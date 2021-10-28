Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/28 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to wearing masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th

Dead Singers for Dead Ringers @ American Blues Theater’s rehearsal space, 4809 N. Ravenswood Ave., Suite 128, or via Zoom. 6-7pm, cocktails and costumes; 7-8pm live performance.

WHAT: “Bloody Holly,” or Zachary Stevenson, best known for his role in The Buddy Holly Story, performs music from beyond the grave. You might hear tunes by ghosts such as Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Prince, Janis Joplin and others.

SO WHAT: This is a fundraiser for the theater’s reopening. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite musician from the great beyond; special prizes will be awarded. Guests can also join the band with a tribute song.

NOW WHAT: American Blues Theater needs to raise $25,000 for its reopening; all donations up to $25k will be matched dollar for dollar by the Queen of Hearts for $50,000 total. Suggested ticket price is $25. Buy tickets here.

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

Campfire Horror @ Various Parks, 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Some scary movies in the parks

SO WHAT: Chicago Park District is bringing campfire fun and spooky films to bring the community together. Head out and enjoy some tasty marshmallows, get a little scared with movies ranging from R-rated fare to more family friendly flicks, and just enjoy being out! Check out the lineup below!

October 29 – Beetlejuice @ Northerly Island

NOW WHAT: Remember to dress warmly, mask up when you’re not enjoying some snacks, and have a fun time!

Mucca Pazza @ Martyrs’, 3855 N Lincoln Ave, 9:00pm, 21+

WHAT: An impressively jovial show that you need to see!

SO WHAT: Mucca Pazza is a Chicago institution, blending a myriad of sounds including Balkan, noise rock, big band, and so many more with a marching band aesthetic that ends up creating an eccentric and downright explosive show! They will cram their huge band in Martyrs’ for a night of colorful uniforms, amazing musicianship, and just a damn good time!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door for this night of musical ecstasy!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30th

Pumpkin Party @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St, 1:00pm – 4:30pm, All Ages

WHAT: The fourth annual Pumpkin Party!

SO WHAT: Head over to Gallagher Way for a fun Halloween Eve afternoon! Old Town School of Folk Music will be on hand with Laura Dohertry & The Heartbeats providing some great tunes while the kids can enjoy a variety of activities including slime creations, paper ghosts, and more! There will also be tons of lawn games, balloon animals, giveaways for those dressed up, free jfunior pumpkins, and so much more! Plus stick around for a screening of Hotel Transylvania to finish of the event.

NOW WHAT: It’s free!

Día de los Muertos Xicágo @ National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W 19th St, 3:00pm – 8:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A Day of the Dead event for your weekend

SO WHAT: Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the National Museum of Mexican Art as they transform the museum and surrounding outdoor area into a beautiful space to remember departed loved ones. Guests will enjoy ofrenda (altar) demonstrations, live musical performances, face painting, art activities, and Pan de Muerto (traditional Day of the Dead Bread).

NOW WHAT: This event is free and open to the public and will take place rain or shine.

Arts in the Dark Parade @ State Street between Lake and Van Buren, 6:00pm – 8:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A magical evening parade!

SO WHAT: The event brings together some incredible local institutions like the Joffrey Ballet, Lookingglass Theatre Company, important programs like After School Matters and aspiring artists in every field to put on a beautiful evening of floats, puppets, performances, and more!

NOW WHAT: It’s free !

Chicago Vampire Ball 2021 @ Twisted Hippo, 2925 W Montrose Ave., 8:00pm – 2:00am, 21+

WHAT: Vampires, pinball, and a good time!

SO WHAT: Head over to Twisted Hippo for a night of Vampiric delights as you enjoy retro horror films played throughout the night, burlesque performances from the BimBamBoom vampiresses, access to the venue’s pinball arcade, and more. And by the night’s end there will be a new Queen Vampire crowned! A live DJ will take over the vibe at 10pm, so head out early and check out all the vampire-themed goodness!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $60 for this fun evening! Vampire attire is required as fangs will be checked! Entry also requires a vax card or recent negative COVID test!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th & 31st

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31st

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St, Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

Northalsted Halloween Parade @ Halsted between Aldine and Waveland, 5:00pm – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Fun times in Northalsted!

SO WHAT: Nothing says Halloween like a good ole fashioned costume contest. Bring your A game to this enormous costume contest and parade in Northalsted where everyone is welcome! Registration for the contest starts at 5pm at Halsted and Aldine where the parade starts and goes up towards Waveland. At 6:45pm the awards show begins followed by a performance from iPop!

NOW WHAT: It’s free!

Sylvan Esso: Shaking out the Numb w/ Lido Pimienta @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave, 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A perfect night of music for your Halloween plans

SO WHAT: Get ready for a fantastic Halloween as the always incredible Sylvan Esso, the duo of singer Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn take over the Aragon Ballroom! Their latest album Free Love came out last year right in the midst of the pandemic, so this tour is the first time they’re touring to support it. Joining them will be the wonderful sounds of Lido Pimienta!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $37.50 for this fantastic Halloween concert!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Open House Chicago @ Various locations and on Zoom, Various times, all ages

WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful buildings Chicago has to offer.

SO WHAT: The Chicago Architecture Foundation will be opening doors to the city’s most interesting places, with more than 100 sites in 30 neighborhoods offering a chance to experience behind-the-scenes access. You’ll be able to explore the culture and diversity of our amazing city through its impressive architecture. All the tours are free and taking place on Oct. 16 & 17. In the meantime there are plenty of virtual events going on throughout the month, so visit the Open House Chicago website for a full list of locations and virtual events!

NOW WHAT: It’s all free, so plan these 48 hours accordingly.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with Last Night in Soho, The Rescue, Titane, Cat People, Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Halloween Edition, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy! Remember that a physical/digitial vaccination card or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required for entrance!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.