Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/7 and Beyond

THURSDAY,OCTOBER 7th

Reeling The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival @ Music Box Theatre & Landmark Theater, 3733 N Southport Ave & 2828 N Clark St, various times

WHAT:This LGBTQ+-focused festival returns in both in-person theater screening and online!

SO WHAT: Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival is the second longest-running film festival of its kind, showcasing the best LGBTQ+ films and videos each year. The festival always delivers a great range of films from award-winning international feature films to social documentaries to experimental shorts. There will also be tons of Q&As with directors, producers, writers and actors speaking on the fims they created! Since things are a little better now, there will be both in person screenings and events in addition to the streaming options from last year. Head over to their website for more info!

NOW WHAT: See info on tickets and passes here. Individual tickets for the Landmark Theater screening are $13! Ticket for the Opening Night at Music Box Theatre ar $18 for the film, $40 for the film and pre-party. Single film streaming tickets are $12 and an all-access Streaming pass is $125. Virtual film screenings premiered starting September 27, with new films rolled out each following day. Films will be available to stream online for seven days. All screening and events require proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test result

THURSDAY & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th & 9th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th

Lala Lala / Divino Niño / Kara Jackson @ Thalia Hall, 7:00pm, 17+

WHAT: A must attend album release party!

SO WHAT: Join Lillie West of Lala Lala and her friends Divino Nino and Kara Jackson for a night of fantastic performances. Lala Lala will be celebrating the release her latest album I Want the Door to Open which has been sounding like an interesting evolution of her sound. Check out our thoughts on her singles “Diver” here and “Utopia Planet” here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $18 for this great night of local jams!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8th & 9th

Lincoln Park Wine Fest @ Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave., Friday 5:00pm -10:090pm, Saturday 11:00am – 10:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A little bit of wine for your October fun

SO WHAT: Back for its 6th year, the Lincoln Park Wine Fest is turning Jonquil Park into a wine lovers dream come true. Taste some amazing varietals and learn from the expertise of brand ambassadors and sommeliers. There will also be music from The Beatelles on Friday and then on Saturday enjoy the vibes from Simply Sound and Bree & Liz.

NOW WHAT: General admission is $40 in advance, $50 at the door, and includes 12 tastings and a stemmed commemorative wine glass. VIP admission is $65 and includes 15 tastings and 5 specialty tastings and the stemmed commemorative wine glass. Proceeds benefit the Wrightwood Neighbors Conversation Program including care of Jonquil Park.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9th

Thee Best Western @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Noon – 8:00pm, All ages

WHAT: A full day of western tunes and fun times at the ol’ Empty Bottle!

SO WHAT: Enjoy the sounds of Valebol (made up of Daniel Villarreal-Carrillo and of V.V. Lightbody) , the incredible country twang of Tobacco City, The Hoyle Brother honky tonk vibes, Liam Kaazar and his joyful rock, and Ryley Walker’s inimitable guitar work while enjoying the cool October weather. There will so much to do like peruse the Chicago Handmade market full of amazing vendors, try some tasty treats from Chef’s Special and Taqueria Chingon, take a few choice photo booth pics, get some people wet with the Dunk Tank, tons of fun games, and more!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! So make your way to the Empty Bottle and have a swell time, pardner!

Chicago Beer Festival @ The Field Museum, 1400 S Lake Shore Dr, 7:00pm – 11:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Wonderful beer and fantastic exhibits in one trip!

SO WHAT: Spend your evening trying out brews from over 65 breweries at the Field Museum. In addition to all the unique beers, a select number of the museum’s exhibits will be open to attendees!

NOW WHAT: The $50 general admission ticket gets you three hours at the event (8:00pm – 11:00pm), while $65 gets you early entry (7:00pm)! Tickets come with 40 taster vouchers. Tickets will not be sold at the door, so get them in advance here!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9th & 10th

The Neo Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St., Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Chicago International Latino Theater Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: DESTINOS, the fourth outing of the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

SO WHAT: This ambitious month-long festival will put on display ‘first voice’ plays and panels throughout the month of October. The festival features an impressive roster of international and local Latino works.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Head over to their website for more info on ticket prices!

Asian Pop-Up Cinema @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: The 13th season of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema series

SO WHAT: This great series lets you experience films from all over the world (including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the U.S. and Canada) focusing on Asian filmmakers. The Asian Pop-Up Cinema series celebrates and promotes understanding of Asian cultures through cinema, giving you a glimpse of the vast wealth of films being made today! This season will highlight women in film, stories with humanitarian themes and action thrillers, including four restored martial arts classics. The series is featuring in-person theater screenings, drive-in experiences, and at-home digital streaming so you can enjoy their amazing films from anywhere!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available over on their website!

Open House Chicago @ Various locations and Zoom, Various times, all ages

WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful building Chicago has to offer.

SO WHAT: The Chicago Architectural Foundation will be opening doors to the city’s most interesting places, with more than 100 sites in 30 neighborhoods offering a chance to experience behind the scenes access. You’ll be able to explore the culture and diversity of our amazing city through its impressive architecture. All the tours are free and taking place on Oct. 16 & 17. In the mean time there are polent of virtual events going on throughout the month, so visit the Open House Chicago website for a full list of locations and virtual events!

NOW WHAT: It’s all free, so plan these 48 hour accordingly.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with The Rescue, Titane, Midnight Showing of Slither, Silent Cinema at the Music Box with Greed, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.