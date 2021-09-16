Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/16 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

In addition to all the previous and following events, we highly recommend you check out all the music performances that are part of DCASE’s Chicago in Tune! This new citywide festival celebrates music in the key of Chicago during the 2021 Year of Chicago Music. This month is meant to bring us all together through the whole spectrum of music events in a variety of venues. Check out all the participating venues and shows over at their website!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

Torres & Ariana and the Rose @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Doors 7:30pm, 21+

WHAT: A chance to see the amazing Mackenzie Scott at the Empty Bottle

SO WHAT: Torres is Mackenzie Scott’s excellent musical project. She is back with her fifth album Thirstier; once again evolving her songwriting and sound. Torres’ live shows in the past have been filled with incredibly beautiful guitar work and ethereal vocals that leave you entranced by the electric atmosphere she and her music create. Check out our previous coverage of Torres shows at House of Vans & Metro! Torres will be joined by the dazzling songs of Ariana and the Rose.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $14 in advance or $16 at the door!

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th – 18th

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what they have going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Lincoln Hall or Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

THURSDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th & 19th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th & 18th

Englewood Jazz Fest @ Hamilton Park and Cultural Center, 513 W 72nd St, Friday 6:30pm – 8:30pm, Saturday Noon – 6:00pm, all ages

WHAT: The 20th Annual Englewood Jazz Festival!

SO WHAT: As part of Chicago in Tune, the Englewood Jazz Festival will be celebrating its 20th year with two days of sensational jazz artists performing at Hamilton Park and Cultural Center. Day one will feature Marquis Hill’s Made in Chicago starting at 6:30pm. Day two will feature a full day of music starting at 1:00pm. Check out the the schedule below!

Noon – The Young Masters under the direction of Ernest Dawkins

1:00pm – The Detroit Tenors: Salim Washington and Wendell Harrison

2:15pm – Live the Spirit Residency Tentet

3:20pm – Spirit of Jazz Award

3:30pm – Amina Claudine Myers

4:50pm – Guitar Summit featuring George Freeman, Fareed Haque, Curtis Robinson Jr. and Larry Brown

NOW WHAT: The whole event is free and a wonderful way to experience Chicago jazz!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th

Craft Brews at the Zoo @ Lincoln Park Zoo, 2200 N. Cannon Drive, 5:00pm – 10:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Craft Brews at the Zoo

SO WHAT: Lincoln Park Zoo and Lou Dog Events are hosting the 6th annual Craft Brews beer festival at Lincoln Park Zoo! Indulge in a selection of 150-plus specialty beers from more than 40 local and regional breweries at this one-of-a-kind event. Beer tasting stations will be set up throughout the zoo’s beautiful gardens during this after-hours experience just for adults. Plus enjoy food for purchase, DJ entertainment, lawn games and views of the zoo’s amazing animals!

NOW WHAT: General Admission (6:00pm – 10:00pm) tickets are $55, Early Access (5:00pm – 10:00pm) tickets are $65, and designated driver tickets are $20

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th & 19th

West Loop Art Fest @ West Loop, Washington Street starting on the corner of N Halsted St., 10:00am – 7:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A place to shop for some wonderful art

SO WHAT: Take a nice late summer stroll around the West Loop neighborhood as you take in the beautiful art on sale at the West Loop Art Fest. Four blocks of amazing artists will be on hand with their unqiue and varied works ready to go to their new home!

NOW WHAT: It’s free, just head out and enjoy the wonderful art and purchase some for your place!

Illinois Brewery Running Series @ Whiner Beer Co. & One Lake Brewing, 1400 W 46th St & 1 Lake St, Oak Park, 11:00am – 2:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A fun run for beer!

SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways!

NOW WHAT: 10% of proceeds helps support a growing list of non-profits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is also chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.

Renegade Craft Fair @ Wicker Park, Division Street between Damen and Paulina, 11:00pm – 7:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A craft fair focused on independent makers.

SO WHAT: Hundreds of independent crafters and makers will be at this Renegade Craft Fair celebrating DIY spirit for two amazing days celebrating years and years of this flagship hometown fair. Head over to their event page for a full vendor list and more info!

NOW WHAT: The event is free and open to the public. The fair will be on Division Street between Damen and Paulina, giving you tons of space to shop and support DIY crafters.

Sam Adams Lakeview Taco Fest @ Southport between Addison and Roscoe, 11:00am – 10:00pm,

WHAT: All the tacos you could ever want in one place

SO WHAT: The glorious taco will get the spotlight it has long deserved. Whether you’re looking for a hard or soft shell tortilla filled with meat, chicken, guacamole, fish, mushroom, duck or any of the other imaginative ingredients, this festival is for you. The Southport Corridor, on Southport between Addison and Roscoe, will be host to special beer and taco pairings, crowd-pleasing luchadores, plenty of music, and a chance for visitors to text vote for Chicago’s “Best Taco.”

NOW WHAT: There is a $10 suggested donation, which benefits the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce. Check out their website for a full lineup of vendors, music, and entertainers that will be making your weekend better.

The Neo Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Riot Fest 2021 @ Douglass Park, 1401 S Sacramento Dr, Thursday 2:30pm – 10:00pm, Friday – Sunday 11:00am – 10:00pm, all ages

WHAT: After a lot of waiting for news, the three-day fest of punk, rock, hip-hip and everything in between is upon us!

SO WHAT: This year’s very different festival season is coming to an end soon but not before one of the most raucous and high-energy events: Riot Fest! This awesome three-day festival brings together the loudest and most fun sounds in the music world for a wild time. This year’s headliners include Morrissey, The Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Slipknot and more! And the local lineup looks just as good with Vic Mensa, Beach Bunny, Lupe Fiasco, Ganser and Ratboys just barely scratching the surface.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available! Thursday Preview Party tickets are $45. Three Day passes are still available for $199 (plus fees) and Single Day Passes are still available for $124.95(plus fees)!

Ear Taxi Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: Something a little different than the usual music festivals

SO WHAT: Ear Taxi Festival isn’t one of those typical rock/hip hop festivals. Instead it places its focus on the experimental, improvisational, contemporary classical, and electronic musicians with an enormous lineup of events happening all over the city. This year’s mission is “Hear Chicago,” an urge to audiences to appreciate the wide array of styles that make up Chicago’s amazing modern musical identity. The theme also brings to light the contributions of Black Musicians and takes notice of the long history of injustice and inequality in our world. This weekend up until September 29 is the Spotlight Series Concerts portion of the fest (with a few Mainstage concerts mixed in). You can check out the amazing lineup over at their website!

NOW WHAT: Tickets depend on the performance, so head over to their lineup page and see exactly what’s happening on any given night!

Asian Pop-Up Cinema @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: The 13th season of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema series

SO WHAT: This great series lets you experience films from all over the world (including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the U.S. and Canada) focusing on Asian filmmakers. The Asian Pop-Up Cinema series celebrates and promotes understanding of Asian cultures through cinema, giving you a glimpse of the vast wealth of films being made today! This season will highlight women in film, stories with humanitarian themes and action thrillers, including four restored martial arts classics. The series is featuring in-person theater screenings, drive-in experiences, and at-home digital streaming so you can enjoy their amazing films from anywhere!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available over on their website!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with The Nowhere Inn, Prisoners of the ghostland, Mogul Mowgli, Midnight Showings of Akira in 4K, Mornings with Marlene: A Matinee Series, the fun Music Box Garden Movies, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.