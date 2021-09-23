Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/23 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.
So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Drive-In Movies
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend and beyond will feature screenings of
- 9/23 Back to the Future
- 9/24 E.T.
- 9/24 Friday the 13th
- 9/25 Cruella
- 9/25 Scream
- 9/26 Jurassic Park
- 9/30 Top Gun
- 10/1 A Quiet Place Part II
- 10/3 Mean Girls Day
- 10/4 Soul
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tons of artists playing throughout the week with artists like Clem Snide on Thursday and EG Vines on Saturday!
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout ‘s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ve started a whole new year-long series Naturally Beautiful with New Winds by Camila Rose coming out today!! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” , his latest collab with the gallery “Mind Games”, and new release “Bear & Square”by JC Rivera!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more! They are also currently running a Mac Blackout Solo Show!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Japanese Salaryman Satoshi: New Works by Dehara Yukinori! So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Science and Industry
- WNDR Museum is back
- Art on theMART will be projecting wonderful visual every night at 9:00pm and 9:30pm! Check out what they have planned here
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Fireworks at Navy Pier are back!
- “Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now” @ Museum of Contemporary Art. Check out our review of the exhibit here!
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.
- September 23 – UNKNOWN NEW live at Fulton Street Collective
- September 28 – Zach Finnegan Group live at Fulton Street Collective
NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th
Soul Summit Dance Party with guest DJs PEANUT BUTTER WOLF & J.ROCC @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, 9:00pm, 21+
WHAT: The dance party you’ve been waiting for
SO WHAT: Soul Summit is an amazing collection of DJs coming together to play some records to get the folks at Empty Bottle dancing their night away. They’ve been away for so long due to the pandemic, so this return of dusty grooves and hidden gems is going to be particularly special .Joining the usual suspects of DJs Scott “Sloppy White” Williams, Dave Mata, Duke Grip and Mo Manley will be a pair of icons in Stones Throw Records founder Peanut Butter Wolf and the legendary producer and turntable master J. Rocc! This even is not to be missed!
NOW WHAT: The event is FREE is you get there before 10pm, $5 cover is you arrive after! And remember, you need proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test performed withing the previous 72hours!
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th & 26th
Andersonville Homecoming @ Clark between Catalpa and Summerdale, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday and Sunday 11:00am – 10:00pm, All ages
WHAT: The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce, Rattleback Records and Quiet Pterodactyl get together for Andersonville Homecoming
SO WHAT: Andersonville Homecoming is a three-night, two full day outdoor festival that features local artisans and merchants, food and drink vendors, free kids’ activities and of course live music! The stellar lineup includes the likes of Roy Kinsey, Emily Blue, White Mystery, The Lowdown Brass Band, Ariel Zatina, and so many more! Check out their full lineup at their website!
NOW WHAT: Admission to the event is a $10 suggested donation at the gate, with proceeds benefiting the work of the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce and gets you a raffle ticket to the Best of A’ville Raffle Package valued over $1,500.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival is back with some in person events! They always bring some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a taste of what is coming in the next few weeks
- September 25 – Who Owns the Waters of the Upper Midwest? – 11:00am
- September 25 – Qian Julie Wang: Beautiful Country – 1:30pm
- September 25 – Evan Osnos with Colin McMahon on American Politics and Culture – 4:00pm
- September 28 – Photography and Community with Deborah Willis (Virtual) – 7:00pm
- September 29 – What’s Next: Work (Virtual) – 7:00pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.
Paved Paradise @ Bungalow by Middle Brow, 2840 W. Armitage Ave., Noon – 7pm, all ages
WHAT: Ghostly International, Numero Group, Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian team up for a record fair right outside of Bungalow by Middle Brow
SO WHAT: Paved Paradise will be making a stop in Chicago letting people crate dig through the aforementioned label’s offerings including a Kevin Morby mixtape, rare record pressings, free mystery merch and more. In addition to the mainstay labels, the Chicago Stop will feature a Sooper Records table and DJ sets from Glennon Curran of Sooper Records at 2:00pm, Tim Zawada of Star Creature at 3:00pm, and Geoff Farina of Karate at 4:00pm!
NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just bring some cash, pick up some records, and enjoy the tunes!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th & 26th
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival @ Various locations around Hyde Park and Streaming, Saturday’s 1:00pm-10:00pm, Sunday’s Noon – 7:00pm
WHAT: Another fantastic festival returns from the digital realm
SO WHAT: The Hyde Park Jazz Festival is back and while the pandemic is still on going, they are keeping to an outdoor festival this year. As always, there is an amazing lineup featuring the likes of Sam Trump, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Makaya McCraven, Corey Wilkes and so many moire! Check out their full schedule over at their website! They will also have live streaming performances on Sunday from Makaya McCraven 2:00pm- 3:00pm & Ensemble Dal Niente & Ken Vandermark on their YouTube channel.
