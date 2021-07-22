Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/22 and Beyond

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal is now rapidly coming as in-person events are overtaking the digital ones (having both as an option would be cool). However many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if you’re still a little wary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. Virtual events will continue to be highlighted and encouraged. But if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

THURSDAY, JULY 22nd

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, JULY 22nd & JULY 23rd

Mad Myth Science & JOLIE + Avreeayl Ra @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm

WHAT: An amazing pair of shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, head out and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 22nd – 25th

Michigan Rattlers & The Cerny Brothers / The Mild West & Everyday Fantastic / Little Church, Cold Beaches, & Reno Cruz/ Schubas Open Mic @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave, Doors at 7:30pm, 21+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 23rd & JULY 24th

14th Chicago Latin Jazz Festival @ Humboldt Park Field House, 1440 N Humboldt Blvd., 6:00pm – 8:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A little bit of jazz in the Humboldt Park Field House

SO WHAT: Presented in partnership with Chicago Park District, the Chicago Latin Jazz Festival returns to Humboldt Park this summer with two nights of violinist James Sanders & Conjunto and drummer Luiz Ewerling & AMADA.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Enjoy some wonderful music! There is no pre-registration requirement. Seating is limited, so bring your lawn chair!

Grant Park Music Festival: Dvořák New World Symphony @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, 6:30pm

WHAT: A Chicago tradition returns!

SO WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival and its deservedly acclaimed orchestra and chorus has offered some wonderful summertime concerts by classical, modern, and contemporary composers. You can check out their full schedule over at their website! This weekend will feature three events!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website to register for the event and reserve a seat! The concerts are always free and will also be broadcast and streamed live on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 23rd – JULY 25th

Wicker Park Fest @ Milwaukee Ave between Paulina St and North Ave., Friday 5:00pm, Saturday Noon, Sunday Noon, all ages

WHAT: An amazing festival in one of the cooler Chicago neighborhoods.

SO WHAT: It wouldn’t be a summer weekend in Chicago without a worthwhile festival taking place. Wicker Park Fest brings together great local food, arts and crafts, a kids’ area, local retail vendors, and an insane lineup of music. The lineup includes Archers of Loaf, Ric Wilson, Smoking Popes, Mother nature and tons more!

NOW WHAT: It’s only a $10 donation, which keeps this great festival going year after year, so it’s no excuse not to head to Wicker Park and have a great time.

SATURDAY, JULY 24th

Summer Concert Series w/ Modern Day Romeos and Queen Explosion @ Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Ave, 5:00pm – 10:00pm

WHAT: An eight-week outdoor concert series!

SO WHAT: Music lovers of all ages can come enjoy live bands at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park thanks to the Copernicus Foundation’s fun Outdoor Summer Concert Series. Enjoy drinks and snacks from a full bar and kitchen as you dance the evening away to some cover bands playing the hits! Tonight features Modern Day Romeos and Queen Explosion! Check out the full lineup below and at their website!

NOW WHAT: Doors open at 5pm for all these shows and GA is $10. A full series pass is available for $49!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 24th & 25th

SUNDAY, JULY 25th

Illinois Brewery Running Series @ Sketchbook Brewing Co., 14901 Main Street, Skokie, 11:30am – 2:30pm

WHAT: A fun run for beer!

SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways!

NOW WHAT: This run at Sketchbook Brewing Co. is $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)! 10% of proceeds help support a growing list of non-profits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is also chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.

Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!

SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!

NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

Final Frontier Land @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 5:00pm & 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Cosmic Country and Praire School bring you an out of this world show!

SO WHAT: Ever want to go to a camped up alien infested wild west party? Then this show is for you as this monthly social event, which takes cues from tourist traps and sideshows of yesteryear, comes to Sleeping Village. Hosted by Wild Earp & Mary Williamson, this evening will feature great DJ sets by Praire School and short musical/variety Talent performance curated by Cosmic Country! This month’s guests: Junkpile (Clay Frankle of Twin Peaks/Grapetooth), Nathan Graham, and Lillian King

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 this wonderfully outlandish show! Early show (5:00pm) tickets are here and late show tickets (8:00pm) are here!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne St., Various times

WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up

SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain and Pig; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!