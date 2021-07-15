Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/15 and Beyond

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal is now rapidly coming as in-person events are overtaking the digital ones (having both as an option would be cool). However many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if you’re still a little wary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. Virtual events will continue to be highlighted and encouraged. But if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

THURSDAY, JULY 15th

Taco Crawl @ Clark St. between Devon Ave. and Rogers Ave., Friday 3:00pm to 7:00pm

WHAT: Celebrate the delicious culinary masterpiece that is TACOS!

SO WHAT: This taco themed food crawl will let you experience a huge variety of filled tortilla goodness! The crawl will take place along Clark St. between Devon Ave. and Rogers Ave., allowing you to partake from 17 participating restaurants serving their signature tacos! Check out the full lineup of restaurants over at their website!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 day of for this taco extravaganza ! You can pick up your passport and/or purchase tickets at 7056 N. Clark St. the day of the event from 3pm-6pm! Restaurants stop serving at 7:00pm.

Cosmic Country Presents: Planetary Access TV Season Finale Party @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 7:00pm – 10:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A little trip into otherworldly realms

SO WHAT: Planetary Access TV is back for their season finale and they want to watch it TOGETHER and IN PERSON! This evening will take you to a far away space (Sleeping Village) to view all 3 episodes of Planetary Access TV on the big screen! In addition to all episodes of PATV, you’ll have access to the handmade spaceship set, a photobooth by Glamhag, and enjoy live performances from a couple of the stars from the show Mary Williamson and Charlie Reed.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $7 for this out of this world night!

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, JULY 15th & JULY 16th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, JULY 15th – 17th

Grant Park Music Festival: Quartet in the Parks & Sibelius Symphony No. 5 @ Harrison Park & Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 1824 S Wood St & 201 E Randolph St, 6:30pm

WHAT: A Chicago tradition returns!

SO WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival and its deservedly acclaimed orchestra and chorus has offered some wonderful summertime concerts by classical, modern, and contemporary composers. You can check out their full schedule over at their website! This weekend will feature three events!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website to register for the event and reserve a seat! The concerts are always free and will also be broadcast and streamed live on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 8th – 11th

Michigan Rattlers & The Cerny Brothers / The Mild West & Everyday Fantastic / Little Church, Cold Beaches, & Reno Cruz/ Schubas Open Mic @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, Doors at 7:30pm, 21+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas & Lincoln Hall has going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to and Lincoln Hall & Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 16th & JULY 17th

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes @ Galerie F, 2415 N Milwaukee Ave, Saturday 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm, Sunday 3:30pm – 7:00pm

WHAT: Art, talks and punk rock!

SO WHAT: Punk Rock & Paintbrushes will be hosting TWO days of art and creativity in Chicago at Galerie F and a private location for the VIP day! Join incredible artists like Steve Caballero, Matt Hensley, Christian Hosoi, Paul Kobriger, Brian Bent, Matt Hensley, Dan Smith, Jason Adams, photographer Blair Alley and Author/Motivational Speaker/Skateboarder Brandon Novak for this fantastic event!

Friday July 16, 6:30pm -11pm This evening will feature the art exhibit with art (originals and prints) by all the artists + a book signing for The Insides of Artists Written BY Outsiders! The event is all ages and free for all to enjoy, RSVP at their event page because they will surely reach capacity!

Saturday July 17, 3:30pm-7pm A special VIP event with only 30 available spaces and will include talks from Brandon Novak & Christian Hosoi plus a live Q&A with all the aforementioned artists about art, life, the new book and anything you wish to know. There will also be live music by rock ‘n roll father and daughter duo BENT DUO! Included in this VIP experience is a copy of the brand new coffee table book The Insides of Artists Written BY Outsiders, goodies from all their partners and an intimate experience you will not forget! Address to this event is sent after you purchase your tickets, Which are $110!



NOW WHAT: The Galerie F art exhibit is free and you can RSVP at their event page. Tickets for the Saturday VIP Experience are $110!

FRIDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 16th – JULY 18th

Millennium Art Festival @ Michigan Avenue & E Lake St., Friday 11:00am – 6:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 6:00pm, Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm

WHAT: Three days of great art in the middle of downtown

SO WHAT: Millennium Art Festival will have an wide range of artwork on display including paintings, ceramics, photography, and furniture from over 110 juried artists!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Walk ups are welcome but definitely make a reservation before hand! They are also accepting gently used art to recycle by distributing furnishings to those leaving shelters and moving into permanent housing. Bring donations to the Chicago Furniture Bank booth, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival @ Sheffield from Belmont to Roscoe St., 3200 N. Sheffield Avenue, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday and Sunday 11:00am – 10:00pm, all ages

WHAT: The 36th annual Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival!

SO WHAT: Spend your weekend at the Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival and catch some fun local tribute bands on the main stage (near Roscoe), great eats, a few drinks (beer and wine) and pick up some wares from some incredible artisans. There will also be an eclectic “community” entertainment stage near Belmont filled with fun neighborhood music acts, deejays and other performers. Check out the lineups at their event page!

NOW WHAT: Head and enjoy the Northside festival!

