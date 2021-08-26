Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 8/26 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re anything like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

In addition to all the previous and following events, we highly recommend you check out all the music performances that are part of DCASE’s Chicago in Tune! This new citywide festival celebrates music in the key of Chicago during the 2021 Year of Chicago Music. This month is meant to bring us all together through the whole spectrum of music events in a variety of venues. Check out all the participating venues and shows over at their website!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26th

Adults Night Out: Summer Block Party @ Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon Drive, 6:30pm – 10:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Explore Lincoln Park Zoo after the gates close.

SO WHAT: See a different side of Lincoln Park Zoo during this night time block party! Enjoy a classic grill out, cash bars, fun lawn games, and music from DJ Marcus Carter and an Acoustic performance from Maddy Griseto. There will also be tons of animal chats and enrichment, free rides on the AT&T endangered Species Carousel, and more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 for early bird tickets, $30 for regular pre-sale tickets. Please note: Lincoln Park Zoo requires all guests to wear a face covering in the open-air animal buildings and guests who are not fully vaccinated wear face coverings in all indoor areas. Check their event page for more details. Ohmme & Ganser @ Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, 7:30pm, 17+

WHAT: Two local acts that will certainly make your Thursday night better

SO WHAT: If you haven’t been paying attention lately, Ohmme are some of our favorite musicians. The duo of Mace Stewart & Sima Cunningham have been putting out stellar album after stellar album, their most recent being the incredible Fantasize your Ghost. On top of that their live performance are always killer, letting their already noisy and exuberant sound run free. And if that’s not enough for you, opening up the night will be equally as entertaining Ganser giving you their best post punk goodness!

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at only $16 for this absolute blast of a night. Please Note: Thalia Hall requires all staff, patrons, and performers to provide proof of full vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test performed within the previous 72 hours prior to entry. Patrons will be asked to show their valid vaccination card or negative PCR test results (photocopy or digital photo is permissible) when they arrive at the door for entry. Additionally, masks will be worn by staff at all times and will be required of all attendees when not eating and drinking regardless of vaccination status. Please email info@thaliahallchicago.com with any questions.

THURSDAY & SATURDAY, AUGUST 26th & 28th



Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 26th – AUGUST 29th



Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27th

Beer Under Glass @ Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N Central Park Ave, 3:00pm – 6:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A huge amount of beer surrounded by even more beautiful flora

SO WHAT: Beer Under Glass is back with a special edition craft beer fundraiser! Brought to you by the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance (GPCA) and the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild (ICBG), Beer Under Glass unites over 70 breweries and some wonderful food amidst the Conservatory’s gorgeous gardens. Head over to their website for further details!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $75 for the 3:00pm session! Tickets for the 7:00pm session have already sold out so hurry before the whole event fully sells out! Please note: proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of Beer Under Glass will be required upon entry for all organizers, volunteers, brewers and attendees at Beer Under Glass.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 27th – AUGUST 29th



Taste of Greektown @ On Halsted between Van Buren & Adams, Friday 4:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All ages

WHAT: A chance to taste some the best food Greektown has to offer

SO WHAT: The 31st year of Taste of Greektown lets Hellenic pride take center stage at this acclaimed annual culinary fest. The whole festival is a love letter to Mediterranean culture, blending Old World traditions with a 21st century freshness. Fantastic food and spirits from neighborhood eateries will be the main attraction, but plenty of music and entertainment including Greek bands and games for kids and families will also be a highlight!

NOW WHAT: Just head over to the Greektown and get ready for a feast!

Throwback Music Fest @ Gladstone Park on Milwaukee between Rosedale and Elston, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am – 10:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 9:00pm, All ages

WHAT: A little trip back in time

SO WHAT: Throwback Music Fest brings together some incredible live musicians playing the amazing songs of the 50s, 60s, 70, 80s, and 90s! Enjoy some great tunes as well as a pet parade (Saturday), a classic car show (Sunday), Miss Throwback contest (Sunday), a Hero Tribute (Sunday), and tons of Kids activities all weekend long! Check out the full schedule of activities and performances over at their website!

NOW WHAT: Admission is $10 per day, $10 for a 2 day pass, and $15 for all three days!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28th

Chicago Margarita Festival @ Navy Pier: Miller Lite Beer Garden, 600 E Grand Ave, 10:00am – 11:59pm, 21+

WHAT: It’s season 7 of the Chicago Margarita Festival

SO WHAT: Chicago Margarita Festival returns for a fun day of lounging & sipping top shelf margaritas while dancing to live music! The festival will feature two tasting sessions: Saturday 11:00am until 6:00pm and Saturday 7:00pm to 11:59pm. Check out full details at their website!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 (VIP + 3 Drink tickets $65) for the 11:00am – 6:00pm session, $25 (VIP + 3 Drink tickets $70) for the 7:00pm -11:59pm session. You can purchase drink tickets in advance for $8 for 1 and 5 for $38.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 28th & 29th

Edgewater Arts Festival 2021 @ Edgewater, 1100 W Granville Ave, 11:00am – 7:00pm, All ages

WHAT: A fun day at the Edgewater Arts Festival

SO WHAT: Head out to Edgewater to check out the 70 artists booths displaying beautiful pieces in a variety of mediums. There will also be plenty of beer, food, and more to go along with all the art and tribute bands throughout the weekending with special guests Dave Specter & Brother John Kattke performing on Saturday. And don’t forget about School of Rock performing in the Awesome Kid’s Area as well!

NOW WHAT: It’s free, head out and enjoy the day!

My House Music Festival 2021 @ Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St, Noon – 10:00pm

WHAT: My House Music Festival is back for it’s another year of House Music!

SO WHAT: My House Music Festival is a great two day experience of excellent music in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. There will be tons of family friendly activities, live art, performances, and access to local food, alcohol & merchandise vendors. Performers include Felix da Housecat, Mike Dunn and many more! You can check out the full lineup of DJs, vendors, and more here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $25 per day, $40 for a weekend pass, $75 for VIP per day, and $125 for weekend VIP. Guests 12 & under enter for free with accompanying, ticketed adults!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29th

ZINEmercado 2021 @ Comfort Station, 2579 N Milwaukee Ave, 11:00am – 5:00pm, all ages

WHAT: ZINES!

SO WHAT: Join Comfort Station in Logan Square for another edition of the annual ZINEmercado. As always this fantastic festival will feature zines created by artists, writers, musicians, and photographers from around the country and even a few from outside the US! Of course there will be music music provided by DJs and beat makers throughout the day, so head out and discover some new amazing art.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Remember to mask up, social distance, and stay safe during this fun event.

Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!

SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!

NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

PorchFest @ Roscoe Village, Various Locations, 1:00pm – 5:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Some fun music out on the porch

SO WHAT: PorchFest Roscoe Village is a community-building festival featuring local musicians performing on front porches across 15 front porches throughout the afternoon! Lakeview residents volunteer their porches to host the concerts by local musicians throughout the afternoon.

NOW WHAT: Register on Eventbrite to receive an event map with porch locations and showtimes sent via email the day before the program. Registration is $15, $40 for a group of 4, ans children 12 and under are free!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne Ave, Various times

WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up

SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with Demonic, Ema and The Green Knight; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.