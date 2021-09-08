TCR Mixtape No. 41: Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

It’s 2 years since we’ve been able to put together a Pitchfork Music Festival playlist! And quite honestly, 2019 feels way further away that it truly is. But thankfully the festival is back for its 15th outing and our anticipation is at high point! Especially since the festival is taking place later in the year and the temps look wonderfully bearable!

As we have for the past few Pitchfork Music Festivals, we’ve compiled a playlist to get you acquainted with the always eclectic lineup. Each performer gets one song on this mixtape, so just hit shuffle and discover what awaits you during your Pitchfork Music Festival weekend. And don’t forget to check out our picks of who we’re excited to see perform this year!

There’s still time to pick up Pitchfork Music Festival passes if you haven’t already! Tickets for the festival are still available! Single day pass are $90 plus fees. Please Note: Pitchfork Music Festival will be requiring that festival-goers 12 years old and older provide proof of COVID Vaccination or a negative PCR test within 24 hours of each festival day. The fest will also be requiring masks be worn on all festival grounds and can only be removed when eating or drinking.

Pitchfork Music Festival is a part of DCASE’s Chicago in Tune! This new citywide festival celebrates music in the key of Chicago during the 2021 Year of Chicago Music. This month is meant to bring us all together through the whole spectrum of music events in a variety of venues. Check out all the participating venues and shows over at their website!