Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/14 and Beyond

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th & 15th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th

Mia Joy & Tenci @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Two of Chicago’s best musicians on one lineup

SO WHAT: If you haven’t listened to Mia Joy’s Spirit Tamer and Tenci’s My Heart is an Open Field, then you’re missing out. Both albums are overflowing with sincere emotion that will leave you needing more of their incredible and unique voices. This is the perfect time to head out and see these two fantastic artists and on one night no less!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show for this great night at Sleeping Village

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15th – 17th



Logan Center Bluesfest @ Logan Center for the Arts and streaming at home, 915 E 60th St, All ages

WHAT: Logan Center Bluesfest is going hybrid for this year’s shows!

SO WHAT: Logan Center Bluesfest is a celebration of Blues music from its earliest beginnings to its most recent expressions, giving audiences a full range of its beautiful history. In addition to all the incredible music you’ll be hearing, Logan Center Bluesfest will include a photography exhibit, book signings, interviews and conversations on the history of Chicago’s South Side! Check out this year’s headliners concerts below !

October 15 – Daughters and Sons of the Blues



October 16 – I Been Studdin’ Ya!: Bobby Rush with Jontavious Willis

October 17 – “a strange bitter” by avery r. young, with Melody Angel

NOW WHAT: Tickets for the Headliner Concerts listed above are $10 and $5 for those 21 and under. All other Bluesfest events are free, but tickets are required as space is limited. Livestream access is also free but RSVPs are required, which you can find more info on here.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th & 16th

Campfire Horror @ Various Parks, 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Some scary movies in the parks

SO WHAT: Chicago Park District is bringing campfire fun and spooky films to bring the community together. Head out and enjoy some tasty marshmallows, get a little scared with movies ranging from R- rated fare to more family friendly flicks, and just enjoy being out! Check out the lineup below!

October 15 – Scream @ Northerly Island

October 16 – The Nightmare Before Christmas @ North Park Village Nature Center

October 22 – Little Shop of Horrors @ Northerly Island

October 23 – Scoob! @ Sherman Park

October 29 – Beetlejuice @ Northerly Island

NOW WHAT: Remember to dress warmly, mask up when you’re not enjoying some snacks, and have a fun time!

Princess Nokia & Dounia @ Bottom Lounge, 1375 W Lake St, 7:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Perfect hip-hop for your Saturday night!

SO WHAT: Princess Nokia is the project of the incredibly talented Destiny Nicole Frasqueri. Frasqueri is creating some of the most fun and unique tracks in hip-hop today. Her chameleon-like flow is unparalleled, going from high pitched shrieks on energetic anthems to deep and guttural growls on more personal tracks. Princess Nokia embraces her multifaceted background as she references her Afro-Puerto Rican and Taino as well as pop culture like Bart Simpson, comics, goths, and so much more. Honestly, this is a show you should not miss from an amazing artist. Joining her will be Dounia!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $30 for this amazing night

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16th & 17th

Windy City Harvest 2021 @ Dvorak (Anton) Park, 2101 S May St, 11:00am – 7:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Celebrate the beauty of fall at this first of hopefully many annual events!

SO WHAT: Windy City Harvest will bring the Pilsen community together for a fun fall soiree! There will be plenty of seasonal food and vendors, house music, live art, pumpkin patch (brought to you by Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez), and family-friendly activities including pony rides and a petting zoo!

NOW WHAT: This event is free!

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17th

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St, Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The 57th Chicago International Film Festival @ Various Theaters & Streaming straight to you home & at the Chi-Town Movies Drive-In, various times

WHAT: An annual film tradition is back in theaters, but it keeps a lot of last year’s virtual screenings intact!

SO WHAT: The 57th Chicago International Film Festival, much like the rest of the city, is slowly returning to normal. They will be combining streaming on-demand and regular fantastic theater screenings and a few drive-in theater experience to enjoy a stunning collection of feature-length films, shorts, and in person celebrations. In these times where we should try as hard as we can to stay safe, CIFF is doing everything they can to help! Check out our first dispatch of films that will be appearing at CIFF! We also have an interview with Mimi Plauché

NOW WHAT: You can check out their website for more details on this fantastic festival! You can also see their full schedule in their festival guide!

Chicago International Latino Theater Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: DESTINOS, the fourth outing of the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

SO WHAT: This ambitious month-long festival will put on display ‘first voice’ plays and panels throughout the month of October. The festival features an impressive roster of international and local Latino works.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Head over to their website for more info on ticket prices!

Asian Pop-Up Cinema @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: The 13th season of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema series

SO WHAT: This great series lets you experience films from all over the world (including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the U.S. and Canada) focusing on Asian filmmakers. The Asian Pop-Up Cinema series celebrates and promotes understanding of Asian cultures through cinema, giving you a glimpse of the vast wealth of films being made today! This season will highlight women in film, stories with humanitarian themes and action thrillers, including four restored martial arts classics. The series is featuring in-person theater screenings, drive-in experiences, and at-home digital streaming so you can enjoy their amazing films from anywhere!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available over on their website!

Open House Chicago @ Various locations and on Zoom, Various times, all ages

WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful buildings Chicago has to offer.

SO WHAT: The Chicago Architecture Foundation will be opening doors to the city’s most interesting places, with more than 100 sites in 30 neighborhoods offering a chance to experience behind-the-scenes access. You’ll be able to explore the culture and diversity of our amazing city through its impressive architecture. All the tours are free and taking place on Oct. 16 & 17. In the meantime there are plenty of virtual events going on throughout the month, so visit the Open House Chicago website for a full list of locations and virtual events!

NOW WHAT: It’s all free, so plan these 48 hours accordingly.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with The Rescue, Titane, Midnight Showing of Slither, Silent Cinema at the Music Box with Greed, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.