Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/29 and Beyond

You know what’s pretty good: Chicago being reopened. It has been a long journey and we’re unfortunately nowhere near out of it, but we’re open. Business can thrive again and we can start enjoying ourselves outside of our homes. However, we need to keep safe in al the ways that are available to us in order to keep it that way. Wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and staying home when that’s the better option.
One example is Lollapalooza this weekend. Long before the festival was transformed into the four-day monstrosity it has proudly become, Lollapalooza has been a mess. Whether it’s been heavy rain or excessive heat plaguing a day or two, too many people smashed into each other way too far away from the stage, lineups looking exactly like other festivals (cough Live Nation associated festivals cough) or the sound bleed ruining other sets, there’s always been something. That’s just festival life. You take the good, you take the bad and that’s the facts of getting to see tons of bands for a relatively low price. But this year with the looming threat of Covid still hanging around and numbers slowly rising despite our efforts, the bad outweighs the good. 100,000+ people jammed into Grant Park, the streets and CTA afterwards, and the copious amount of drink/drug/etc. sharing just doesn’t seem great for stopping the spread of the Delta variant. Take a look at Leor Galil’s recent writeup for the Reader’s newsletter for even more reasons why this whole thing is a bad idea right now .
Now, is that overreacting? I surely hope so. I know a few words won’t stop many who feel they are super prepared to go. Masking up, being vaccinated, all of that is great for you, but not those around you who may not follow those guidelines that have turned into suggestions. I’m on the side of this just shouldn’t be happening yet and we should be waiting for next year. So at the very least, if you have any symptoms or are unvaccinated, just eat the cost of the ticket (yes I know it’s expensive but c’mon), stay home, and watch some of the acts on Hulu.
Side note: Yes, the curated weekend is recommending a lot of in-person events and that may seem hypocritical considering the previous paragraphs, but many have streaming options and most don’t have 100k+ people attending.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Drive-In Movies
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend and beyond will feature screenings of:
- 7/30 Friday the 13th
- 7/31 Scream
- 8/1 Coco
- 8/3 Mean Girls
- 8/4 Hook
- 8/5 Weekend at Bernie’s
- 8/6 Cheaper by the Dozen
- 8/7 A Quiet Place Part II
- 8/7 Halloween (2018)
- 8/8 The Sandlot
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend and beyond will feature screenings of:
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tons of artists playing throughout the week with artists like Clem Snide on Thursday and EG Vines on Saturday!
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout ‘s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! While the annual Music Frozen Dancing may not be going on, celebrate with some special merch where a portion of the proceeds go to the Empty Bottle Staff! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ve started a whole new year-long series Naturally Beautiful with “Street Chic” by Billy Daggers releasing this week! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” , his latest collab with the gallery “Mind Games”, and new release “Bear & Square”by JC Rivera!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more! They have a food themed group show called Yum Yum Eat’em Up running through august 8th!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Ichijitsu Senshu: New Works by Shoko Nakazawa! So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Science and Industry
- WNDR Museum is back
- Art on theMART will be projecting wonderful visual every night at 9:00pm and 9:30pm! Check out what they have planned here
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Fireworks at Navy Pier are back! The 10-minute show starts at 9pm every Wednesday and Saturday in July!
- Explore the five towering sculptures by South African artist Daniel Popper at the Morton Arboretum!
- “Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now” @ Museum of Contemporary Art. Check out our review of the exhibit here!
And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!
Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.
THURSDAY – SATURDAY, JULY 29th – JULY 31st
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.
- July 29 – Marques Carroll Quintet live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- July 30 – Movementum @ Fulton Street Collective – $25 – 7:00pm
- July 31 – Vino & Vinyl: Closing Night DRAWN TO PAPER @Fulton Street Collective – Free
- August 3 – Ethan Philion trio live @ Fulton Street Collective – $15 Suggested Donation for in person show
- August 4 – LUKE MALEWICZ ORCHESTRA perform COUNT BASIE’S KANSAS CITY SUITE
- August 6 – Gavin Gillan’s Water Life, an exploration of water in Chicago
NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
THURSDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 29th – AUGUST 1st
Lollapalooza @ Grant Park & Streaming on Hulu, 201 E Randolph St,201 E Randolph St,
WHAT: The over the top, too many days of music, is back at Grant Park and streaming safely at home on Hulu
SO WHAT: Despite worries of Covid, Lollapalooza is back in Grant Park with a lineup featuring the likes of Foo Fighters, Tyler the Creator, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and more! If you don’t feel like risking it, you can sit back at home and watch selected sets over on Hulu, which is Lollapalooza’s official digital home this year!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available for certain dates and resale tickets are always an option. If you’re opting to stay at home like we are, tune in for some live sets over on Hulu!
