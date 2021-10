GALLERY: Wizard World Chicago 2021 Sunday Cosplay

Though Sunday is oft considered a winding down period, this year’s Sunday crowd was dressed to the nines in great cosplay.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.



Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.



Wizard World Chicago 2021, Sunday. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Enjoy the fruits of their labor and stay tuned for the competition cosplay gallery later this evening!