NOW WHAT: There is a suggested donation of $5, but the shows are always meant to be free! So donate some cash, keep this wonderful fest alive, and enjoy the show!
West Town Art Walk @ West Town: Division to Hubbard, Halsted to Kedzie, Friday 5:00pm – 8:00pm, Saturday Noon – 8:00pm, all ages
WHAT: West Town Art Walk is back!
SO WHAT: Art in all it’s forms forms will be taking over West Town, all along the booming Chicago Avenue destination corridor and beyond. Participating businesses will have their doors open for the Art Walk celebrating a variety of arts: visual, musical, performance, fashion and more. Their will also be Live Art at Chicago Auto Repair (1710 W Chicago), mural by Alecks Cruz and at Chicago & Lessing Viaduct (900 W Chicago), mural by Nic Fonte! Check out the full list of participating business at their website!
NOW WHAT: Entry is free!
Illinois Brewery Running Series @ Whiner Beer Co. & One Lake Brewing, 1400 W 46th St & 1 Lake St, Oak Park, 11:00am – 2:00pm, all ages
WHAT: A fun run for beer!
SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways!
- September 18 – Pollyanna Brewing Company, 106 South Riverside Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174- $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)!
- September 19 –On Tour Brewing Company, 1725 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL – $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)!
NOW WHAT: 10% of proceeds helps support a growing list of non-profits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is also chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.
The Neo Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm
WHAT: Quick plays live and online!
SO WHAT: The Neo Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th
Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm
WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!
SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.
NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
Puerto Rican Festival @ Humboldt Park,1400 N. Humboldt blvd, Thursday and Friday 5:00pm – 7:30pm & 7:30pm – 10:00pm, Saturday and Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, all ages
WHAT: Two amazing events celebrating Puerto Rican heritage and culture!
SO WHAT: First is the opening reception taking place over two nights (Thursday and Friday) at HumboldtPark Fieldhouse, 1400 N. Humboldt blvd! This two hour experience (in two sessions per day starting at 5pm and 7:30pm) includes short film viewings, live music, an artisan market, live art, and a dining experience dedicated to La Sonora Ponceña curated by Chef Roberto Pérez of Urban Pilón! Your ticket also gets you a signed commemorative festival poster! Then on Saturday and Sunday you can head to the rest of Humboldt Park to enjoy live art, an artisan market, community workshops and resources, sports clinics, cigar social, films & live music, and so much more!
NOW WHAT: Tickets for the opening reception on September 23 & 24 are $50! Tickets for the festival proper on September 25 & 26 are $10!
Chicago International Latino Theater Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times
WHAT: DESTINOS, the fourth outing of the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival
SO WHAT: This ambitious month-long festival will put on display ‘first voice’ plays and panels throughout the month of October. The festival features an impressive roster of international and local Latino works.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Head over to their website for more info on ticket prices!
Reeling The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival @ Music Box Theatre & Landmark Theater, 3733 N Southport Ave & 2828 N Clark St, various times
WHAT:This LGBTQ+ focused festival returns in both in person theater screening and online!
SO WHAT: Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival is the second longest-running film festival of its kind, showcasing the best LGBTQ+ films and videos each year. The festival always delivers a great range of films from award-winning international feature films to social documentaries to experimental shorts. There will also be tons of Q&As with directors, producers, writers and actors speaking on the fims they created! Since things are a little better now, there will be both in person screenings and events in additon to the streaming options from last year. Head over to their website for more info!
NOW WHAT: See info on tickets and passes here. Individual tickets for the Landmark Theater screening are $13! Ticket for the Opening Night at Music Box Theatre ar $18 for the film, $40 for the film and pre-party. Single film streaming tickets are $12 and an all access Streaming pass is $125. Virtual film screenings are scheduled to premiere starting Monday, September 27th with new films rolled out each following day. Films will be available to stream online for 7 days. All screening and events require proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test result
Ear Taxi Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times
WHAT: Something a little different than the usual music festivals
SO WHAT: Ear Taxi Festival isn’t one of those typical rock/hip hop festivals. Instead it places its focus on the experimental, improvisational, contemporary classical, and electronic musicians with an enormous lineup of events happening all over the city. This year’s mission is “Hear Chicago,” an urge to audiences to appreciate the wide array of styles that make up Chicago’s amazing modern musical identity. The theme also brings to light the contributions of Black Musicians and takes notice of the long history of injustice and inequality in our world. This weekend up until September 29 is the Spotlight Series Concerts portion of the fest (with a few Mainstage concerts mixed in). You can check out the amazing lineup over at their website!
