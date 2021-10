As we’ve established, there was a lot to see and do this past weekend at Wizard World Chicago 2021. We’ve been keeping you up to date on everything we saw from cosplay on the floor to celebrity panels, and now we’re about to take you inside this year’s cosplay competition.

One thing we’ve always loved about the Wizard World Chicago cosplay competition is that there’s a lot of winners. Unlike C2E2’s super high level competition, which is the finals of a full circuit of highly competitive cosplay, the Wizard World Chicago competition is solely Chicago’s, and anyone can enter.

There’s multiple categories for winners, with awards for Judge’s Choice, Best Hero, Best Villain, Best Anime/Video Game Character, Best Group or Duo and Best in Show. It makes for a lot of fun, and we captured quite a bit of the action in our gallery.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.



Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.



Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.



Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition. Photo: Marielle Bokor.

Once everyone’d had their chance to shine, it was time to make the difficult decisions. Here’s a look at this year’s winners.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition Winners. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition Winners. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition Winners. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition Winners. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition Winners. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition Winners. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition Winners. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Wizard World Chicago 2021 Cosplay Competition Winners. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Stick with us for even more convention coverage as we take on Chicago TARDIS and C2E2 later this year.