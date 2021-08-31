Preview: DCASE’s Chicago in Tune Presents Four Special Evenings at Millennium Park

After far too long away from live music, we’re finally back in venues! DCASE is helping everyone get back into the swing of things with Chicago in Tune! This new city wide festival, which runs until September 19, aims to celebrate local music during the 2021 Year of Music. Chicago in Tune reaches out throughout the city, bringing together some of the most iconic neighbor venues show off the wide range of music Chicago is known for! There’s so many events that they can’t all fit in one post, so we suggest you head over to Do312’s website for the full list of shows participating in the event!

In addition to all the fantastic shows going on during Chicago in Tune, DCASE will be putting on four special concert events to highlight the fest. These special nights touch upon genres of music very special to Chicago: Gospel, Jazz, House, and Blues! Located at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, these evenings will all start at 5:30pm and close out at 8:30pm, giving you a healthy look at each of these Chicago focused genre’s offerings. Plus, they’re completely free! So head out, mask up, and enjoy these wonderful genre themed nigh’s at Chicago in Tune!

Friday September 3: Gospel Music

Hosted by Jonathan McReynolds and Inspiration 1390’s Sonya Blakey and DeAndre Patterson, this special evening will focus on musical realm of gospel music. There will be a music tribute to Rev. Dr. Clay Evans, Pastor Maceo Woods, Bishop Willie James Campbell and ArchBishop Lucius Hall featuring The Carson Sisters, Nicole Harris, and Illiana Torres; and The Tommies Reunion Choir. Producer Sasha Dalton will be on hand receiving a special award



Saturday September 4: Jazz

Jump into the some modern jazz as this evening will be presented alongside the Jazz Institute of Chicago. You’ll get the chance to enjoy performances featuring Ari Brown, Marquis Hill, and Lizz Wright!

Saturday September 11: House

What’s better that enjoying House music in its city of birth! Join the crowd for an evening of House Music celebration featuring DJ Lady D and the fun collaboration between Mark Hubbard and DJ Terry Hunter: Sanitize Your Soul!

Saturday September 18: Blues

Finish off the special Chicago in Tune events with a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Alligator Records! The Iconic label has been home to so many amazing artists and you’ll get the chance to hear the likes of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling, Cash Box Kings with special guests, Shemekia Copeland, Billy Branch and Wayne Baker Brooks!

You can check out the full lineup of Chicago in Tune over at Do312’s website! Please note: For the health and safety of visitors and staff, DCASE is taking necessary precautions for all its programs and venues. Please wear face coverings and keep your social distance. Learn more about the City’s response to COVID-19 and its vaccination efforts at chicago.gov/covid.