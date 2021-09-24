In Pictures: Chicagohenge 2021

As summer comes to a close and fall breezes in with the equinox, Chicagoans are treated to a spectacular sunrise and sunset for a few days. Colloquially known as “Chicagohenge,” the sun lines up perfectly with the city’s grid system on an east/west axis, creating a dazzling light show within the corridors between buildings.

On Wednesday, photographers and revelers lined the corners of Michigan Avenue and L platforms in the Loop to catch the fleeting but beautiful view. Though it was overcast most of the day, the clouds broke about 30 minutes before sunset, spilling light all over the streets of the Loop.

















Despite the effect being known as “Chicagohenge” for as long as we can remember, the Adler Planetarium points out that technically, the moniker is something of a misnomer.

In any case, the light show is a great way to usher in the fall. If you haven’t caught it yet, you’ll still be able to see the effect Friday at sunset as well as Saturday at both sunrise and sunset.