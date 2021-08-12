Preview: Twin Stick Shooter Clid the Snail  Emphasizes Methodical Combat and Exploration

What do you get when you take a snail, arm him to the teeth and give him a bad attitude? Developer Weird Beluga has an answer to that question with Clid the Snail, an isometric twin-stick shooter with a dark atmosphere and some Dark Souls-like sensibilities. In it, you play as Clid, a snail that has adopted human technology and armed himself with all manner of sci-fi weaponry. He’ll need it too, as he’s exiled in a post-human world teeming with things that want to hurt him. Humans are gone, and the animals that remain worship them as a sort of cargo cult, adopting their technology for somewhat unconventional uses.

Clid the Snail is about methodical combat and exploration, which I got a little taste of in our hand-on preview. The preview begins with Clid being exiled from his home citadel, and continues with his adventure to the grasshopper Citadel in search of a bar. On the way we fought slugs and dodged lasers while trying out Clid’s array of weaponry, including his shell that shoots a volley of rockets. I also got a chance to fight a mouse wielding a flamethrower in an example of what to expect in a Clid the Snail bossfight. I have to say: I like what I see so far. While the lead up to the boss fight wasn’t too difficult, I can see the potential for Clid the Snail in that first boss encounter.

While Clid the Snail is a twin stick shooter, developer Weird Beluga does a good job of capturing the feeling of patient, deadly combat. You can dodge roll in Clid the Snail, but unlike the dodge roll in Dark Souls you aren’t granted invulnerability for any part of the roll, though dodging still serves as a great way to avoid incoming damage.

Clid the Snail takes place in a dark, atmospheric world, and while I appreciate the moodiness of the setting, I hope that the entire game won’t be cast in dull darkness. It’s full of interesting characters in a mysterious, enigmatic world that has my curiosity piqued. Clid the Snail isn’t just about combat, either. You can explore the environment to find items that will give you upgrades or improve Clid’s arsenal.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out more about Clid the Snail: it’s set to launch this summer on PlayStation 4 and towards the end of this year for PC.

If you like the video game, tabletop, or other technology content that Third Coast Review has to offer, consider donating to our Patreon. We are the only publication in Chicago that regularly reviews video games, and we cover lots of local Chicago-based events and more. If you want to contribute to our coverage of Chicago’s video game scene (and more) please consider becoming a patron. Your support enables us to continue to provide this type of content. Patreon.com/3CR

You can also catch us streaming games we’re reviewing and staff favorites on our Twitch channel.