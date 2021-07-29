Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/29 and Beyond

You know what’s pretty good: Chicago being reopened. It has been a long journey and we’re unfortunately nowhere near out of it, but we’re open. Business can thrive again and we can start enjoying ourselves outside of our homes. However, we need to keep safe in al the ways that are available to us in order to keep it that way. Wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and staying home when that’s the better option.

One example is Lollapalooza this weekend. Long before the festival was transformed into the four-day monstrosity it has proudly become, Lollapalooza has been a mess. Whether it’s been heavy rain or excessive heat plaguing a day or two, too many people smashed into each other way too far away from the stage, lineups looking exactly like other festivals (cough Live Nation associated festivals cough) or the sound bleed ruining other sets, there’s always been something. That’s just festival life. You take the good, you take the bad and that’s the facts of getting to see tons of bands for a relatively low price. But this year with the looming threat of Covid still hanging around and numbers slowly rising despite our efforts, the bad outweighs the good. 100,000+ people jammed into Grant Park, the streets and CTA afterwards, and the copious amount of drink/drug/etc. sharing just doesn’t seem great for stopping the spread of the Delta variant. Take a look at Leor Galil’s recent writeup for the Reader’s newsletter for even more reasons why this whole thing is a bad idea right now .

Now, is that overreacting? I surely hope so. I know a few words won’t stop many who feel they are super prepared to go. Masking up, being vaccinated, all of that is great for you, but not those around you who may not follow those guidelines that have turned into suggestions. I’m on the side of this just shouldn’t be happening yet and we should be waiting for next year. So at the very least, if you have any symptoms or are unvaccinated, just eat the cost of the ticket (yes I know it’s expensive but c’mon), stay home, and watch some of the acts on Hulu.

Side note: Yes, the curated weekend is recommending a lot of in-person events and that may seem hypocritical considering the previous paragraphs, but many have streaming options and most don’t have 100k+ people attending.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, JULY 29th – JULY 31st

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 29th – AUGUST 1st



Lollapalooza @ Grant Park & Streaming on Hulu, 201 E Randolph St,201 E Randolph St,

WHAT: The over the top, too many days of music, is back at Grant Park and streaming safely at home on Hulu

SO WHAT: Despite worries of Covid, Lollapalooza is back in Grant Park with a lineup featuring the likes of Foo Fighters, Tyler the Creator, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and more! If you don’t feel like risking it, you can sit back at home and watch selected sets over on Hulu, which is Lollapalooza’s official digital home this year!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available for certain dates and resale tickets are always an option. If you’re opting to stay at home like we are, tune in for some live sets over on Hulu!

49th Annual Fiesta del Sol @ Pilsen, Cermak Road from Ashland to Morgan St.,

WHAT:SO WHAT: NOW WHAT: Admission is free for these great cultural festivities!

Lolla After Shows @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave, various times,

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 30th & JULY 31st

Mad Myth Science & JOLIE + Avreeayl Ra @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm

WHAT: An amazing pair of shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, head out and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!

Grant Park Music Festival: Dvořák New World Symphony @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, 6:30pm

WHAT: A Chicago tradition returns!

SO WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival and its deservedly acclaimed orchestra and chorus has offered some wonderful summertime concerts by classical, modern, and contemporary composers. You can check out their full schedule over at their website! This weekend will feature three events!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website to register for the event and reserve a seat! The concerts are always free and will also be broadcast and streamed live on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 30th – AUGUST 1st

Jefferson Park Arts & Music Festival aka Jeff Fest @Jefferson Park, 4822 N Long Ave

WHAT: The 20th annual Jefferson Park Arts & Music Festival aka JEFF FEST!

SO WHAT: Enjoy all the fun activities and ambiance of Jefferson Park in this three-day festival! You’ll get the chance to enjoy some great bands (including Jessica Risker on the community stage!), tasty foods, and tons of family fun while enjoying the warm Chicago weather!

NOW WHAT:Tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door for this great neighborhood fest! Children 12 and under are free with an adult!

SATURDAY, JULY 31st

Wrigleyville Art Market @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark Street, 10:00pm -5:00pm

WHAT: A pop-up market right inside of Gallagher Way outside of Wrigley Field

SO WHAT: This great market will be filled with 50 unique artists showing DIY-themed pieces, beautiful jewelry, functional art for beer and wine lovers, and unique wearables. Since it’s right in the middle of Wrigley, there are tons of food option nearby for a complete and enjoyable experience!

NOW WHAT: Register in advance for this fun market here!

Hazy Days of Summer Outdoor Beer Festival & Competition @ Space Stage Studios, 455 N Wolcott, 1:00pm – 4:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A full day of hazy brews for your summer outing!

SO WHAT: Presented by the Chicago Beer Society, Hazy Days of Summer lets attendees try a variety of beers from over 30 local breweries! Try everything they have to offer including modern hazy hop bombs, unfiltered zwickels & weizens, and more experimental stuff filled with lactose & fruit, wilds, sours, and “milkshake” styles! Attendees will also get teh chance to vote for their favorites and crown the Chicagoland champions of Modern Haze, Traditionally Unfiltered, and Experimental! There will also be food by DönerMen and music by DJ iIntel and Gengis Won!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $40 for this great day! Check out their event page for a full list of breweries participating in the festivities!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 31st & AUGUST 1st

Art at the Glen @ The Glen Town Center, 2030 Tower Drive Glenview, 10:00am – 5:00pm

WHAT: 18th year of Art at the Glen

SO WHAT: Head out to Glenview to see the work of over 140 juried artists from across the country. Artists will be displaying one-of-a-kind pieces in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, ceramics, furniture, and jewelry. Discover great food around Glenview and buying some special works of art for your home!

NOW WHAT: Free Admission, Free Parking! Free reservations encouraged to help spread crowds through the fest weekend.

Chinatown Summer Fair @ Chinatown, S Wentworth Ave & W Cermak Rd, 11:00am, all ages

WHAT: An iconic event celebrating the beauty of Chinese culture

SO WHAT: Visitors to the event will be able to see the revered Dragon and Lion Dance Procession! There will be plenty of food from fantastic neighborhood restaurants, activities for families and children, and more! It a nice mesh of ancient and modern Chinese culture. Check out the packed lineup of events happening during the fair at their event page!

NOW WHAT: The event is free and a nice way to end your weekend

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1st

Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!

SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!

NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

Nighthawks (Notes Bent Blue) @ Oak Park Brewery, 155 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park, 6:00pm

WHAT: Nighthawks (Notes Bent Blue) is a dramatic reading that brings Edward Hopper’s iconic 1942 painting to life through live music, poetry and fiction. Bookended by the songs of Tom Waits and incorporating the work of Ernest Hemingway and others, Nighthawks is a theatrical meditation on solitude and loneliness as seen through Hopper’s singular vision.

SO WHAT: Written by June Sawyers and directed by James Sullivan, the work will be performed by four actors and a musician. The event is presented by the Phantom Collective, the Hemingway Foundation, the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame and Oak Park Brewing.

NOW WHAT: $20 cover charge. Drinks and dinner available at extra cost. Dinner menu here. More info and tickets here. Oak Park Brewery is at 155 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne St., Various times

WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up

SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain and The Green Knight; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.