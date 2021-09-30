Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/30 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY & SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1st – 3rd

Chicago Pride Fest @ Northalsted on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace St., Friday 5:00pm -10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am – 10:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 10:00pm, All ages

WHAT: The official Chicago Pride Fest

SO WHAT: No one celebrates Pride better than Northalsted! Chicago Pride Fest, usual held during National Pride Month but moved to this weekend due to the pandemic, celebrates the LGBTQ+ achievements as a community this excellent street festival. Entertainers from across the globe perform to crowds filled with PRIDE as Chicago celebrates LGBTQ+ history. See the full lineup of performers here!

NOW WHAT: There is $15 suggested donation at the gate which benefits the community and local charities, whose mission is to serve youth and families facing homelessness.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd

Chicago Food Truck Festival – Fall Festival @ LaBagh Woods, 5275 N Cicero Ave., 11:00am – 6:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Chicago Food Truck Festival is ready for a fall gathering of delicious food~

SO WHAT: Join the Chicago Food Truck Festival as they close out their 8th season with a nice variety of mobile chefs! Try a little bit of veverything as you enjoy some fun music and games alongside a refreshing drink!

NOW WHAT: Admission is free with event reservation here! Head over to their event page and website for more info!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th & 26th

Illinois Brewery Running Series @ Whiner Beer Co. & One Lake Brewing, 1400 W 46th St & 1 Lake St, Oak Park, 11:00am – 2:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A fun run for beer!

SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways!

NOW WHAT: 10% of proceeds helps support a growing list of non-profits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is also chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.

Spring Awakening 2021: Autumn Equinox @ Addams/Medill Park, 1301 W. 14th Street, 1:00pm – 10:00pm, 18+

WHAT: Two days of EDM madness!

SO WHAT: After a year off due to the pandemic, a venue change back into the city, and a later date in the year; Spring Awakening’s EDM centered mission is back as Autumn Equinox! Spring Awakening Autumn Equinox will bring some amazing headlining acts and underground DJs together for one great festival weekend including Excision, AC Slater, Diplo, Martin Garrix, Dillion Francis, and many more! Check out their full lineup over at their website! There will also be Afterparties which you can purchase tickets for below!

Saturday AfterParties



Sunday AfterParties

NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available! Join in on the fun! Two day passes start at $189, Saturday passes at $105, and Sunday tickets at $99!

The Neo Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The Other Art Fair @ Revel Futon Market, 1215 W Fulton Market, Thursday 6:00pm – 10:00pm, Friday 3:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am – 7:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 5:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A chance to bring some wonderful art into your home

SO WHAT: The Other Art Fair will be hosting 120 independent artists at the Revel Fulton Market this weekend! You can look forward to immersive art experiences, special installations, murals, performances, DJ sets and some of Chicago’s freshest street food setting up in the outdoor seating areas. You can start exploring the artists that will be at the fair right now, so set your game plan for your visit and discover some new art!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Their are multiple session per day so act now to check out some of this beautiful art!

Chicago International Latino Theater Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: DESTINOS, the fourth outing of the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

SO WHAT: This ambitious month-long festival will put on display ‘first voice’ plays and panels throughout the month of October. The festival features an impressive roster of international and local Latino works.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Head over to their website for more info on ticket prices!

Reeling The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival @ Music Box Theatre & Landmark Theater, 3733 N Southport Ave & 2828 N Clark St, various times

WHAT:This LGBTQ+ focused festival returns in both in person theater screening and online!

SO WHAT: Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival is the second longest-running film festival of its kind, showcasing the best LGBTQ+ films and videos each year. The festival always delivers a great range of films from award-winning international feature films to social documentaries to experimental shorts. There will also be tons of Q&As with directors, producers, writers and actors speaking on the fims they created! Since things are a little better now, there will be both in person screenings and events in additon to the streaming options from last year. Head over to their website for more info!

NOW WHAT: See info on tickets and passes here. Individual tickets for the Landmark Theater screening are $13! Ticket for the Opening Night at Music Box Theatre ar $18 for the film, $40 for the film and pre-party. Single film streaming tickets are $12 and an all access Streaming pass is $125. Virtual film screenings are scheduled to premiere starting Monday, September 27th with new films rolled out each following day. Films will be available to stream online for 7 days. All screening and events require proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test result

Ear Taxi Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: Something a little different than the usual music festivals

SO WHAT: Ear Taxi Festival isn’t one of those typical rock/hip hop festivals. Instead it places its focus on the experimental, improvisational, contemporary classical, and electronic musicians with an enormous lineup of events happening all over the city. This year’s mission is “Hear Chicago,” an urge to audiences to appreciate the wide array of styles that make up Chicago’s amazing modern musical identity. The theme also brings to light the contributions of Black Musicians and takes notice of the long history of injustice and inequality in our world. This weekend up until September 29 is the Spotlight Series Concerts portion of the fest (with a few Mainstage concerts mixed in). You can check out the amazing lineup over at their website! Check out our preview of the Mainstage Concerts here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets depend on the performance, so head over to their lineup page and see exactly what’s happening on any given night!

Asian Pop-Up Cinema @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: The 13th season of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema series

SO WHAT: This great series lets you experience films from all over the world (including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the U.S. and Canada) focusing on Asian filmmakers. The Asian Pop-Up Cinema series celebrates and promotes understanding of Asian cultures through cinema, giving you a glimpse of the vast wealth of films being made today! This season will highlight women in film, stories with humanitarian themes and action thrillers, including four restored martial arts classics. The series is featuring in-person theater screenings, drive-in experiences, and at-home digital streaming so you can enjoy their amazing films from anywhere!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available over on their website!

Open House Chicago @ Various locations and Zoom, Various times, all ages

WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful building Chicago has to offer.

SO WHAT: The Chicago Architectural Foundation will be opening doors to the city’s most interesting places, with more than 100 sites in 30 neighborhoods offering a chance to experience behind the scenes access. You’ll be able to explore the culture and diversity of our amazing city through its impressive architecture. All the tours are free and taking place on Oct. 16 & 17. In the mean time there are polent of virtual events going on throughout the month, so visit the Open House Chicago website for a full list of locations and virtual events!

NOW WHAT: It’s all free, so plan these 48 hour accordingly.

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.