary with DJ Scary Lady Sarah@ MEtro, 3730 N Clark St, 10:00pm, 18+
WHAT: The 33rd anniversary of Metro’s Goth party
SO WHAT: With everything opening up why not celebrate with Metro and a night of darker vibes at the 33rd anniversary of Nocturna! Dance the evening away as goth, post-punk, darkwave, industrial, and etheral music fill up Metro from the excellent DJ Scary Lady Sarah. There will be raffles and giveaways throughout the night and a must have Glitter Guts’
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. You’ll need to show your vaccination card (or a photo of it) to enter the show!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 17th & 18th
Bucktown Neighborhood and Garden Walk @ Bucktown, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, all ages
WHAT: The 17th annual Bucktown Neighborhood & Garden Walk!
SO WHAT: The wonderful Bucktown neighborhood welcomes community members and Chicago land neighbors to explore their 98 urban gardens, listen to music, watch visual artists create their art, stop at your favorite neighborhood store for a BNGW special, and learn about everything that makes Bucktown great! Check out their “Garden Happenings” page for full details of all the fun things you’ll find at this enjoyable event! This year The Bucktown Neighborhood will also be celebrating the memory of Joe Lake.
NOW WHAT: It’s free! Remember to wear mask, social distance, and have a great time!
Illinois Brewery Running Series @ The Perch & Elmhurst Brewing Co, 1932 West Division Street & 171 North Addison Avenue, Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm – 5:00pm
WHAT:A fun run for beer!
SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways! This weekend includes runs at:
- 7/17 –The Perch, 1932 West Division Street, – 10:00am – 1:00pm
- 7/18 –Elmhurst Brewing Co, 171 North Addison Avenue – 10:30am – 1:00pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)! Click the ticket links above! 10% of proceeds help support a growing list of nonprofits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is a chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.
SUNDAY, JULY 11th
Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm
WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!
SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!
NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.
Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm
WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!
SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.
NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
2021 Chicago Auto Show @ McCormick Place, 2300 S Indiana Ave, Thursday – Sunday 9:00am – 10:00pm, Monday 9:00am – 8:00pm, all ages
WHAT: A special version of the Chicago Auto Show!
SO WHAT: Head out to McCormick Place to see the latest vehicles, experience added outdoor test tracks, take a test drive on city streets and attend the new Chicago Auto Show Street Fest (the first four evenings of the show)! Check out our photo gallery of the show here!
NOW WHAT: Ticket are $13 adults, $10 seniors 62+, & $10 children 12 and under!
Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne St., Various times
WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up
SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .
NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Mama Weed, and Pig; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute Will be opening back up on August 6th, but in the meantime they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!
Pitch In for the Parks! @ Various local parks, Various times, all ages
WHAT: A good way to keep your community nice and clean!
SO WHAT: The nonprofit Chicago Parks Foundation (CPF) is currently in the second season of its citywide volunteer effort “Pitch In for the Parks!” to help keep the city’s 600+ public parks clean. The program is open to anyone who wants to host a clean-up group or join an existing event from the interactive map on the CPF website. CPF is providing trash pick-up supplies, volunteer coordination and safety guidelines to support the parks’ ongoing maintenance from June through October.
NOW WHAT: Clean-ups continue at parks citywide June 1st-October. Anyone can host a Pitch In clean-up group or join a free volunteer event on their calendar.
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival will be back with in person events so soon! They always bring some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a taste of what is coming in the next few weeks
- July 24 – Community Gardens as Neighborhood Resources – 10:30am – 1:00pm
- August 11 – Work In Progress: A Comedic Showcase of Chicago – 7:00pm – 8:00pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
Steppenwolf NOW @ Your best streaming device, the most theatrical spot in your place, Any time through August 31, 2021
WHAT: The talented voices of Steppenwolf’s ensemble beamed straight into your home
SO WHAT: Steppenwolf NOW is a new virtual programming stream featuring a dynamic and innovative slate of immersive and visual experiences crafted and produced for the virtual platform. Membership will let you experience a one-time screening of the current lineup of six projects each until August 31, 2021. The newest production is Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!
NOW WHAT: The membership is $75 and a great way to experience six great shows and support a local institution.
The Great Grow Along @ Your home, next to your soon-to-be-thriving home garden, Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm – 3:45pm
WHAT: A chance to make your thumb a little greener
SO WHAT: The Great Grow Along was a three-day virtual garden festival that will provide gardeners with 40+ hours of sessions with plant pros to help up everyone’s growing game! There will be learning tracks to guide you through the talks and they have made the festival’s content available on demand to watch at your own pace over the next six months!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $29.95 for this great collection of gardening talks!
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. It also notes which are closed for the season and how you can help support them during these times!
NOW WHAT: Check out our most recent update on what museums are doing as they reopen and continue their online presence!
The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+
WHAT: Quick plays online!
SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download ! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
