GALLERY: Wizard World Chicago 2021 Friday Cosplay

Wizard World Chicago has finally arrived, for the very last time.

Last night kicked off the three-day nerd paradise, and there was a lot to see and do, even if it felt like fewer people came to see and do it.

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago Friday, 2021. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Still, we saw amazing cosplay and went to some truly great panels.

We’re excited to keep you in awesome cosplay galleries and panel catchups all weekend long, so stay tuned, Chicago!