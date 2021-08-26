Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 8/26 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re anything like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.
So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Drive-In Movies
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend and beyond will feature screenings of:
- 8/26 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- 8/27 Ferris Bueller’s Day off
- 8/27 Friday the 13th
- 8/28 Shrek
- 8/28 Scream
- 8/29 Jurassic Park
- 8/31 Grease
- 9/1 Raiders of the Lost Ark
- 9/3 Toy Story
- 9/3 Halloween (2018)
- 9/4 Mean Girls
- 9/4 Us
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tons of artists playing throughout the week with artists like Clem Snide on Thursday and EG Vines on Saturday!
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout ‘s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! While the annual Music Frozen Dancing may not be going on, celebrate with some special merch where a portion of the proceeds go to the Empty Bottle Staff! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ve started a whole new year-long series Naturally Beautiful !! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” , his latest collab with the gallery “Mind Games”, and new release “Bear & Square”by JC Rivera!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more! They are also currently running a Mac Blackout Solo Show!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Moonlit Forest Town: Kohei Ogawa Solo Exhibition! So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Science and Industry
- WNDR Museum is back
- Art on theMART will be projecting wonderful visual every night at 9:00pm and 9:30pm! Check out what they have planned here
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Fireworks at Navy Pier are back! The 10-minute show starts at 9pm every Wednesday and Saturday in August!
- Explore the five towering sculptures by South African artist Daniel Popper at the Morton Arboretum!
- “Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now” @ Museum of Contemporary Art. Check out our review of the exhibit here!
In addition to all the previous and following events, we highly recommend you check out all the music performances that are part of DCASE’s Chicago in Tune! This new citywide festival celebrates music in the key of Chicago during the 2021 Year of Chicago Music. This month is meant to bring us all together through the whole spectrum of music events in a variety of venues. Check out all the participating venues and shows over at their website!
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26th
Adults Night Out: Summer Block Party @ Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon Drive, 6:30pm – 10:00pm, 21+
WHAT: Explore Lincoln Park Zoo after the gates close.
SO WHAT: See a different side of Lincoln Park Zoo during this night time block party! Enjoy a classic grill out, cash bars, fun lawn games, and music from DJ Marcus Carter and an Acoustic performance from Maddy Griseto. There will also be tons of animal chats and enrichment, free rides on the AT&T endangered Species Carousel, and more!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 for early bird tickets, $30 for regular pre-sale tickets. Please note: Lincoln Park Zoo requires all guests to wear a face covering in the open-air animal buildings and guests who are not fully vaccinated wear face coverings in all indoor areas. Check their event page for more details.
Ohmme & Ganser @ Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, 7:30pm, 17+
WHAT: Two local acts that will certainly make your Thursday night better
SO WHAT: If you haven’t been paying attention lately, Ohmme are some of our favorite musicians. The duo of Mace Stewart & Sima Cunningham have been putting out stellar album after stellar album, their most recent being the incredible Fantasize your Ghost. On top of that their live performance are always killer, letting their already noisy and exuberant sound run free. And if that’s not enough for you, opening up the night will be equally as entertaining Ganser giving you their best post punk goodness!
NOW WHAT: Tickets start at only $16 for this absolute blast of a night. Please Note: Thalia Hall requires all staff, patrons, and performers to provide proof of full vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test performed within the previous 72 hours prior to entry. Patrons will be asked to show their valid vaccination card or negative PCR test results (photocopy or digital photo is permissible) when they arrive at the door for entry. Additionally, masks will be worn by staff at all times and will be required of all attendees when not eating and drinking regardless of vaccination status. Please email info@thaliahallchicago.com with any questions.
THURSDAY & SATURDAY, AUGUST 26th & 28th
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.
- August 26 – Marques Carroll’s TRUMPET SUMMIT live @ Fulton Street Collective
- August 28 – Vino & Vinyl: Closing Night PORTRAITS Art @Fulton Street Collective (in person only)
- August 31 – Old and New Dreams’ 1980 release PLAYING performed live @ Fulton Street Collective
- September 1 – Bobby Hutcherson’s CIRRUS performed live @ Fulton Street Collective
- September 2 – Vulfpeck’s THRILL OF THE ARTS performed live @ Fulton Street Collective
- September 3 – Ryan Miller’s FURTHER ESCALATION Art Opening @ Fulton Street Collective
- September 4 – Paul Motian’s MISTERIOSO performed live at Fulton Street Collective
- September 5 – Shirley Horn’s MAY THE MUSIC NEVER END performed live @ Fulton Street Collective
NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
THURSDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 26th – AUGUST 29th
Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+
WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!
SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.
