Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/14 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.
So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Drive-In Movies
- ChiTown Movies, 2343 S. Throop St – Next week and beyond will feature screenings of
- 10/18 Grease
- 10/19 A Quiet Place Part II
- 10/20 Mean Girls
- 10/21 Hocus Pocus
- 10/22 Matilda
- 10/23 Cruella
- 10/23 Halloween (2018)
- 10/24 Monsters, Inc.
- 10/25 Hocus Pocus
- 10/26 Matilda
- ChiTown Movies (2343 S. Throop St) will also be hosting Music Box Theatre’s Music Box of Horrors: Dawn of the Drive-in Presented by Shudder!Check out the AMAZING lineup below and get ready for a few frights!
- 10/14 – VAMPIRE IN BROOKLYN (1995) – 9:30pm
- 10/15 – HELLBENDER (2021) + EYES OF FIRE (1983) – 9:30pm
- 10/16 – HELLRAISER (1987) + ROH (1989) – 9:45pm
- 10/17 – THE HONEYMOON KILLERS (1970) – 9:30pm
- 10/18 – THE CELL (2000) – 9:30pm
- 10/19 – NIGHTBEAST (1982) – 9:30pm
- 10/20 – THE MUMMY (1959) + CURSE OF THE UNDEAD (1959) – 9:00pm
- 10/21 – NADJA (1994) – 9:30pm
- 10/22 – HOUSE OF WAX (2005) + WAXWORK (1988) – 9:30pm
- 10/24 – SE7EN (1995) – 9:30pm
- 10/25 – STRANGELAND (1998) – 9:30pm
- 10/26 – VIDEO BRAIN BLENDER – 9:30pm
- 10/27 – SCREAM 2 (1997) – 9:30pm
- 10/28 – QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (2002) – 9:30pm
- 10/29 – FIRE IN THE SKY (1993) + THE MCPHERSON TAPE (1989) – 9:30pm
- 10/30 – EVIL DEAD II (1987) + BACH KE ZARAA (2008) – 9:30pm
- 10/31 – TRICK ‘R TREAT (2007) – 9:30pm
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tons of artists playing throughout the week with artists like Clem Snide on Thursday and EG Vines on Saturday!
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout’s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ve started a whole new year-long series Naturally Beautiful! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” !
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more! They will be showing Neighborhoods: New Work by Nate Otto from October 9 – 23!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Skullicious New Works by Cherry Moth Cake! So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Science and Industry
- WNDR Museum is back
- Art on theMART will be projecting wonderful visual every night at 9:00pm and 9:30pm! Check out what they have planned here
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- “The Office Experience Chicago”
THURSDAY & FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th & 15th
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.
- October 14 – La Roca’s TURKISH WOMEN AT THE BATH performed live @ Fulton St. Collective
- October 15 – DREAMS & NIGHTMARES: In-Person Art Opening @ Fulton Street Collective – 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- October 18 – Hannah Marks Trio LIVE at Fulton Street Collective
- October 20 – Harry Tonchev Trio at Fulton Street Collective
- October 21 – Tim Seisser Trio LIVE at Fulton Street Collective
- October 25 – Vulfpeck’s THRILL OF THE ARTS performed live @ Fulton Street Collective 9/2
- October 26 – ABERCROMBIE QUARTET Album Performed Live at Fulton Street Collective
- October 27 – Wayne Shorter’s ADAM’S APPLE performed live at Fulton Street Collective
NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th
Mia Joy & Tenci @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 8:00pm, 21+
WHAT: Two of Chicago’s best musicians on one lineup
SO WHAT: If you haven’t listened to Mia Joy’s Spirit Tamer and Tenci’s My Heart is an Open Field, then you’re missing out. Both albums are overflowing with sincere emotion that will leave you needing more of their incredible and unique voices. This is the perfect time to head out and see these two fantastic artists and on one night no less!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show for this great night at Sleeping Village
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15th – 17th
Logan Center Bluesfest @ Logan Center for the Arts and streaming at home, 915 E 60th St, All ages
WHAT: Logan Center Bluesfest is going hybrid for this year’s shows!
SO WHAT: Logan Center Bluesfest is a celebration of Blues music from its earliest beginnings to its most recent expressions, giving audiences a full range of its beautiful history. In addition to all the incredible music you’ll be hearing, Logan Center Bluesfest will include a photography exhibit, book signings, interviews and conversations on the history of Chicago’s South Side! Check out this year’s headliners concerts below !
- October 15 – Daughters and Sons of the Blues
- October 16 – I Been Studdin’ Ya!: Bobby Rush with Jontavious Willis
- October 17 – “a strange bitter” by avery r. young, with Melody Angel
NOW WHAT: Tickets for the Headliner Concerts listed above are $10 and $5 for those 21 and under. All other Bluesfest events are free, but tickets are required as space is limited. Livestream access is also free but RSVPs are required, which you can find more info on here.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th & 16th
Campfire Horror @ Various Parks, 7:00pm, All Ages
WHAT: Some scary movies in the parks
SO WHAT: Chicago Park District is bringing campfire fun and spooky films to bring the community together. Head out and enjoy some tasty marshmallows, get a little scared with movies ranging from R- rated fare to more family friendly flicks, and just enjoy being out! Check out the lineup below!
- October 15 – Scream @ Northerly Island
- October 16 – The Nightmare Before Christmas @ North Park Village Nature Center
- October 22 – Little Shop of Horrors @ Northerly Island
- October 23 – Scoob! @ Sherman Park
- October 29 – Beetlejuice @ Northerly Island
NOW WHAT: Remember to dress warmly, mask up when you’re not enjoying some snacks, and have a fun time!
