Preview: Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Mixes Perspectives for Clever Puzzle Platforming

I had a chance to check out the dark and whimsical Tandem: A Tale of Shadows before, and this puzzle platformer just keeps getting more interesting. With a style that’s a mixture of Tim Burton and Pixar, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows tells the story of Emma, who with the help of her teddy bear Fenton, have gone searching for the missing Thomas Kane—son of a famous magician. This brings her into the deserted Kane family mansion in a search for clues on a spooky adventure.

While Tandem: A Tale of Shadows has a mystery at its core, you’ll be solving it by helping Emma and Fenton navigate through the spooky and dastardly obstacles of the Kane Family Mansion. Using shadows as a mean of creating new platforms, Emma can help Fenton get to levers and buttons that she can’t reach. Fenton and Emma truly work in tandem, and in different perspective: Emma’s view is a top-down one, while Fenton must navigate a side scrolling perspective of shadows—and spikes. Emma can push and pull objects to create shadows that act as walkways for Fenton to cross. Failure can result in poor stuffed Fenton getting viciously impaled or Emma getting ensnared by a spider—but restarting is quick, and painless.

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows will be bringing its dark world and mixture of side scrolling and top down puzzle platforming to Switch, Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 later this year.

