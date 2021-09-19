Review: Mannequin Pussy Captivated Lincoln Hall for Two Sold-Out Nights



After their sold out Schubas show, Philadelphia indie punk rock trio Mannequin Pussy returned to Chicago and sold out Lincoln Hall Wednesday and Thursday night! It’s both overwhelming and very exhilarating to be able to return to concerts and to be able to set foot inside Chicago’s favorite venues again. Wednesday’s night show was very likely many people’s first concert since before the pandemic; you could almost feel the collective excitement in the air.

Their latest EP Perfect feels like a continuation of their 2019 album Patience, which makes a lot of sense when you think about it. Like almost every other artist, they had to postpone touring in early 2020 due to the pandemic, which didn’t allow for them to bring this album to many future and existing fans in concert. Now that we’re back in action, you can tell the powerhouse Mannequin Pussy had been saving up their energy to perform again.

Lead singer Missy spared no expense as soon as they went on stage. She sang her heart out and entranced concert-deprived fans into a mosh pit for the duration of their robust set; her powerful vocals are just as captivating and moving as their studio recorded albums. Their EP title track “Perfect” was especially gratifying. Missy had no problem putting her foot down about her rightfully so views on wearing a mask and calling out those that weren’t. (Especially since it’s mandated.)











Bass player, Bear, graduated from backup vocals on Patience to lead vocals on Perfect on the track “Pigs is Pigs.” After shredding on the bass all night, Bear exchanged it for the mic and absolutely DESTROYED “Pigs is Pigs.” Having another member doing lead vocals opens up so many doors of possibilities with the band’s future projects!

Mannequin Pussy revived joy and excitement about live music again. Their rugged style and energy made for a very exceptional night at Lincoln Hall. If selling out two of Chicago’s most iconic and recognized independent music venues hints at anything, it’s that they put on one hell of a show.



























All photos by Andrew Lagunas

Lincoln Hall is back open and if you want to catch a show as great as this one, head over to their website and check out all their upcoming shows!

