Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 8/19 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re anything like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly more careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

In addition to all the previous and following events, we highly recommend you check out all the music performances a part of DCASE’s Chicago in Tune! This new citywide festival celebrates music in the key of Chicago during the 2021 Year of Chicago Music. This month is meant to brig us all together through the whole spectrum of music events in a variety of venues. Check out all the participating venues and shows over at their website!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 19th – AUGUST 22nd



Weekend Shows @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave, various times,

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, AUGUST 20th & AUGUST 21st

Grant Park Music Festival: Dvořák New World Symphony @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, 6:30pm

WHAT: A Chicago tradition returns!

SO WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival and its deservedly acclaimed orchestra and chorus has offered some wonderful summertime concerts by classical, modern, and contemporary composers. You can check out their full schedule over at their website! This weekend will feature three events!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website to register for the event and reserve a seat! The concerts are always free and will also be broadcast and streamed live on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 13th – AUGUST 15th

Glenwood Ave. Arts Fest @ Glenwood Ave Arts District, N Glenwood Ave & W Morse Ave, Friday 6:00pm -10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am – 9:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 7:00pm

WHAT: Art, Music, food, and more in Rogers Park!

SO WHAT: The Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest is a free arts festival featuring over 120+ artist, open studios, and live entertainment on two outdoor stages. Attendees can view and purchase these artists’ wonderful artworks directly from the creators. Enjoy all the performances and art demonstrations alongside some tasty street food and craft beer! Musica performance include Waltzer, Air Credits, Ovef Ow, White Mystery, Wild Earp, Funkadesi, Plastic crimeware Syndicate, and more!

NOW WHAT: It’s Free! If you don’t feel like heading out to the event, there is a Virtual Artist’s market available too! Support these great artists from home!

Ruido Fest @ Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St,11:00am – 10:00pm

WHAT: Another great year of this fantastic Latin alternative music

SO WHAT: Ruido Fest is back and will be celebrating Latin music and culture this summer! The fest brings together the arts and music scene in Chicago’s Latino community for three fun days with an impressive lineup of musicians from all over the Spanish-speaking world. Some of the amazing acts will include Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Panteón Rococó, Café Tacvba, Kaina, Rosalba Valdez, and many more. Check out the full lineup on their website.

NOW WHAT: Single day and three day passes are currently available!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21th

14th Annual Oak Park Micro Brew Review @ Downtown Oak Park, 100 North Marion Street, Oak Park IL, 2:00pm – 6:00pm

WHAT: Brews, bites and tunes at the largest zero-waste craft beer fest in the Midwest!

SO WHAT: This awesome Micro Brew Review features over 85 unique and inventive brews from over 40 Midwest craft breweries for you to try! Additionally their will be plenty of live music and small plates from local restaurants available! Please note: the festival is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry, check out their website for more info!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the gate for the main tasting event! Enjoy a great beer festival and help raise funds for Seven Generations Ahead, an environmental non-profit working to promote healthy and sustainable communities.

Lincoln Square Artisan & Makers Market @ Ainslie Arts Plaza, 4844 N Lincoln Ave,

WHAT: A little summer shopping

SO WHAT: Stroll through a rotating selection of local artists and makers selling a variety of beautiful items. Beer and wine will also be available on-site from Bottles & Cans.

NOW WHAT: Admission is free! Check out the list of vendors and when they’ll be at the market here!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 21st & 22nd

Illinois Brewery Running Series @ Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria & ERIS Brewery & Cider House, 904 West Randolph Street & 4240 W Irving Park, Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm – 5:00pm

WHAT: A fun run for beer!

SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways! This weekend includes runs at:

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)! Click the ticket links above! 10% of proceeds help support a growing list of nonprofits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is a chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.



SUNDAY, AUGUST 22nd

Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!

SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!

NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

New Music For Winds @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, or in the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm

WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, head out and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne Ave, Various times

WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up

SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with Demonic, Ema and The Green Knight; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.