Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/22 and Beyond

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal is now rapidly coming as in-person events are overtaking the digital ones (having both as an option would be cool). However many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if you’re still a little wary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. Virtual events will continue to be highlighted and encouraged. But if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Drive-In Movies
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend and beyond will feature screenings of:
- 7/23 Mamma Mia!
- 7/23 Rocky Horror with Live Shadow Cast!
- 7/24 Legally Blonde
- 7/24 Rocky Horror with Live Shadow Cast!
- 7/25 Jurassic Park
- 7/27 Grease
- 7/28 Shrek
- 7/30 Coco
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend and beyond will feature screenings of:
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tons of artists playing throughout the week
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout ‘s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! While the annual Music Frozen Dancing may not be going on, celebrate with some special merch where a portion of the proceeds go to the Empty Bottle Staff! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable!
View this post on Instagram
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ve started a whole new year-long series Naturally Beautiful with “Street Chic” by Billy Daggers releasing this week! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” , his latest collab with the gallery “Mind Games”, and new release “Bear & Square”by JC Rivera!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more! They have a food themed group show called Yum Yum Eat’em Up coming on Saturday!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Ichijitsu Senshu: New Works by Shoko Nakazawa! So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Science and Industry
- WNDR Museum is back
- Art on theMART will be projecting the spacey visuals of Astrographics alongside a soundtrack assembled out of by Experimental Sound Studio’s Sun Ra Arkestra archives
- Garfield Park Conservatory Spring Flower Show: Saturation is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory Spring Flower Show: Pretty in Pink! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Fireworks at Navy Pier are back! The 10-minute show starts at 9pm every Wednesday and Saturday in July!
- Explore the five towering sculptures by South African artist Daniel Popper at the Morton Arboretum!
- “Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now” @ Museum of Contemporary Art. Check out our review of the exhibit here!
And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!
Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!
Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.
THURSDAY, JULY 22nd
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.
- July 22 – Andrew Rathbun Trio live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 27 – Kabir Dalawari Quartet live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 28 – Andrew Meyer Quintet live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 29 – Marques Carroll Quintet live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- August 4 – LUKE MALEWICZ ORCHESTRA perform COUNT BASIE’S KANSAS CITY SUITE
- August 6 – Gavin Gillan’s Water Life, an exploration of water in Chicago
NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
THURSDAY & FRIDAY, JULY 22nd & JULY 23rd
Mad Myth Science & JOLIE + Avreeayl Ra @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm
WHAT: An amazing pair of shows for your weekend!
SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!
- July 22 – Typical Sisters – 8:30pm
- July 23 – Bitchin Bajas – 8:30pm
- July 30 – Mazzarella/Håker Flaten/Ra – 8:30pm
- July 31 – Jason Stein Trios – 8:30pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, head out and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!
THURSDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 22nd – 25th
Michigan Rattlers & The Cerny Brothers / The Mild West & Everyday Fantastic / Little Church, Cold Beaches, & Reno Cruz/ Schubas Open Mic @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave, Doors at 7:30pm, 21+
WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!
SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.
- July 22 – Schtick Hosted by Seth Payne and Brad Rickert @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:30pm – $5
- July 23 – Duffle Bag Buru / Goldenboymnny / Ransah / Kiltxty @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 8:30pm -$10
- July 24 – Catcher / Been Stellar / Zilched @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:30pm – $10
- July 25 – Schubas Open Mic Hosted by Clare Austen-Smioth & Naomi Spungen @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:30pm – FREE
NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows!
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 23rd & JULY 24th
14th Chicago Latin Jazz Festival @ Humboldt Park Field House, 1440 N Humboldt Blvd., 6:00pm – 8:00pm, all ages
WHAT: A little bit of jazz in the Humboldt Park Field House
SO WHAT: Presented in partnership with Chicago Park District, the Chicago Latin Jazz Festival returns to Humboldt Park this summer with two nights of violinist James Sanders & Conjunto and drummer Luiz Ewerling & AMADA.
