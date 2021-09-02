Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/2 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re anything like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

In addition to all the previous and following events, we highly recommend you check out all the music performances that are part of DCASE’s Chicago in Tune! This new citywide festival celebrates music in the key of Chicago during the 2021 Year of Chicago Music. This month is meant to bring us all together through the whole spectrum of music events in a variety of venues. Check out all the participating venues and shows over at their website!

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd – 5th

Out of Space @ Temperance Beer Co, 2000 Dempster Street, Evanston, IL, 5:00pm -10:00pm

WHAT: Evanston Space’s incredible series of outdoor concert, Out of Space, is back!

SO WHAT: The multiple meaning, pun titled Out of Space will be welcoming an impressive lineup of musicians to Temperance Beer Co.! Check out the lineup below!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $35 for each night (except the free block party) of this half of the Out of Space Series

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd

Bnny & Squirrel Flower @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, doors 8:30pm, show at 9:30, 21+

WHAT: The much awaited record release party for Bnny’s Everything!

SO WHAT: We’re huge fans of Bnny and have been anticipating the release of a full length album from Jess Viscius ! After years of teasing that it would take a while and a slight name change (dropping the u), Everything is out! Everything was written over several years, touching up the loss of her partner and their relationship, making for one of the most affecting albums of the year. Joining her will be Squirrel Flower, who also just released an fantastic album in Planet (i)!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $10 for this must see show!

THURSDAY & SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd & 3rd

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd – 4th



Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd – 5th

North Coast Music Festival 2021 @ SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL, 2:00pm – Midnight,

WHAT: A lot of EDM for your Labor Day Weekend

SO WHAT: NCMF has transformed over the years, changing venues and musical styles in the past few years. It has now reached it’s full on EDM era with three days of nonstop dance music. Headliners for this year’s festical include Kaskade, Louis the Child, Griz, Ganja White Night, Zed’s Dead, and Rezz! The rest of the lineup loos great too with a Bonobo DJ set, San Holo, Whethan, and many more! Check out the full lineup on their website!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $248.52 for the 3-day pass and 88.57 for single day passes! Please note: everyone entering the festival will be required to show either a proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours of your first day of attendance. If you do not show proof of vaccination or a negative test result, you will not be let into the festival.

Roscoe Village Burger Fest @ Belmont and Damen, 2000 W Belmont Ave, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday and Sunday 11:00am – 10:00pm, all ages

WHAT: Fire up the grills for a good ole burger party!

SO WHAT: Roscoe Village Burger Fest returns for its 14th mouth-watering year of delicious burgers! This year’s vendors include Byron’s Hot Dogs, Fatso’s Last Stand, Houndstooth Saloon, Reggigies Chicago, Select Cut Steakhouse, and Tandoor Char House. Add in two stages of music, arts & crafts, and the action-packed “Kids Zone” area, and you got yourself a certiefied good time! Weekend visitors even have the opportunity to vote for Chicago’s Best Burger!

NOW WHAT: There is a $10 suggested donation which benefits the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 28th & 29th



ARC Music Festival @ Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St, 2:00pm – 10:00pm

WHAT: A new fest enter the packed September festival season

SO WHAT: ARC Music Festival is holding the very first edition of their festival in Union Park! The fest has its sights set on connecting the global electronic music scene including modern house music icons, Chicago’s own originators, international techno artists and multi-genre live performances. There are some great sets to catch including Eric Prydz, ZHU, Fisher, Luciano, and many more!

NOW WHAT: Single Day tickets start at $154 and two day passes at $249! There are Global and Icon VIP passes available as well!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th



20th Annual Fifth Third Bike the Drive @ Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive, 5:30am -10:00am

WHAT: Grab your bike and a few friends and family for a ride on a car-free Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive!

SO WHAT: Whether you’re new to biking, a seasoned veteran, or just having fun biking with the kids, Fifth Third Bike the Drive is an event to remember! This unique opportunity lets you check out the sweeping views of the lake and skyline right on road! Enjoy fresh air and the wind on your face on the as much of the 30-mile course as you’d like and then hang out at the post-ride festival in Grant Park. Rentals are available for those with out a bike! For more information check out their website!

NOW WHAT: General Admission is $60 for adults in advance, $70 day of. Youth tickets are $18. Fifth Third Bike the Drive is a fundraiser for the Active Transportation Alliance a non-profit advocacy organization working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transit throughout Chicagoland.Please Note: Regardless of vaccination status, please wear a mask in the festival & rest stops and whenever you can’t maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!

SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!

NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.