- August 26 – Katie Toupin / The Thing With Feathers @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:30pm – $15 -18+
- August 27 – Bendigo Fletcher / The Evening Attraction @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:30pm -$15 -18+
- August 28 – Emily Blue / Loona Dae / Carlile / Thair @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 7:00pm – $15 – 18+
- August 28 – Valley Maker / Carriers (solo) @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 8:30pm – $13 – 18+
- August 29 – OURS / The Revel @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:00pm – $25 – 18+
NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27th
Beer Under Glass @ Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N Central Park Ave, 3:00pm – 6:00pm, 21+
WHAT: A huge amount of beer surrounded by even more beautiful flora
SO WHAT: Beer Under Glass is back with a special edition craft beer fundraiser! Brought to you by the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance (GPCA) and the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild (ICBG), Beer Under Glass unites over 70 breweries and some wonderful food amidst the Conservatory’s gorgeous gardens. Head over to their website for further details!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $75 for the 3:00pm session! Tickets for the 7:00pm session have already sold out so hurry before the whole event fully sells out! Please note: proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of Beer Under Glass will be required upon entry for all organizers, volunteers, brewers and attendees at Beer Under Glass.
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 27th – AUGUST 29th
Taste of Greektown @ On Halsted between Van Buren & Adams, Friday 4:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All ages
WHAT: A chance to taste some the best food Greektown has to offer
SO WHAT: The 31st year of Taste of Greektown lets Hellenic pride take center stage at this acclaimed annual culinary fest. The whole festival is a love letter to Mediterranean culture, blending Old World traditions with a 21st century freshness. Fantastic food and spirits from neighborhood eateries will be the main attraction, but plenty of music and entertainment including Greek bands and games for kids and families will also be a highlight!
NOW WHAT: Just head over to the Greektown and get ready for a feast!
Throwback Music Fest @ Gladstone Park on Milwaukee between Rosedale and Elston, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am – 10:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 9:00pm, All ages
WHAT: A little trip back in time
SO WHAT: Throwback Music Fest brings together some incredible live musicians playing the amazing songs of the 50s, 60s, 70, 80s, and 90s! Enjoy some great tunes as well as a pet parade (Saturday), a classic car show (Sunday), Miss Throwback contest (Sunday), a Hero Tribute (Sunday), and tons of Kids activities all weekend long! Check out the full schedule of activities and performances over at their website!
NOW WHAT: Admission is $10 per day, $10 for a 2 day pass, and $15 for all three days!
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28th
Chicago Margarita Festival @ Navy Pier: Miller Lite Beer Garden, 600 E Grand Ave, 10:00am – 11:59pm, 21+
WHAT: It’s season 7 of the Chicago Margarita Festival
SO WHAT: Chicago Margarita Festival returns for a fun day of lounging & sipping top shelf margaritas while dancing to live music! The festival will feature two tasting sessions: Saturday 11:00am until 6:00pm and Saturday 7:00pm to 11:59pm. Check out full details at their website!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 (VIP + 3 Drink tickets $65) for the 11:00am – 6:00pm session, $25 (VIP + 3 Drink tickets $70) for the 7:00pm -11:59pm session. You can purchase drink tickets in advance for $8 for 1 and 5 for $38.
Summer Concert Series w/ Rok Brigade and The Atomic Punks @ Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Ave
WHAT: An eight-week outdoor concert series!
SO WHAT: Music lovers of all ages can come enjoy live bands at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park thanks to the Copernicus Foundation’s fun Outdoor Summer Concert Series. Enjoy drinks and snacks from a full bar and kitchen as you dance the evening away to some cover bands playing the hits! Tonight features Rok Brigade and The Atomic Punks! Check out the full lineup below and at their website!
- August 28, 2021
- 6pm – Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers
- 8pm – Trippin Billies
NOW WHAT: Doors open at 5pm for all these shows and GA is $10. A full series pass is available for $49!
Wilco / Sleater Kinney / NNAMDÏ @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, 6:00pm, all ages
WHAT: A perfect lineup for a warm Saturday night
SO WHAT: Wilco are Chicago mainstays that you absolutely need to see live. Jeff Tweedy leads the band through consistently fantastic shows and seeing them in the middle of the the city in open air is a can’t miss kind of show. Add to that the awesome emergency of a Sleater Kinney performance and the presence of one of our favorite local genre hoppers NNAMDÏ, then your in for one hell of a show.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available! Show will also be livestreamed on nugs.net for $20!
New Music For Winds @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, or in the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm
WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!
SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!
- August 28 – Matthew Shipp
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15, head out and enjoy the incredible show this weekend! There is also a streaming option, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 28th & 29th
Edgewater Arts Festival 2021 @ Edgewater, 1100 W Granville Ave, 11:00am – 7:00pm, All ages
WHAT: A fun day at the Edgewater Arts Festival
SO WHAT: Head out to Edgewater to check out the 70 artists booths displaying beautiful pieces in a variety of mediums. There will also be plenty of beer, food, and more to go along with all the art and tribute bands throughout the weekending with special guests Dave Specter & Brother John Kattke performing on Saturday. And don’t forget about School of Rock performing in the Awesome Kid’s Area as well!
