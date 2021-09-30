Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/30 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.
So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Drive-In Movies
- ChiTown Movies, 2343 S. Throop St – This weekend and beyond will feature screenings of
- 9/30 Top Gun
- 10/1 A Quiet Place Part II
- 10/3 Mean Girls Day
- 10/4 Soul
- ChiTown Movies (2343 S. Throop St) will also be hosting Music Box Theatre’s Music Box of Horrors: Dawn of the Drive-in Presented by Shudder!Check out the AMAZING lineup below and get ready for a few frights!
- 10/01 – FROM DUSK TILL DAWN (1996) + PERDITA DURANGO (1997) – 9:30pm
- 10/02 – SUSPIRIA (1977) + TERROR (1978) – 10:00pm
- 10/03 – AMERICAN PSYCHO (2000) – 9:30pm
- 10/04 – BRIDE OF CHUCKY (1998) – 9:30pm
- 10/05 – THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS (1991) – 9:45pm
- 10/06 – ALTERED STATES (1980) – 9:50pm
- 10/07 – THE VELVET VAMPIRE (1971) – 9:30pm
- 10/08 – *J-Horror Night* RINGU (1998) + DARK WATER (2002) – 9:30pm
- 10/09 – THE EXORCIST (1973) + BEYOND THE DOOR (1974) – 9:30pm
- 10/10 – OFFICE KILLER (1997) – 9:30pm
- 10/11 – STIGMATA (1999) – 9:30pm
- 10/12 – INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1978) – 10:00pm
- 10/13 – SUGAR HILL (1974) – 9:50pm
- 10/14 – VAMPIRE IN BROOKLYN (1995) – 9:30pm
- 10/15 – HELLBENDER (2021) + EYES OF FIRE (1983) – 9:30pm
- 10/16 – HELLRAISER (1987) + ROH (1989) – 9:45pm
- 10/17 – THE HONEYMOON KILLERS (1970) – 9:30pm
- 10/18 – THE CELL (2000) – 9:30pm
- 10/19 – NIGHTBEAST (1982) – 9:30pm
- 10/20 – THE MUMMY (1959) + CURSE OF THE UNDEAD (1959) – 9:00pm
- 10/21 – NADJA (1994) – 9:30pm
- 10/22 – HOUSE OF WAX (2005) + WAXWORK (1988) – 9:30pm
- 10/24 – SE7EN (1995) – 9:30pm
- 10/25 – STRANGELAND (1998) – 9:30pm
- 10/26 – VIDEO BRAIN BLENDER – 9:30pm
- 10/27 – SCREAM 2 (1997) – 9:30pm
- 10/28 – QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (2002) – 9:30pm
- 10/29 – FIRE IN THE SKY (1993) + THE MCPHERSON TAPE (1989) – 9:30pm
- 10/30 – EVIL DEAD II (1987) + BACH KE ZARAA (2008) – 9:30pm
- 10/31 – TRICK ‘R TREAT (2007) – 9:30pm
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tons of artists playing throughout the week with artists like Clem Snide on Thursday and EG Vines on Saturday!
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout’s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ve started a whole new year-long series Naturally Beautiful! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” !
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Japanese Salaryman Satoshi: New Works by Dehara Yukinori! So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Science and Industry
- WNDR Museum is back
- Art on theMART will be projecting wonderful visual every night at 9:00pm and 9:30pm! Check out what they have planned here
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- “Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now” @ Museum of Contemporary Art is in its final weekend! Check out our review of the exhibit here!
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.
- September 30 – Marques Carroll Quintet LIVE at Fulton Street Collective
- October 4 – Lennon’s Tuba & John Elmquist’s HardArt groop @ Fulton Street Collective
- October 5 – ZUBIN EDALJI/PAUL BEDAL Duo LIVE at Fulton Street Collective
- October 6 – Keith Jarret’s “Treasure Island” performed LIVE at Fulton Street Collective
- October 7 – David Polk Quintet LIVE at Fulton Street Collective
NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
THURSDAY & SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival is back with some in person events! They always bring some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a taste of what is coming in the next few weeks
- September 30 – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: Notes on Grief (Virtual) – 7:00pm
- October 2 – Revisiting the Wall of Respect and the Black Arts Movement – 1:00pm
- October 2 – Makaya McCraven in Conversation and Performance – 6:30pm
- October 5 – Karla Cornejo Villavicencio: The Undocumented Americans (Virtual) – 7:00pm
- October 9 – Dawn Turner: Three Girls from Bronzeville – 1:30pm
- October 9 – ALGREN Documentary Screening and Conversation – 3:00pm
- October 9 – Women in Jazz with Tammy McCann – 6:30pm
- October 10 – Sarah Ruhl with Jessica Thebus – 3:00pm
- October 10 – Archetypes: Film Screening and Conversation with Third Coast Percussion – 4:30pm
- October 10 – Kyle Beachy with Bing Liu: The Most Fun Thing – 5:30pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1st – 3rd
Chicago Pride Fest @ Northalsted on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace St., Friday 5:00pm -10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am – 10:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 10:00pm, All ages
WHAT: The official Chicago Pride Fest
SO WHAT: No one celebrates Pride better than Northalsted! Chicago Pride Fest, usual held during National Pride Month but moved to this weekend due to the pandemic, celebrates the LGBTQ+ achievements as a community this excellent street festival. Entertainers from across the globe perform to crowds filled with PRIDE as Chicago celebrates LGBTQ+ history. See the full lineup of performers here!
