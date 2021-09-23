Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/23 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th

Soul Summit Dance Party with guest DJs PEANUT BUTTER WOLF & J.ROCC @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, 9:00pm, 21+

WHAT: The dance party you’ve been waiting for

SO WHAT: Soul Summit is an amazing collection of DJs coming together to play some records to get the folks at Empty Bottle dancing their night away. They’ve been away for so long due to the pandemic, so this return of dusty grooves and hidden gems is going to be particularly special .Joining the usual suspects of DJs Scott “Sloppy White” Williams, Dave Mata, Duke Grip and Mo Manley will be a pair of icons in Stones Throw Records founder Peanut Butter Wolf and the legendary producer and turntable master J. Rocc! This even is not to be missed!

NOW WHAT: The event is FREE is you get there before 10pm, $5 cover is you arrive after! And remember, you need proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test performed withing the previous 72hours!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th & 26th

Andersonville Homecoming @ Clark between Catalpa and Summerdale, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday and Sunday 11:00am – 10:00pm, All ages

WHAT: The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce, Rattleback Records and Quiet Pterodactyl get together for Andersonville Homecoming

SO WHAT: Andersonville Homecoming is a three-night, two full day outdoor festival that features local artisans and merchants, food and drink vendors, free kids’ activities and of course live music! The stellar lineup includes the likes of Roy Kinsey, Emily Blue, White Mystery, The Lowdown Brass Band, Ariel Zatina, and so many more! Check out their full lineup at their website!

NOW WHAT: Admission to the event is a $10 suggested donation at the gate, with proceeds benefiting the work of the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce and gets you a raffle ticket to the Best of A’ville Raffle Package valued over $1,500.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th & 26th

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival @ Various locations around Hyde Park and Streaming, Saturday’s 1:00pm-10:00pm, Sunday’s Noon – 7:00pm

WHAT: Another fantastic festival returns from the digital realm

SO WHAT: The Hyde Park Jazz Festival is back and while the pandemic is still on going, they are keeping to an outdoor festival this year. As always, there is an amazing lineup featuring the likes of Sam Trump, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Makaya McCraven, Corey Wilkes and so many moire! Check out their full schedule over at their website! They will also have live streaming performances on Sunday from Makaya McCraven 2:00pm- 3:00pm & Ensemble Dal Niente & Ken Vandermark on their YouTube channel.

NOW WHAT: There is a suggested donation of $5, but the shows are always meant to be free! So donate some cash, keep this wonderful fest alive, and enjoy the show!

West Town Art Walk @ West Town: Division to Hubbard, Halsted to Kedzie, Friday 5:00pm – 8:00pm, Saturday Noon – 8:00pm, all ages

WHAT: West Town Art Walk is back!

SO WHAT: Art in all it’s forms forms will be taking over West Town, all along the booming Chicago Avenue destination corridor and beyond. Participating businesses will have their doors open for the Art Walk celebrating a variety of arts: visual, musical, performance, fashion and more. Their will also be Live Art at Chicago Auto Repair (1710 W Chicago), mural by Alecks Cruz and at Chicago & Lessing Viaduct (900 W Chicago), mural by Nic Fonte! Check out the full list of participating business at their website!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free!

Illinois Brewery Running Series @ Whiner Beer Co. & One Lake Brewing, 1400 W 46th St & 1 Lake St, Oak Park, 11:00am – 2:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A fun run for beer!

SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways!

NOW WHAT: 10% of proceeds helps support a growing list of non-profits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is also chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.

The Neo Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Puerto Rican Festival @ Humboldt Park,1400 N. Humboldt blvd, Thursday and Friday 5:00pm – 7:30pm & 7:30pm – 10:00pm, Saturday and Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, all ages

WHAT: Two amazing events celebrating Puerto Rican heritage and culture!

SO WHAT: First is the opening reception taking place over two nights (Thursday and Friday) at HumboldtPark Fieldhouse, 1400 N. Humboldt blvd! This two hour experience (in two sessions per day starting at 5pm and 7:30pm) includes short film viewings, live music, an artisan market, live art, and a dining experience dedicated to La Sonora Ponceña curated by Chef Roberto Pérez of Urban Pilón! Your ticket also gets you a signed commemorative festival poster! Then on Saturday and Sunday you can head to the rest of Humboldt Park to enjoy live art, an artisan market, community workshops and resources, sports clinics, cigar social, films & live music, and so much more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets for the opening reception on September 23 & 24 are $50! Tickets for the festival proper on September 25 & 26 are $10!

Chicago International Latino Theater Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: DESTINOS, the fourth outing of the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

SO WHAT: This ambitious month-long festival will put on display ‘first voice’ plays and panels throughout the month of October. The festival features an impressive roster of international and local Latino works.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Head over to their website for more info on ticket prices!

Reeling The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival @ Music Box Theatre & Landmark Theater, 3733 N Southport Ave & 2828 N Clark St, various times

WHAT:This LGBTQ+ focused festival returns in both in person theater screening and online!

SO WHAT: Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival is the second longest-running film festival of its kind, showcasing the best LGBTQ+ films and videos each year. The festival always delivers a great range of films from award-winning international feature films to social documentaries to experimental shorts. There will also be tons of Q&As with directors, producers, writers and actors speaking on the fims they created! Since things are a little better now, there will be both in person screenings and events in additon to the streaming options from last year. Head over to their website for more info!

NOW WHAT: See info on tickets and passes here. Individual tickets for the Landmark Theater screening are $13! Ticket for the Opening Night at Music Box Theatre ar $18 for the film, $40 for the film and pre-party. Single film streaming tickets are $12 and an all access Streaming pass is $125. Virtual film screenings are scheduled to premiere starting Monday, September 27th with new films rolled out each following day. Films will be available to stream online for 7 days. All screening and events require proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test result

Ear Taxi Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: Something a little different than the usual music festivals

SO WHAT: Ear Taxi Festival isn’t one of those typical rock/hip hop festivals. Instead it places its focus on the experimental, improvisational, contemporary classical, and electronic musicians with an enormous lineup of events happening all over the city. This year’s mission is “Hear Chicago,” an urge to audiences to appreciate the wide array of styles that make up Chicago’s amazing modern musical identity. The theme also brings to light the contributions of Black Musicians and takes notice of the long history of injustice and inequality in our world. This weekend up until September 29 is the Spotlight Series Concerts portion of the fest (with a few Mainstage concerts mixed in). You can check out the amazing lineup over at their website!

NOW WHAT: Tickets depend on the performance, so head over to their lineup page and see exactly what’s happening on any given night!

Asian Pop-Up Cinema @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: The 13th season of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema series

SO WHAT: This great series lets you experience films from all over the world (including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the U.S. and Canada) focusing on Asian filmmakers. The Asian Pop-Up Cinema series celebrates and promotes understanding of Asian cultures through cinema, giving you a glimpse of the vast wealth of films being made today! This season will highlight women in film, stories with humanitarian themes and action thrillers, including four restored martial arts classics. The series is featuring in-person theater screenings, drive-in experiences, and at-home digital streaming so you can enjoy their amazing films from anywhere!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available over on their website!

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Things have opened back up for the most part and two of our favorite venues are stacking up some stellar lineups! Check out what they have going on this weekend.

NOW WHAT: Head out to Lincoln Hall or Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.