49th Annual Fiesta del Sol @ Pilsen, Cermak Road from Ashland to Morgan St.,
WHAT: Join the Pilsen Community for the 49th annual Fiesta del Sol!
SO WHAT: Fiesta del Sol celebrates the Pilsen neighborhood’s culture with live entertainment, local art, a variety of food, carnival rides, a children’s area, educational resources for parents and youth, soccer games, and much more. This event spans an eight-block space down Cermak Road from Ashland to Morgan St. and can be seen from miles around thanks to the carnival’s huge Ferris Wheel!
NOW WHAT: Admission is free for these great cultural festivities!
Lolla After Shows @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave, various times,
WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!
SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.
- July 29 – Elohim / Elephant Heart @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 10:00pm – $20
- July 29 – Cam / Alayne May @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 10:00pm -$25
- July 30 – Ashe / Jake Wesley Rogers @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 10:00pm – $35
- August 1 – Schubas Open Mic Hosted by Clare Austen-Smioth & Naomi Spungen @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:30pm – FREE
- August 1 – Princess Nokia / Riz La Vie @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 10:00pm – $27.50
NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows!
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 30th & JULY 31st
Mad Myth Science & JOLIE + Avreeayl Ra @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm
WHAT: An amazing pair of shows for your weekend!
SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!
- July 30 – Mazzarella/Håker Flaten/Ra – 8:30pm
- July 31 – Jason Stein Trios – 8:30pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, head out and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!
Grant Park Music Festival: Dvořák New World Symphony @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, 6:30pm
WHAT: A Chicago tradition returns!
SO WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival and its deservedly acclaimed orchestra and chorus has offered some wonderful summertime concerts by classical, modern, and contemporary composers. You can check out their full schedule over at their website! This weekend will feature three events!
- July 30 – Haydn Symphony No. 8 (Live Stream Only)
- July 31 – Haydn Symphony No. 8 (Live Stream Only)
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website to register for the event and reserve a seat! The concerts are always free and will also be broadcast and streamed live on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 30th – AUGUST 1st
Jefferson Park Arts & Music Festival aka Jeff Fest @Jefferson Park, 4822 N Long Ave
WHAT: The 20th annual Jefferson Park Arts & Music Festival aka JEFF FEST!
SO WHAT: Enjoy all the fun activities and ambiance of Jefferson Park in this three-day festival! You’ll get the chance to enjoy some great bands (including Jessica Risker on the community stage!), tasty foods, and tons of family fun while enjoying the warm Chicago weather!
NOW WHAT:Tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door for this great neighborhood fest! Children 12 and under are free with an adult!
SATURDAY, JULY 31st
Wrigleyville Art Market @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark Street, 10:00pm -5:00pm
WHAT: A pop-up market right inside of Gallagher Way outside of Wrigley Field
SO WHAT: This great market will be filled with 50 unique artists showing DIY-themed pieces, beautiful jewelry, functional art for beer and wine lovers, and unique wearables. Since it’s right in the middle of Wrigley, there are tons of food option nearby for a complete and enjoyable experience!
NOW WHAT: Register in advance for this fun market here!
Hazy Days of Summer Outdoor Beer Festival & Competition @ Space Stage Studios, 455 N Wolcott, 1:00pm – 4:00pm, 21+
WHAT: A full day of hazy brews for your summer outing!
SO WHAT: Presented by the Chicago Beer Society, Hazy Days of Summer lets attendees try a variety of beers from over 30 local breweries! Try everything they have to offer including modern hazy hop bombs, unfiltered zwickels & weizens, and more experimental stuff filled with lactose & fruit, wilds, sours, and “milkshake” styles! Attendees will also get teh chance to vote for their favorites and crown the Chicagoland champions of Modern Haze, Traditionally Unfiltered, and Experimental! There will also be food by DönerMen and music by DJ iIntel and Gengis Won!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $40 for this great day! Check out their event page for a full list of breweries participating in the festivities!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 31st & AUGUST 1st
Art at the Glen @ The Glen Town Center, 2030 Tower Drive Glenview, 10:00am – 5:00pm
WHAT: 18th year of Art at the Glen
SO WHAT: Head out to Glenview to see the work of over 140 juried artists from across the country. Artists will be displaying one-of-a-kind pieces in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, ceramics, furniture, and jewelry. Discover great food around Glenview and buying some special works of art for your home!