Tacos y Tamales Festival @ Pilsen, S Peoria St & W 16th St.,Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm,

WHAT: Some Latin American staples highlighted in this fun fest

SO WHAT: Discover authentic and delicious tacos and tamales from several regions of Latin America at this great looking street festival. In addition to all the great food you’ll get a chance to experience local art installations, buy some good from vendors, and enjoy some Latin music and Dance performances! And let’s not forget a nice beer garden from Modelo!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free but donations are encouraged and benefit local community organizations in Pilsen

FRIDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 16th & JULY 17th

Mad Myth Science & JOLIE + Avreeayl Ra @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm

WHAT: An amazing pair of shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, head out and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!

SATURDAY, JULY 17th

Record Store Day @ Various Record Shops Near You, Various Time (check out our guide for more info!)

WHAT: Record Store Day, a worldwide event that brings record store staff, customers, and artists together in a celebration of the music community.

SO WHAT: Record Store Day has been a little tumultuous do to the pandemic, but the awesome vinyl holiday is still on! Head over to your favorite record store whether they are participating the the exclusive releases or not and support your local wax dealer!

NOW WHAT: Check out our guide to Record Store Day! It’s full of great events, both official and unofficial, that will keep you busy all RSD! If you see a store that’s missing from our list, please let us know! Volleywood featuring Corona Electric Beach @ North Avenue Beach, 1600 North Lake Shore Drive, 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, 21+

WHAT: Billed as Chicago’s only 1-day beachfront music festival, it’s Volleywood featuring Corona Electric Beach

SO WHAT: Immerse yourself in Volleywood, a day full of Chicago’s skyline views, breezy beats, full-service bars, and local food. The festival will feature music from Audien, DESTRUCTO, ALIGN, Dj Flipside, and headliners Cheat Codes.

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $45 for this all day beach affair!

Summer Concert Series w/ Modern Day Romeos and Queen Explosion @ Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Ave, 5:00pm – 10:00pm

WHAT: An eight-week outdoor concert series!

SO WHAT: Music lovers of all ages can come enjoy live bands at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park thanks to the Copernicus Foundation’s fun Outdoor Summer Concert Series. Enjoy drinks and snacks from a full bar and kitchen as you dance the evening away to some cover bands playing the hits! Tonight features Modern Day Romeos and Queen Explosion! Check out the full lineup below and at their website!

NOW WHAT: Doors open at 5pm for all these shows and GA is $10. A full series pass is available for $49!

Moontype & Wombo @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 8:30pm, 21+

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Moontype will be coming to the wonderful Sleeping Village to perform songs off their debut album Bodies of Water which documents travel, insecurity, friendship, and the band members’ strong connection to bodies of water (and the double meaning the album carries: to one another). Joining them will be Wombo!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $14 in advance, $16 day of show!

Nocturna 33rd Anniversary with DJ Scary Lady Sarah@ MEtro, 3730 N Clark St, 10:00pm, 18+

WHAT: The 33rd anniversary of Metro’s Goth party

SO WHAT: With everything opening up why not celebrate with Metro and a night of darker vibes at the 33rd anniversary of Nocturna! Dance the evening away as goth, post-punk, darkwave, industrial, and etheral music fill up Metro from the excellent DJ Scary Lady Sarah. There will be raffles and giveaways throughout the night and a must have Glitter Guts’

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. You’ll need to show your vaccination card (or a photo of it) to enter the show!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 17th & 18th

Bucktown Neighborhood and Garden Walk @ Bucktown, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, all ages

WHAT: The 17th annual Bucktown Neighborhood & Garden Walk!

SO WHAT: The wonderful Bucktown neighborhood welcomes community members and Chicago land neighbors to explore their 98 urban gardens, listen to music, watch visual artists create their art, stop at your favorite neighborhood store for a BNGW special, and learn about everything that makes Bucktown great! Check out their “Garden Happenings” page for full details of all the fun things you’ll find at this enjoyable event! This year The Bucktown Neighborhood will also be celebrating the memory of Joe Lake.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Remember to wear mask, social distance, and have a great time!

Illinois Brewery Running Series @ The Perch & Elmhurst Brewing Co, 1932 West Division Street & 171 North Addison Avenue, Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm – 5:00pm

WHAT:A fun run for beer!

SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways! This weekend includes runs at:

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)! Click the ticket links above! 10% of proceeds help support a growing list of nonprofits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is a chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.



SUNDAY, JULY 11th

Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!

SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!

NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

2021 Chicago Auto Show @ McCormick Place, 2300 S Indiana Ave, Thursday – Sunday 9:00am – 10:00pm, Monday 9:00am – 8:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A special version of the Chicago Auto Show!

SO WHAT: Head out to McCormick Place to see the latest vehicles, experience added outdoor test tracks, take a test drive on city streets and attend the new Chicago Auto Show Street Fest (the first four evenings of the show)! Check out our photo gallery of the show here!

NOW WHAT: Ticket are $13 adults, $10 seniors 62+, & $10 children 12 and under!

Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne St., Various times

WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up

SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Mama Weed, and Pig; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!