NOW WHAT: It’s free, head out and enjoy the day!
My House Music Festival 2021 @ Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St, Noon – 10:00pm
WHAT: My House Music Festival is back for it’s another year of House Music!
SO WHAT: My House Music Festival is a great two day experience of excellent music in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. There will be tons of family friendly activities, live art, performances, and access to local food, alcohol & merchandise vendors. Performers include Felix da Housecat, Mike Dunn and many more! You can check out the full lineup of DJs, vendors, and more here!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $25 per day, $40 for a weekend pass, $75 for VIP per day, and $125 for weekend VIP. Guests 12 & under enter for free with accompanying, ticketed adults!
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29th
ZINEmercado 2021 @ Comfort Station, 2579 N Milwaukee Ave, 11:00am – 5:00pm, all ages
WHAT: ZINES!
SO WHAT: Join Comfort Station in Logan Square for another edition of the annual ZINEmercado. As always this fantastic festival will feature zines created by artists, writers, musicians, and photographers from around the country and even a few from outside the US! Of course there will be music music provided by DJs and beat makers throughout the day, so head out and discover some new amazing art.
NOW WHAT: It’s free! Remember to mask up, social distance, and stay safe during this fun event.
Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm
WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!
SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!
NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.
Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm
WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!
SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.
NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!
PorchFest @ Roscoe Village, Various Locations, 1:00pm – 5:00pm, All ages
WHAT: Some fun music out on the porch
SO WHAT: PorchFest Roscoe Village is a community-building festival featuring local musicians performing on front porches across 15 front porches throughout the afternoon! Lakeview residents volunteer their porches to host the concerts by local musicians throughout the afternoon.
NOW WHAT: Register on Eventbrite to receive an event map with porch locations and showtimes sent via email the day before the program. Registration is $15, $40 for a group of 4, ans children 12 and under are free!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
Neon Summer Chicago @ Neon Summer, 1265 W Le Moyne Ave, Various times
WHAT: A family friendly summer pop up
SO WHAT: Neon Summer takes over two acres of Chicago for a pop-up that splits its time between family friendly daytime fun and late night party! The pop-up provides access to a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, plenty of fun photo ops, a nice assortment of food, and of course NEON! There are multiple bars serving drinks throughout the venue including alcohol for those 21+ .
NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $19 and vary based on the chosen timed entry and the activities you want to partake in! Check out their website for full ticketing details!
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with Demonic, Ema and The Green Knight; and fun Music Box Garden Movies! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings are $11, so sit back and enjoy!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is open again and they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa. This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching–in person or from your sofa!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!
Pitch In for the Parks! @ Various local parks, Various times, all ages
WHAT: A good way to keep your community nice and clean!
SO WHAT: The nonprofit Chicago Parks Foundation (CPF) is currently in the second season of its citywide volunteer effort “Pitch In for the Parks!” to help keep the city’s 600+ public parks clean. The program is open to anyone who wants to host a clean-up group or join an existing event from the interactive map on the CPF website. CPF is providing trash pick-up supplies, volunteer coordination and safety guidelines to supportthe parks’ ongoing maintenance from June through October.
NOW WHAT: Clean-ups continue at parks citywide June 1st-October. Anyone can host a Pitch In clean-up group or join a free volunteer event on their calendar.
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival is back with some in person events! They always bring some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a taste of what is coming in the next few weeks
- September 17 – Musical Legacies of the South Side -6:30pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
Steppenwolf NOW @ Your best streaming device, the most theatrical spot in your place, Any time through August 31, 2021
WHAT: The talented voices of Steppenwolf’s ensemble beamed straight into your home
SO WHAT: Steppenwolf NOW is a new virtual programming stream featuring a dynamic and innovative slate of immersive and visual experiences crafted and produced for the virtual platform. Membership will let you experience a one-time screening of the current lineup of six projects each until August 31, 2021. The newest production is Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!
NOW WHAT: The membership is $75 and a great way to experience six great shows and support a local institution.
The Great Grow Along @ Your home, next to your soon-to-be-thriving home garden, Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm – 3:45pm
WHAT: A chance to make your thumb a little greener
SO WHAT: The Great Grow Along was a three-day virtual garden festival that will provide gardeners with 40+ hours of sessions with plant pros to help up everyone’s growing game! There will be learning tracks to guide you through the talks and they have made the festival’s content available on demand to watch at your own pace over the next six months!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $29.95 for this great collection of gardening talks!
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. It also notes which are closed for the season and how you can help support them during these times!
NOW WHAT: Check out our most recent update on what museums are doing as they reopen and continue their online presence!
The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+
WHAT: Quick plays online!
SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download ! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
