Preview: Challenge Strangers, Friendships in Party Racer Fling to the Finish

Who doesn’t love a good co-op game? Well, working with your friends isn’t always smooth going, especially when you’re playing a co-op game that requires you to work together—while sometimes putting you at odds with one another. If you like testing friendships and working in co-op companionship, Fling to the Finish will probably still test your patience.

Fling to the Finish is a multiplayer racing game with a twist: racers race in teams of two, and they’re tethered together. Each player controls a round animal that rolls and jump—and is always stuck to their companion. You will have to work together to race, bypass hazards, and overcome obstacles, sometimes grabbing collectibles as you go. If you find yourself at an extremely high wall, it’s not a problem: stick yourself down, and fling your partner up. If, for any reason, your tether is severed you can roll on a bit alone, but you’ll respawn reconnected—you can’t go rolling off on your own.

There are a few ways to play Fling to the Finish. There are multiplayer races—arguably the most fun mode—where you play with your friend racing against three other teams of two. There is also a campaign mode that challenges you to replay certain courses over and over again, gathering collectibles, and completing objectives before you can continue.

Fling to the Finish is a fun game that sits on the cusp of frustrating—not because of bad gameplay, but because it requires pretty close cooperation. A few wrong moves and your run can be shot. For as much fun as I was having, my partner and I both wished that there were more levels opened by default—or the challenges to get past the levels themselves would be eased just a tiny bit, so we wouldn’t be forced to play the first course forever until we were perfect. There’s always some time to balance, because Fling to the Finish is still in development.

Right now Fling to the Finish is still in Early Access, that means it’s not quite finished. According to the Steam store page, the plan for Fling to the Finish is more: more levels, more game modes, and more characters. Currently, Fling to the Finish is fun to play, and features 1-8 player versus gameplay, 12 levels, and 3 game modes for each of these levels. Fling to the Finish should finish active development sometime early next year if everything goes to the developer’s stated plan.

If you feel the need to test your relationship, Fling to the Finish will probably do just that. It requires some good coordination or dumb luck to be successful, but either way it ends up hilarious.

Fling to the Finish is available now in Early Access on Steam.

A Steam code was provided to us for this preview.