NOW WHAT: It’s free! Enjoy some wonderful music! There is no pre-registration requirement. Seating is limited, so bring your lawn chair!
Grant Park Music Festival: Dvořák New World Symphony @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, 6:30pm
WHAT: A Chicago tradition returns!
SO WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival and its deservedly acclaimed orchestra and chorus has offered some wonderful summertime concerts by classical, modern, and contemporary composers. You can check out their full schedule over at their website! This weekend will feature three events!
- July 23 – Dvořák New World Symphony @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph S
- July 24 – Dvořák New World Symphony @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph S
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website to register for the event and reserve a seat! The concerts are always free and will also be broadcast and streamed live on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 23rd – JULY 25th
Wicker Park Fest @ Milwaukee Ave between Paulina St and North Ave., Friday 5:00pm, Saturday Noon, Sunday Noon, all ages
WHAT: An amazing festival in one of the cooler Chicago neighborhoods.
SO WHAT: It wouldn’t be a summer weekend in Chicago without a worthwhile festival taking place. Wicker Park Fest brings together great local food, arts and crafts, a kids’ area, local retail vendors, and an insane lineup of music. The lineup includes Archers of Loaf, Ric Wilson, Smoking Popes, Mother nature and tons more!
NOW WHAT: It’s only a $10 donation, which keeps this great festival going year after year, so it’s no excuse not to head to Wicker Park and have a great time.
SATURDAY, JULY 24th
Lincoln Square Artisan & Makers Market @ Ainslie Arts Plaza, 4844 N Lincoln Ave, 10:00am – 3:00pm, all ages
WHAT: A little summer shopping
SO WHAT: Stroll through a rotating selection of local artists and makers selling a variety of beautiful items. Beer and wine will also be available on-site from Bottles & Cans.
NOW WHAT: Admission is free! Check out the list of vendors and when they’ll be at the market here!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival will be back with in person events so soon! They always bring some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a taste of what is coming in the next few weeks
- July 24 – Community Gardens as Neighborhood Resources – 10:30am – 1:00pm
- August 11 – Work In Progress: A Comedic Showcase of Chicago – 7:00pm – 8:00pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.
Summer Concert Series w/ Modern Day Romeos and Queen Explosion @ Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Ave, 5:00pm – 10:00pm
WHAT: An eight-week outdoor concert series!
SO WHAT: Music lovers of all ages can come enjoy live bands at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park thanks to the Copernicus Foundation’s fun Outdoor Summer Concert Series. Enjoy drinks and snacks from a full bar and kitchen as you dance the evening away to some cover bands playing the hits! Tonight features Modern Day Romeos and Queen Explosion! Check out the full lineup below and at their website!
- July 17, 2021
- 6pm – Wedding Banned
- 8pm – Think Floyd
- July 24, 2021
- 6pm – Bandoleros
- 8pm – 7th Heaven
- July 31, 2021 – they’re taking a break for JEFF FEST
- August 7, 2021
- 6pm – Rok Brigade
- 8pm – The Atomic Punks
- August 14, 2021
- 6pm – Breakfast Club
- 8pm – Tributosaurus becomes Rolling Stones
- August 21, 2021
- 6pm – Semple
- 8pm – Heroes – David Bowie Tribute Band
- August 28, 2021
- 6pm – Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers
- 8pm – Trippin Billies
NOW WHAT: Doors open at 5pm for all these shows and GA is $10. A full series pass is available for $49!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 24th & 25th
Taste of Lincoln Avenue @ N. Lincoln Avenue between Fullerton & Wrightwood, Noon to 10:00pm
WHAT: A little taste of what Lincoln Avenue has to offer!
SO WHAT: Take a walk down the iconic Chicago avenue and discover some local food favorites, a myriad of arts and crafts, and a music stage with amazing regional and local entertainment. Check out the lineup of musicians over at their event page!