NOW WHAT: Tickets depend on the performance, so head over to their lineup page and see exactly what’s happening on any given night!
Asian Pop-Up Cinema @ Various Locations, Various Times
WHAT: The 13th season of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema series
SO WHAT: This great series lets you experience films from all over the world (including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the U.S. and Canada) focusing on Asian filmmakers. The Asian Pop-Up Cinema series celebrates and promotes understanding of Asian cultures through cinema, giving you a glimpse of the vast wealth of films being made today! This season will highlight women in film, stories with humanitarian themes and action thrillers, including four restored martial arts classics. The series is featuring in-person theater screenings, drive-in experiences, and at-home digital streaming so you can enjoy their amazing films from anywhere!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are available over on their website!
Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+
WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!
SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what they have going on this weekend.
- September 23 – Young Man in a Hurry [Album Release Show] / Yours / Mookie / Neptune’s Core @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 6:30pm -$10 -All Ages
- September 23 – The Tomblands[Record Release] / Iverson / Olive Avenue @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 7:30pm -$12 – 18+
- September 24 – Heartless Bastards / Tele Novella @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 8:00pm -$30 – 18+
- September 24 – Samia / Savannah Conley @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 8:30pm – $16 – 18+SOLD OUT
- September 25 – Half Gringa Force To Reckon Record Release / Andrew Sa / NIIKA @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 7:30pm – $16 – 18+
- September 25 – SMUT / Camp Edwards / Gloss Coatse @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 8:30pm -$10 -18+
- September 26 – Flamingosis / Ian Ewing @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 7:30pm -$20 -18+
NOW WHAT: Head out to Lincoln Hall or Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.
Weekend Shows @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, or in the most musically inclined room in your home, 8:30pm
WHAT: An amazing show for your weekend!
SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows during the pandemic and this weekend is no different! Whether you decide to stay home and watch the livestreams or head out to the venue and enjoy the live music in person, Constellation is a great way to spend the night! Check out some of the upcoming shows below!
- September 23 – Eli Keszler
- September 24 – Eleventh Dream Day – SOLD OUT
- September 25 – Eleventh Dream Day – $20 in advance, $25 day of show
- September 26 – Frequency Series Presents: Liza Sobel & Jonathan Hannau / Deaf Rabbit
- September 30 – Lionel Loueke – $20 in advance, $25 day of show
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 (unless noted); head out and enjoy the incredible shows this weekend! There is also a streaming option for most of Constellation;s shows, so if you stay home, be sure to donate to support Constellation!
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with The Nowhere Inn, Prisoners of the ghostland, My Name is Pauli Murray, new series Hollywood on Hollywood Presented by Mubi, Midnight Showings of The Room , Mornings with Marlene: A Matinee Series, the fun Music Box Garden Movies, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is open again and they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa. This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching–in person or from your sofa!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! If you feel comfortable head out to the film center and enjoy the ambiance of in person screenings again!
Pitch In for the Parks! @ Various local parks, Various times, all ages
WHAT: A good way to keep your community nice and clean!
SO WHAT: The nonprofit Chicago Parks Foundation (CPF) is currently in the second season of its citywide volunteer effort “Pitch In for the Parks!” to help keep the city’s 600+ public parks clean. The program is open to anyone who wants to host a clean-up group or join an existing event from the interactive map on the CPF website. CPF is providing trash pick-up supplies, volunteer coordination and safety guidelines to supportthe parks’ ongoing maintenance from June through October.
NOW WHAT: Clean-ups continue at parks citywide June-October. Anyone can host a Pitch In clean-up group or join a free volunteer event on their calendar.
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
The Great Grow Along @ Your home, next to your soon-to-be-thriving home garden, Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm – 3:45pm
WHAT: A chance to make your thumb a little greener
SO WHAT: The Great Grow Along was a three-day virtual garden festival that will provide gardeners with 40+ hours of sessions with plant pros to help up everyone’s growing game! There will be learning tracks to guide you through the talks and they have made the festival’s content available on demand to watch at your own pace over the next six months!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $29.95 for this great collection of gardening talks!
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. It also notes which are closed for the season and how you can help support them during these times!
NOW WHAT: Check out our most recent update on what museums are doing as they reopen and continue their online presence!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download ! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
