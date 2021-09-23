Preview: Dying Light 2’s  Ongoing Showcase Series Continues

Despite Dying Light 2 getting delayed to February 4th, 2022, developer Techland really wants to keep that hype going. And to do that, they’ve been putting on a series of streaming showcases on their Twitch channel, twitch.tv/techland. After their first release date episode of Dying 2 Know I sort of forgot that it existed—I think as a coping mechanism to make the wait that much easier. But since I won’t be getting any Dying Light 2 this year, I might just tune in to their next showcase.

Featuring composer Olivier Deriviere, the next episode of Dying 2 Know will broadcast on September 30th at 2 PM CST. While the information we received was sparse (but delivered in a cool envelope) and hints at a special guest, it does not reveal their identity. In fact, the special guest line is painted over with black ink. I was hoping black light would reveal the answer—but alas. We’ll just have to wait until the 30th to find out.

If you’re Dying 2 Know more about Dying Light 2 and are just as hyped for its February 4th 2022 release as we are, it might be worth checking out twitch.tv/techland on September 30th, 2pm CST for more information on the zombie + parkour action game.