Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 8/5 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. Many locations have doubled down on their efforts to keep everyone safe, requiring proof of vaccination and masks be worn to enjoy their services. Music venues in particular have stepped up tons after the free-for-all that Lollapalooza felt like.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th & AUGUST 6th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 5th – AUGUST 8th



Out of Space @ Canal Shores, 1030 Central St, Evanston, 5:00pm, all ages

WHAT: Evanston Space’s incredible series of outdoor concerts, Out of Space, is back!

SO WHAT: The multiple meaning, pun titled Out of Space will be welcoming an impressive lineup of musicians to Temperance Beer Co. and Canal Shores! This is Canal Shores’ weekend to shine so check out the amazing lineup below and enjoy some excellent shows!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available at the links above or at their website!

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times,

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, AUGUST 6 & AUGUST 7th

James Singleton’s 3NOW4 & Jason Stein Trios @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, or in the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm

WHAT: An amazing pair of shows for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, head out and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!

Grant Park Music Festival: Dvořák New World Symphony @

Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, 6:30pm

WHAT: A Chicago tradition returns!

SO WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival and its deservedly acclaimed orchestra and chorus has offered some wonderful summertime concerts by classical, modern, and contemporary composers. You can check out their full schedule over at their website! This weekend will feature three events!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website to register for the event and reserve a seat! The concerts are always free and will also be broadcast and streamed live on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 6th – AUGUST 8th

2021 Chicago Michelada Festival @ Harrison Park, 1824 S Wood St,

WHAT: A tasty fest in Harrison Park

SO WHAT: The Chicago Michelada Festival is a beer, food, music, and cultural celebration. In addition to plentiful styles of the iconic mixed drink and general festivities, there will also be tons of music throughout the weekend including headliners Grupo Vanguardia, R.K.M y Ken-Y, and J Alvarez!

NOW WHAT: Check out all the details at their website! Single day tickets start at $20 for Friday and & $50 for Saturday/Sunday. Three day passes start at $100!

Dancing In The Streets 2021 @ Chicago Brewing District, Hubbard Street between Paulina and Wood,

WHAT: A chill and laid back festival amid some of the best breweries in Chicago!

SO WHAT: Dancing In The Streets is the brain child of On Tour Brewing Company founder, and major jam band fan, Mark Legenza. The fest will feature tons of tasty craft beer and jam bands providing great live music. Breweries will include Chicago Brewing District brewers serving up some tasty beers throughout the fest! The street festival is kid and pet friendly!

NOW WHAT: There is an $10 optional donation benefiting West Town Chamber of Commerce, Arts of Life, and Chicago Neighbors United.

Northalsted Market Days @ Halsted Street from Belmont to Addison

WHAT: The largest outdoor street festival in the Midwest.

SO WHAT: Celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, Northalsted Market Days will feature its traditionally vast array of unique vendors, arts, crafts, food and drink. Each day will be filled with a huge list of musicians including Trixie Mattel, Todrick Hall, Lisa Lisa, and many more! You can check out the full lineup over at the Northalsted Market Days website.

NOW WHAT: There is a $15 suggested donation, which helps keep the neighborhood safe, beautiful, and fun. Donations make Market Days possible, support local non-profits, and fund community projects like the Chicago Pride Crosswalks.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7th

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 7th & 8th



Printer’s Row Art Fest @ S. Dearborn & W Harrison, 701 S Dearborn St, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

WHAT: A fun and cool art festival in the middle of the city!

SO WHAT: This wonderful art festival showcases the beauty, creativity and culture of the area with amazing work from a variety of creators. There will be art at all price points by painters, street artists, jewelers, up-cycling artists, artisans of all kinds, photographers, and mixed media artists. You’ll also get the chance to indulge in some food and drinks from local restaurants and bars at the event!

NOW WHAT: Free reservations encouraged to help spread crowds through the fest weekend but walkups are welcome!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th

Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!

SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!

NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne St., Various times

WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up

SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain and The Green Knight; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.