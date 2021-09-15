It’s Riot Fest Eve, Let’s Get Ready for One of Chicago’s Best Music Fests

Riot Fest is set to start melting your face with their myriad of heavy and eclectic sounds at Douglass Park…let me check my notes… TOMORROW! With so many festivals happening it’s been hard to keep track of all of them but Riot Fest is always one of the best. They strive to bring some of the most diverse lineups in the game. What other festival can boast the hip hop royalty Lupe Fiasco (performing his perfect album The Cool), heavy metal icons like Slipknot, punk wonders Rancid, and beautifully weird rock stars The Flaming Lips? Even their Chicago acts are as diverse as can be with Vic Mensa, Beach Bunny, Ganser and Ratboys just barely scratching the surface.

This year’s festival has had some bands and artists drop out for various reasons. Nine Inch Nails canceled their appearances for the remainder of the year. The incredible Mike Patton bowed out of the festival and other shows featuring his bands Mr. Bungle and Faith No More due to mental health concerns. Despite these unfortunate (but completely understandable) changes, Riot Fest has pushed forward with fantastic replacements like Anthrax on Sunday, Rise Against on Saturday, and new announcements including Morrissey returning to the festival. You can check out the new full lineup below and at their website!

Tickets for this year’s Riot Fest at Douglass Park, 1401 S Sacramento Dr, are still available. Thursday Preview Party tickets are $45. Three Day passes are still available for $199 (plus fees) and Single Day Passes are still available for $124.95(plus fees)! Safety measures regarding COVID-19: A full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Riot Fest 2021, in accordance with City of Chicago requirements. So have everything ready as you step into one of the last big festivals of the year!