NOW WHAT: There is $15 suggested donation at the gate which benefits the community and local charities, whose mission is to serve youth and families facing homelessness.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd
Chicago Food Truck Festival – Fall Festival @ LaBagh Woods, 5275 N Cicero Ave., 11:00am – 6:00pm, All ages
WHAT: Chicago Food Truck Festival is ready for a fall gathering of delicious food~
SO WHAT: Join the Chicago Food Truck Festival as they close out their 8th season with a nice variety of mobile chefs! Try a little bit of veverything as you enjoy some fun music and games alongside a refreshing drink!
NOW WHAT: Admission is free with event reservation here! Head over to their event page and website for more info!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th & 26th
Illinois Brewery Running Series @ Whiner Beer Co. & One Lake Brewing, 1400 W 46th St & 1 Lake St, Oak Park, 11:00am – 2:00pm, all ages
WHAT: A fun run for beer!
SO WHAT: Take a quick run and be rewarded with a beer at these series of 5k walks and runs! All the Illinois Brewery Running Series events are untimed, emphasizing a fun time more than anything else! All the runs include one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, and an invitation to enjoy the day’s scheduled festivities like live music, food, goodies, and giveaways!
- October 2 – Alarmist Brewing, 4055 W Peterson, Chicago, IL, – $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)!
- October 3 – Flapjack Brewery, 6833 Stanley Avenue, Berwyn, IL – $30 (or $45 which gives you a shirt)!
NOW WHAT: 10% of proceeds helps support a growing list of non-profits like Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Run, and Survivor Vision! There is also chance to volunteer! These runs will be respecting all COVID-19 safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the local department of health.
Spring Awakening 2021: Autumn Equinox @ Addams/Medill Park, 1301 W. 14th Street, 1:00pm – 10:00pm, 18+
WHAT: Two days of EDM madness!
SO WHAT: After a year off due to the pandemic, a venue change back into the city, and a later date in the year; Spring Awakening’s EDM centered mission is back as Autumn Equinox! Spring Awakening Autumn Equinox will bring some amazing headlining acts and underground DJs together for one great festival weekend including Excision, AC Slater, Diplo, Martin Garrix, Dillion Francis, and many more! Check out their full lineup over at their website! There will also be Afterparties which you can purchase tickets for below!
Saturday AfterParties
- Night Bass / AC Slater @ Concord Music Hall – 10:00pm – 18+
- Diplo with support from Inphinity @ Prysm – 10:00pm – 21+
Galantis @ TAO – 10:00pm – 21+SOLD OUT
Sunday AfterParties
- Valentino Khan & Gettoblaster @ Joe’s on Weed Street – 10:00pm – 21+
- Don Diablo @ Prysm – 10:00pm – 21+
NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available! Join in on the fun! Two day passes start at $189, Saturday passes at $105, and Sunday tickets at $99!
The Neo Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm
WHAT: Quick plays live and online!
SO WHAT: The Neo Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th
Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm
WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!
SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.
NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
The Other Art Fair @ Revel Futon Market, 1215 W Fulton Market, Thursday 6:00pm – 10:00pm, Friday 3:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am – 7:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 5:00pm, all ages
WHAT: A chance to bring some wonderful art into your home
SO WHAT: The Other Art Fair will be hosting 120 independent artists at the Revel Fulton Market this weekend! You can look forward to immersive art experiences, special installations, murals, performances, DJ sets and some of Chicago’s freshest street food setting up in the outdoor seating areas. You can start exploring the artists that will be at the fair right now, so set your game plan for your visit and discover some new art!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Their are multiple session per day so act now to check out some of this beautiful art!
