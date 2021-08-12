Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 8/12 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. Many locations have doubled down on their efforts to keep everyone safe, requiring proof of vaccination and masks be worn to enjoy their services. Music venues in particular have stepped up tons after the free-for-all that Lollapalooza felt like and our doing their best to help keep COVID numbers down.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 5th – AUGUST 8th



Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times,

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 & AUGUST 14th

Grant Park Music Festival: Dvořák New World Symphony @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, 6:30pm

WHAT: A Chicago tradition returns!

SO WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival and its deservedly acclaimed orchestra and chorus has offered some wonderful summertime concerts by classical, modern, and contemporary composers. You can check out their full schedule over at their website! This weekend will feature three events!

August 13 – Classic Broadway

August 14 – Classic Broadway

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website to register for the event and reserve a seat! The concerts are always free and will also be broadcast and streamed live on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 13th – AUGUST 15th

Retro on Roscoe @ Roscoe/Damen, 2000 W. Roscoe St., Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, all ages

WHAT: 24th annual Retro on Roscoe festival!

SO WHAT: Enjoy all everything Retro on Roscoe has to offer this weekend! Shop unique artisans, antique vendors, and cool merchants before heading to grab some tasty treats. There is also a family area offering activities for all ages, an Antique and Classic Car and Motorcycle show, and three stages featuring some fun bands playing all your favorite throwbacks and oldies!

NOW WHAT: There is a $10 suggested donation for admission to Retro on Roscoe, which benefits Roscoe Village Neighbors .

Evanston Art Fest @ Sherman and Church Streets, 800 Church St Evanston, IL, Noon – 5:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A wonderful variety of art for you to peruse!

SO WHAT: This art lovers festival brings together over 130 juried artists from around the country, including a few in the brand new Emerging Artist Section . They will be showcasing unique art pieces that will be available for purchase throughout the weekend. In addition to all the great art pieces, you’ll will have the opportunity to see the masters at work with live art demonstrations along with one-on-one booth chat!

NOW WHAT: The festival is FREE and open to the public. Free reservations encouraged to help spread crowds through the fest weekend. Walkups Welcome!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th

The Bud Billiken Parade @ 45th and King Drive,10:00am -4:00pm, allages

WHAT: Celebrate 90+ years of this wonderful parade

SO WHAT: The Bud Billiken Parade is a commemoration of African-Americans’ past and a celebration of the future, united everyone for a beautiful event full of music, dance, food, and laughter. The start point of the Bud Billiken Parade is 45th and King Drive, then continues south on King Drive and enters Washington Park on Ellsworth Drive and continues to the end point at 55th Street. The theme for the parade this year is “Back to School, Back to Life and Back to Bud Billiken.”

NOW WHAT: Head out and celebrate!

Wrigleyville Art Market @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark Street, 10:00am – 5:00pm

WHAT: A pop up market right inside of Gallagher Way outside of Wrigley Field

SO WHAT: This great market will be filled with 50 unique artists showing DIY-themed pieces, beautiful jewelry, functional art for beer and wine lovers, and unique wearables. Since it’s right in the middle of Wrigley, there are tons of food option nearby for a complete and enjoyable experience!

NOW WHAT: Register in advance for this fun market here!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 14th & 15th

Wells Street Art Festival @ Wells St. Between North Ave. and Division, 1400 N Wells Street, 10:00am – 8:00pm, all ages

WHAT: The 46th year of this beautiful arts festival!

SO WHAT: A diverse mix of over 125 juried artists will be filling up this year’s Well Street Art Festival with their incredible works! Other highlights include the myriad of neighborhood restaurants and, excellent live music, and kids art activities so everyone has something fun to do at this fest! Check out full details at their website!

NOW WHAT: The festival has an $8 suggested donation and fest proceeds will benefit the programs and services of the Old Town Merchants & Residents Association!

Thirsty Ears Music Festival 2021 @ Wilson Street Between Hermitage and Ravenswood, Saturday 2:00pm – 10:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm-9:00pm, All Ages

WHAT:The sixth annual Thirsty Ears Festival,

SO WHAT: Thirsty Ears Festival is Chicago’s only street fair centered on classical music. Hosted by Access Contemporary Music, performers will feature music from the whole classical spectrum, from baroque to contemporary. Check out their full line up here!

NOW WHAT: There is a $10 suggested donation for the fest! All proceeds support the ACM School of Music, a non-profit organization.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15th

Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!

SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!

NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne St., Various times

WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up

SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theatre experience this weekend with Ema and The Green Knight; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.