Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/9 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re anything like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

In addition to all the previous and following events, we highly recommend you check out all the music performances that are part of DCASE’s Chicago in Tune! This new citywide festival celebrates music in the key of Chicago during the 2021 Year of Chicago Music. This month is meant to bring us all together through the whole spectrum of music events in a variety of venues. Check out all the participating venues and shows over at their website!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th

Sooper Records and Friends @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, Gates open 4:30pm, All ages

WHAT: Oh, just some of the best local acts getting together for one hell of a show

SO WHAT: Sooper Records is home to a vast lineup of amazing artists and their output is top tier. This special night in Millennium Park is going to be utterly insane as the Sooper Records lineup includes NNAMDÏ, Sen Morimoto, KAINA, and Jodi performing. Alongside them will be the Sooper band feaaturing Michael Cantella, Ryan the Person, Johnny Wilson, and Brian Sanborn. Add to that Neil Francis and his band to the mix and you have a great night ahead of you!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just head over to Millennium Park and make your way to Jay Pritzker Pavilion for a fantastic show!

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th & 10th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th

SLAPS! Vol. 3 @ Vault Gallerie, 2015 S. Laflin St, 6:00p -9:00pm,

WHAT: Cool sticker art for you to admire at Vault Gallerie

SO WHAT: SLAPS!, curated by Kawaii Suga & Slap Show, is a collection of USPS sticker art from some incredible artists. These “slaps” can be found all over major cities and are often seen as vandalism. For this exhibition, this art form will move from the streets and be placed in an intimate gallery setting to challenge the idea of what is and isn’t worthy of “high art” praise. Because this form of art—and other street art—ABSOLUTELY should be praised.

NOW WHAT: This opening reception is free! The gallery will be collecting feminine product donations to be donated to Healthy Hood Chi!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th & 11th

Chi-Soul Fest 2021 @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, Friday 5:30pm – 11:30pm, Saturday Noon -11:00pm, All ages

WHAT: The Chicago Soul Music Festival returns!

SO WHAT: Navy Pier will be filled with some excellent soul music throughout the campus including the likes of Tamarie T. and Thee Elektra Company, LeftJones featuring Oliv Blu and Nola Ade, Attack the sound, Sydney Jay Bassel & The Supernaturals, Danielle Juhre, Cole DeGenova, and many more! You’ll also be able to enjoy Silver Room Block Party Pop-Up on Saturday noon-6:00pm; featuring vendors, DJs and a fashion show. Check out the full lineup on Navy Pier’s website.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Enjoy some soul music this weekend!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th – 12th

Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St, Noon – 10:00pm

WHAT: A music festival focused on some of the best music you can find today

SO WHAT: Pitchfork have been the taste-makers in the just-under-the-mainstream community for a while and they know how to put on a good festival. This year is no different with a stellar lineup including headliners like Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and Erykah Badu! Check out the full lineup here!

NOW WHAT: If you still haven’t gotten your tickets, you better hurry! Regular three-day passes for the fest have unfortunately sold out, but single day passes are $90 and still available! Pitchfork Music Festival will be requiring that festival-goers 12 years old and older provide proof of COVID Vaccination or a negative PCR test within 24 hours of each festival day. The fest will also be requiring masks be worn on all festival grounds and can only be removed when eating or drinking.

Lincoln Park Greek Fest @ St George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave, Friday 5:30pm – 11:00pm, Saturday Noon – 11:00pm, Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Take a trip to Lincoln Park as it throws its Greek Fest!

SO WHAT: St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lincoln Park, established in 1923 by Greek immigrants, is throwing a fun Greek festival! This fantastic fest will allow you to celebrate Greek traditions with authentic food, great music, a craft fair, and even dancing lessons!

NOW WHAT: There is a suggested $10 donation, so just head over to Lincoln Park and enjoy all the activities.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th

Illinois Brewery Running Series @ Two Brothers Tap House, 30W315 Calumet Avenue West Warrenville, 11:00am – 2:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A fun run for beer!

SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways!

NOW WHAT: This run at Two Brothers Tap House is $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)! 10% of proceeds help support a growing list of non-profits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is also a chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th & 12th

Printers Row Lit Fest @ South Dearborn Street from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street, 10:00am – 6:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A two-day fest all about books!

SO WHAT: The Printers Row Lit Fest, the largest free outdoor literary showcase in the Midwest, will be celebrating its 36th year! The fest is presented by the not-for-profit Near South Planning Board and this year’s celebration includes over 100 book sellers, all-free programs including family friendly events, and much more. You can check out the schedule of events here!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! The festival takes place on South Dearborn Street between Polk Street and Ida B. Wells Drive.

Ravenswood ArtWalk @ Ravenswood Ave between Lawrence and Waveland, 11:00am – 6:00pm

WHAT: Celebrate the local Ravenswood creative community!

SO WHAT: The Ravenswood ArtWalk will include open studios and galleries, pop-up performances, inventive activations, and an outdoor arts market featuring over 50 local artists. This a perfect way to get to know the community and take home some beautiful art for you or your friends.

NOW WHAT: The art walk is free! Check out their website for more details!



International Festival of Life + Jerk, Seafood & Vegan Festival @ Washington Park, 740 E. 56th Place @ 55th St & Cottage Grove, Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Two great events in one place!

SO WHAT: The International Festival of Life is back for its 28th year of incredible music and fun activities! However this year they are collaborating with the 5th edition of the Jerk, Seafood & Vegan Festival for an even bigger event! So enjoy all the amazing food, fun games, and musical performances from Mr. Vegas, Delfonics, Phylissia Ross and many more!

NOW WHAT: Single day tickets are $20 advance and $30 at the door, $35 after 5:00 pm on day of event. Two day tickets are $38 advance, per tix, and $60 at the door. There are als VIP passes available!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th

Sundays on State @ State Street from Lake to Madison, 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: From Lake to Madison, State Street becomes an open street full of surprises!

SO WHAT: Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond are invited for this interactive block party that will let you safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions! Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before!

NOW WHAT: This fantastic way to spend your Sundays this summer is FREE! Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what Schubas has going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Lincoln Hall or Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with The Lost Leonardo, The Year of the Everlasting Storm, Mogul Mowgli, The Thing, Mornings with Marlene: A Matinee Series, the fun Music Box Garden Movies, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.