Princess Nokia & Dounia @ Bottom Lounge, 1375 W Lake St, 7:00pm, All ages
WHAT: Perfect hip-hop for your Saturday night!
SO WHAT: Princess Nokia is the project of the incredibly talented Destiny Nicole Frasqueri. Frasqueri is creating some of the most fun and unique tracks in hip-hop today. Her chameleon-like flow is unparalleled, going from high pitched shrieks on energetic anthems to deep and guttural growls on more personal tracks. Princess Nokia embraces her multifaceted background as she references her Afro-Puerto Rican and Taino as well as pop culture like Bart Simpson, comics, goths, and so much more. Honestly, this is a show you should not miss from an amazing artist. Joining her will be Dounia!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $30 for this amazing night
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16th & 17th
Windy City Harvest 2021 @ Dvorak (Anton) Park, 2101 S May St, 11:00am – 7:00pm, All ages
WHAT: Celebrate the beauty of fall at this first of hopefully many annual events!
SO WHAT: Windy City Harvest will bring the Pilsen community together for a fun fall soiree! There will be plenty of seasonal food and vendors, house music, live art, pumpkin patch (brought to you by Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez), and family-friendly activities including pony rides and a petting zoo!
NOW WHAT: This event is free!
The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm
WHAT: Quick plays live and online!
SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17th
Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St, Noon – 5:00pm
WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!
SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.
NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
The 57th Chicago International Film Festival @ Various Theaters & Streaming straight to you home & at the Chi-Town Movies Drive-In, various times
WHAT: An annual film tradition is back in theaters, but it keeps a lot of last year’s virtual screenings intact!
SO WHAT: The 57th Chicago International Film Festival, much like the rest of the city, is slowly returning to normal. They will be combining streaming on-demand and regular fantastic theater screenings and a few drive-in theater experience to enjoy a stunning collection of feature-length films, shorts, and in person celebrations. In these times where we should try as hard as we can to stay safe, CIFF is doing everything they can to help! Check out our first dispatch of films that will be appearing at CIFF! We also have an interview with Mimi Plauché
NOW WHAT: You can check out their website for more details on this fantastic festival! You can also see their full schedule in their festival guide!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival is back with some in-person events! They always bring some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a taste of what is coming in the next few weeks
- October 18 – 2021 Annual Benefit & Celebration – 5:30pm – 9:00pm
- October 21 – What’s Next: Cities (Virtual) – 7:00pm
- October 23 – Spektral Quartet with Robin Wall Kimmerer: Plain, Air -10:30am – 11:45am
- October 23 – Introducing Invasive Species – 11:00am – Noon
- October 23 – Sutton Foster on How Crafting Saved her Life – 1:30pm – 2:30pm
- October 23 – Chris Hedges on America’s Prison System – 4:00pm – 5:00pm
- October 23 – Amitav Ghosh: The Nutmeg’s Curse Parables for a Climate in Crisis – 6:30pm – 7:30pm
- October 28 – This Jungian Life: A Live Podcast Taping with Third Coast Percussion (Virtual) – 7:00pm – 8:00pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.
Chicago International Latino Theater Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times
WHAT: DESTINOS, the fourth outing of the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival
SO WHAT: This ambitious month-long festival will put on display ‘first voice’ plays and panels throughout the month of October. The festival features an impressive roster of international and local Latino works.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Head over to their website for more info on ticket prices!
Asian Pop-Up Cinema @ Various Locations, Various Times
WHAT: The 13th season of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema series
SO WHAT: This great series lets you experience films from all over the world (including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the U.S. and Canada) focusing on Asian filmmakers. The Asian Pop-Up Cinema series celebrates and promotes understanding of Asian cultures through cinema, giving you a glimpse of the vast wealth of films being made today! This season will highlight women in film, stories with humanitarian themes and action thrillers, including four restored martial arts classics. The series is featuring in-person theater screenings, drive-in experiences, and at-home digital streaming so you can enjoy their amazing films from anywhere!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are available over on their website!
Open House Chicago @ Various locations and on Zoom, Various times, all ages
WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful buildings Chicago has to offer.
SO WHAT: The Chicago Architecture Foundation will be opening doors to the city’s most interesting places, with more than 100 sites in 30 neighborhoods offering a chance to experience behind-the-scenes access. You’ll be able to explore the culture and diversity of our amazing city through its impressive architecture. All the tours are free and taking place on Oct. 16 & 17. In the meantime there are plenty of virtual events going on throughout the month, so visit the Open House Chicago website for a full list of locations and virtual events!
NOW WHAT: It’s all free, so plan these 48 hours accordingly.
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with The Rescue, Titane, Midnight Showing of Slither, Silent Cinema at the Music Box with Greed, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is open again and they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa. This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching–in person or from your sofa!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! If you feel comfortable head out to the film center and enjoy the ambiance of in person screenings again!
Pitch In for the Parks! @ Various local parks, Various times, all ages
WHAT: A good way to keep your community nice and clean!
SO WHAT: The nonprofit Chicago Parks Foundation (CPF) is currently in the second season of its citywide volunteer effort “Pitch In for the Parks!” to help keep the city’s 600+ public parks clean. The program is open to anyone who wants to host a clean-up group or join an existing event from the interactive map on the CPF website. CPF is providing trash pick-up supplies, volunteer coordination and safety guidelines to supportthe parks’ ongoing maintenance from June through October.
NOW WHAT: Clean-ups continue at parks citywide June-October. Anyone can host a Pitch In clean-up group or join a free volunteer event on their calendar.
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download ! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