Chicago International Latino Theater Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times
WHAT: DESTINOS, the fourth outing of the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival
SO WHAT: This ambitious month-long festival will put on display ‘first voice’ plays and panels throughout the month of October. The festival features an impressive roster of international and local Latino works.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Head over to their website for more info on ticket prices!
Reeling The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival @ Music Box Theatre & Landmark Theater, 3733 N Southport Ave & 2828 N Clark St, various times
WHAT:This LGBTQ+ focused festival returns in both in person theater screening and online!
SO WHAT: Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival is the second longest-running film festival of its kind, showcasing the best LGBTQ+ films and videos each year. The festival always delivers a great range of films from award-winning international feature films to social documentaries to experimental shorts. There will also be tons of Q&As with directors, producers, writers and actors speaking on the fims they created! Since things are a little better now, there will be both in person screenings and events in additon to the streaming options from last year. Head over to their website for more info!
NOW WHAT: See info on tickets and passes here. Individual tickets for the Landmark Theater screening are $13! Ticket for the Opening Night at Music Box Theatre ar $18 for the film, $40 for the film and pre-party. Single film streaming tickets are $12 and an all access Streaming pass is $125. Virtual film screenings are scheduled to premiere starting Monday, September 27th with new films rolled out each following day. Films will be available to stream online for 7 days. All screening and events require proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test result
Ear Taxi Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times
WHAT: Something a little different than the usual music festivals
SO WHAT: Ear Taxi Festival isn’t one of those typical rock/hip hop festivals. Instead it places its focus on the experimental, improvisational, contemporary classical, and electronic musicians with an enormous lineup of events happening all over the city. This year’s mission is “Hear Chicago,” an urge to audiences to appreciate the wide array of styles that make up Chicago’s amazing modern musical identity. The theme also brings to light the contributions of Black Musicians and takes notice of the long history of injustice and inequality in our world. This weekend up until September 29 is the Spotlight Series Concerts portion of the fest (with a few Mainstage concerts mixed in). You can check out the amazing lineup over at their website! Check out our preview of the Mainstage Concerts here!
NOW WHAT: Tickets depend on the performance, so head over to their lineup page and see exactly what’s happening on any given night!
Asian Pop-Up Cinema @ Various Locations, Various Times
WHAT: The 13th season of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema series
SO WHAT: This great series lets you experience films from all over the world (including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the U.S. and Canada) focusing on Asian filmmakers. The Asian Pop-Up Cinema series celebrates and promotes understanding of Asian cultures through cinema, giving you a glimpse of the vast wealth of films being made today! This season will highlight women in film, stories with humanitarian themes and action thrillers, including four restored martial arts classics. The series is featuring in-person theater screenings, drive-in experiences, and at-home digital streaming so you can enjoy their amazing films from anywhere!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are available over on their website!
Open House Chicago @ Various locations and Zoom, Various times, all ages
WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful building Chicago has to offer.
SO WHAT: The Chicago Architectural Foundation will be opening doors to the city’s most interesting places, with more than 100 sites in 30 neighborhoods offering a chance to experience behind the scenes access. You’ll be able to explore the culture and diversity of our amazing city through its impressive architecture. All the tours are free and taking place on Oct. 16 & 17. In the mean time there are polent of virtual events going on throughout the month, so visit the Open House Chicago website for a full list of locations and virtual events!
NOW WHAT: It’s all free, so plan these 48 hour accordingly.
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with Little Girl, Titane, Prisoners of the Ghostland, the final night of Hollywood on Hollywood Presented by Mubi, Midnight Showings of In the Mouth of Madness , Mornings with Marlene: A Matinee Series, the fun Music Box Garden Movies, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is open again and they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa. This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching–in person or from your sofa!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! If you feel comfortable head out to the film center and enjoy the ambiance of in person screenings again!
Pitch In for the Parks! @ Various local parks, Various times, all ages
WHAT: A good way to keep your community nice and clean!
SO WHAT: The nonprofit Chicago Parks Foundation (CPF) is currently in the second season of its citywide volunteer effort “Pitch In for the Parks!” to help keep the city’s 600+ public parks clean. The program is open to anyone who wants to host a clean-up group or join an existing event from the interactive map on the CPF website. CPF is providing trash pick-up supplies, volunteer coordination and safety guidelines to supportthe parks’ ongoing maintenance from June through October.
NOW WHAT: Clean-ups continue at parks citywide June-October. Anyone can host a Pitch In clean-up group or join a free volunteer event on their calendar.
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download ! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