NOW WHAT: Entry is free!
6th Annual El Gran Festival Colombiano/Colombian Fest Chicago @ Humboldt Park, Noon -11:00pm
WHAT: An official celebration of the Independence of Colombia
SO WHAT: The 6th Annual El Gran Festival Colombiano/Colombian Fest is back with a main stage with International musical programming, a Gran Cultural Parade inside fest grounds with folkloric traditional costumes, MisFit Circus Arts, MisFit Circus Arts, Health and Wellness Pavilion, a Kid Zone area, and beer/wine/spirits featuring local breweries’ and sponsored brands for patrons 21+!
NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $25 per day for this fun outdoor festival!
SUNDAY, JULY 25th
Illinois Brewery Running Series @ Sketchbook Brewing Co., 14901 Main Street, Skokie, 11:30am – 2:30pm
WHAT: A fun run for beer!
SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways!
NOW WHAT: This run at Sketchbook Brewing Co. is $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)! 10% of proceeds help support a growing list of non-profits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is also chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.
Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm
WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!
SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!
NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.
Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm
WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!
SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.
NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!
Final Frontier Land @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 5:00pm & 8:00pm, 21+
WHAT: Cosmic Country and Praire School bring you an out of this world show!
SO WHAT: Ever want to go to a camped up alien infested wild west party? Then this show is for you as this monthly social event, which takes cues from tourist traps and sideshows of yesteryear, comes to Sleeping Village. Hosted by Wild Earp & Mary Williamson, this evening will feature great DJ sets by Praire School and short musical/variety Talent performance curated by Cosmic Country! This month’s guests: Junkpile (Clay Frankle of Twin Peaks/Grapetooth), Nathan Graham, and Lillian King
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 this wonderfully outlandish show! Early show (5:00pm) tickets are here and late show tickets (8:00pm) are here!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne St., Various times
WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up
SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .
NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain and Pig; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute Will be opening back up on August 6th, but in the meantime they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!
Pitch In for the Parks! @ Various local parks, Various times, all ages
WHAT: A good way to keep your community nice and clean!
SO WHAT: The nonprofit Chicago Parks Foundation (CPF) is currently in the second season of its citywide volunteer effort “Pitch In for the Parks!” to help keep the city’s 600+ public parks clean. The program is open to anyone who wants to host a clean-up group or join an existing event from the interactive map on the CPF website. CPF is providing trash pick-up supplies, volunteer coordination and safety guidelines to support the parks’ ongoing maintenance from June through October.
NOW WHAT: Clean-ups continue at parks citywide June 1st-October. Anyone can host a Pitch In clean-up group or join a free volunteer event on their calendar.
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
Steppenwolf NOW @ Your best streaming device, the most theatrical spot in your place, Any time through August 31, 2021
WHAT: The talented voices of Steppenwolf’s ensemble beamed straight into your home
SO WHAT: Steppenwolf NOW is a new virtual programming stream featuring a dynamic and innovative slate of immersive and visual experiences crafted and produced for the virtual platform. Membership will let you experience a one-time screening of the current lineup of six projects each until August 31, 2021. The newest production is Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!
NOW WHAT: The membership is $75 and a great way to experience six great shows and support a local institution.
The Great Grow Along @ Your home, next to your soon-to-be-thriving home garden, Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm – 3:45pm
WHAT: A chance to make your thumb a little greener
SO WHAT: The Great Grow Along was a three-day virtual garden festival that will provide gardeners with 40+ hours of sessions with plant pros to help up everyone’s growing game! There will be learning tracks to guide you through the talks and they have made the festival’s content available on demand to watch at your own pace over the next six months!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $29.95 for this great collection of gardening talks!
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. It also notes which are closed for the season and how you can help support them during these times!
NOW WHAT: Check out our most recent update on what museums are doing as they reopen and continue their online presence!
The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+
WHAT: Quick plays online!
SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download ! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
Categories: Front page
Leave a Reply