NOW WHAT: Free Admission, Free Parking! Free reservations encouraged to help spread crowds through the fest weekend.
Chinatown Summer Fair @ Chinatown, S Wentworth Ave & W Cermak Rd, 11:00am, all ages
WHAT: An iconic event celebrating the beauty of Chinese culture
SO WHAT: Visitors to the event will be able to see the revered Dragon and Lion Dance Procession! There will be plenty of food from fantastic neighborhood restaurants, activities for families and children, and more! It a nice mesh of ancient and modern Chinese culture. Check out the packed lineup of events happening during the fair at their event page!
NOW WHAT: The event is free and a nice way to end your weekend
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1st
Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm
WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!
SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!
NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.
Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm
WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!
SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.
NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!
Nighthawks (Notes Bent Blue) @ Oak Park Brewery, 155 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park, 6:00pm
WHAT: Nighthawks (Notes Bent Blue) is a dramatic reading that brings Edward Hopper’s iconic 1942 painting to life through live music, poetry and fiction. Bookended by the songs of Tom Waits and incorporating the work of Ernest Hemingway and others, Nighthawks is a theatrical meditation on solitude and loneliness as seen through Hopper’s singular vision.
SO WHAT: Written by June Sawyers and directed by James Sullivan, the work will be performed by four actors and a musician. The event is presented by the Phantom Collective, the Hemingway Foundation, the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame and Oak Park Brewing.
NOW WHAT: $20 cover charge. Drinks and dinner available at extra cost. Dinner menu here. More info and tickets here. Oak Park Brewery is at 155 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne St., Various times
WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up
SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .
NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain and The Green Knight; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute Will be opening back up on August 6th, but in the meantime they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival will be back with in person events so soon! They always bring some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a taste of what is coming in the next few weeks
- August 11 – Work In Progress: A Comedic Showcase of Chicago – 7:00pm – 8:00pm
- August 21 – Filmmaking on the South Side – 7:30pm – 9:30pm
- September 17 – Musical Legacies of the South Side -6:30pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.
Pitch In for the Parks! @ Various local parks, Various times, all ages
WHAT: A good way to keep your community nice and clean!
SO WHAT: The nonprofit Chicago Parks Foundation (CPF) is currently in the second season of its citywide volunteer effort “Pitch In for the Parks!” to help keep the city’s 600+ public parks clean. The program is open to anyone who wants to host a clean-up group or join an existing event from the interactive map on the CPF website. CPF is providing trash pick-up supplies, volunteer coordination and safety guidelines to supportthe parks’ ongoing maintenance from June through October.
NOW WHAT: Clean-ups continue at parks citywide June 1st-October. Anyone can host a Pitch In clean-up group or join a free volunteer event on their calendar.
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
Steppenwolf NOW @ Your best streaming device, the most theatrical spot in your place, Any time through August 31, 2021
WHAT: The talented voices of Steppenwolf’s ensemble beamed straight into your home
SO WHAT: Steppenwolf NOW is a new virtual programming stream featuring a dynamic and innovative slate of immersive and visual experiences crafted and produced for the virtual platform. Membership will let you experience a one-time screening of the current lineup of six projects each until August 31, 2021. The newest production is Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!
NOW WHAT: The membership is $75 and a great way to experience six great shows and support a local institution.
The Great Grow Along @ Your home, next to your soon-to-be-thriving home garden, Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm – 3:45pm
WHAT: A chance to make your thumb a little greener
SO WHAT: The Great Grow Along was a three-day virtual garden festival that will provide gardeners with 40+ hours of sessions with plant pros to help up everyone’s growing game! There will be learning tracks to guide you through the talks and they have made the festival’s content available on demand to watch at your own pace over the next six months!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $29.95 for this great collection of gardening talks!
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. It also notes which are closed for the season and how you can help support them during these times!
NOW WHAT: Check out our most recent update on what museums are doing as they reopen and continue their online presence!
The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+
WHAT: Quick plays online!
SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download ! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
Categories: Front page
Leave a Reply