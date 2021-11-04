Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 11/4 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to wearing masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.
So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Drive-In Movies
- ChiTown Movies, 2343 S. Throop St – Next week and beyond will feature screenings of
- 11/4 – A Quiet Place Part II
- 11/5 – Space Jam: A New Legacy
- 11/5 – Night of the Living Dead
- 11/6 – Godzilla vs. Kong
- 11/6 – Scream
- 11/7 – F9: The Fast Saga
- 11/9 – Godzilla vs. Kong
- 11/10 – Grease
- 11/11 – F9: The Fast Saga
- 11/12 – A Quiet Place Part II
- 11/12 – Friday the 13th
- 11/13 – Nightmare on Elm Street
- 11/14 – Godzilla vs. Kong
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tons of artists playing throughout the week with artists like Clem Snide on Thursday and EG Vines on Saturday!
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout’s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ve started a whole new year-long series Naturally Beautiful! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” !
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Skullicious New Works by Cherry Moth Cake! So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop-up featuring the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Science and Industry
- WNDR Museum is back
- Art on theMART will be projecting wonderful visual every night at 9:00pm and 9:30pm! Check out what they have planned here
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- “The Office Experience Chicago” is open for all you die hard fans of the show!
- Nightmare on Clark Street is Deuce’s Major League Bar‘s Halloween transformation! Enjoy spooky themes food and drinks while you dine in a autumnal wonderland!
THURSDAY – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4th – 6th
Lit & Luz Festival @ Various Locations, various times
WHAT: Lit & Luz Festival is a one-of-a-kind series of events featuring renowned authors and visual artists from Chicago and Mexico City in cultural exchange and conversation.
SO WHAT: Lit & Luz Festival returns to in-person programming in Chicago! You’ll have a chance to experience some excellent storytelling and extemporaneous performances that explore the relationship between the languages, art forms, and cultures of the United States and Mexico. This year’s theme is “Structure”! Check out the remaining schedule below!
- November 4 – Lit & Luz Live Magazine Show: Structure @ Logan Center for the Arts—Performance Hall, 915 E 60th St.- 7:00pm – 8:30pm
- November 5 – Virtual: #NewLatinoBoom – Noon – 1:00pm
- November 5 – Lit & Luz Book Club Presents: Jazmina Barrera, Rocío Cerón, and Pergentino José. With special guest host Ignacio Sánchez Prado @ Instituto Cervantes, 31 W Ohio St – 6:00pm – 7:00pm
- November 6 – Un Taller de Ficción con Pergentino José @Rudy Lozano Public Library, 1805 S Loomis St – 2:00pm -3:30pm
- November 6 – Lit & Luz Closing Event featuring AlgoRitmo and DJ Roxyo Sounds @ Hungry Brain, 2319 W Belmont Ave – 9:00pm – 10:00pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this great experience!
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th
Whisky Fest @ Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 E Wacker Dr, 6:30pm – 9:30pm, 21+
WHAT: The delicious nectar that is whisky/whiskey
SO WHAT: This is the perfect opportunity to try a huge variety of whiskies from around the globe, giving you a nice look (and taste) at the state of whisky today! Seriously, whether you’re looking for Canadian or Japanese, rye or bourbon, you’ll find it here. WhiskyFest will also include seminars conducted by master distillers and blenders to get you all the more acquainted with the wonderful spirit!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $295 for this incredible whisky experience.
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.
- November 4 – Eric Hines & Pan Dulce Live at Fulton Street Collective
- November 11 – Madman Across The Water Performed live at Fulton Street Collective
- November 16 – Living With Tollways & Paul Abella Trio LIVE at Fulton Street Collective
- November 17 – Dave Meder Trio LIVE at Fulton Street Collective
- November 18 – IMAGERY CONVERTER Live at Fulton Street Collective
- November 23 – Kabir Dalawari Quartet w/ Bomar/Frosch Trio LIVE @ Fulton Street Collective
- November 30 – Lee Morgan Tribute Live at Fulton Street Collective
NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5th – 7th
Jurassic Quest @ Donald E Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont , Friday & Saturday 9:00am – 8:00pm, Sunday 9:00am – 6:00pm, All Ages
WHAT: Dinosaurs invade Donald E Stephens Convention Center
SO WHAT: Jurassic Quest is one of the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibitions. Guests will walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and the Triassic period and experience what it would have been like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. Ride a dinosaur, dig for some fossils and more at this dino-centric event!
NOW WHAT: Admission is $19 for GA, $20 for seniors, and $36 for VIP access.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th
New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival is back with some in-person events! They always bring some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives! Below is just a taste of what is coming in the next few weeks
- November 6 – Imagining Chicago’s Future: A Film Screening & Conversation @ Columbia College Chicago – 1:30pm
- November 6 – Debbie Millman: Why Design Matters @ Columbia College Chicago – 4:00pm
- November 6 – Eli Saslow: Voices from the Pandemic @ Columbia College Chicago – 6:00pm
- November 6 – Kal Penn with Chasten Buttigieg @ the Harris Theater – 7:00pm
- November 11 – What’s Next: Money (Virtual) – 7:00pm
- November 13 – Teju Cole: Black Paper @ Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts – 10:30am
- November 13 – Speculative Infrastructure @ Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts – Noon
- November 13 – Illinois Poet Laureate Angela Jackson: A Celebration @ Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts – 1:00pm
- November 20 – Nikole Hannah-Jones of the 1619 Project @ the Symphony Center – 1:00pm
- November 21 – Alan Cumming @ the Music Box Theater – 6:00pm
- December 12 – Annie Leibovitz @ the Harris Theater – 7:00pm
- December 9 – Maggie Nelson: On Freedom (Virtual) – 700pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2021.
The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm
WHAT: Quick plays live and online!
SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6th & 7th
23 Hour Party People @ Smartbar/Metro, 3730 N Clark St, Saturday 7:00am – Sunday 5:00am, 21+
WHAT: 23 hours of dancing insanity
SO WHAT: Celebrate the end of daylight savings time with one extra hour to party! The entire Metro building will be going all night (23 hours) with heavy-hitters performing throughout the crazy party including CQQCHiFRUIT, Garrett David, DJ Heather, Jeff Derringer and so many more! If the party gets too intense, you can head over to the Metro Chill Room where you can listen to a more soothing set of sounds. You can check out the whole lineup here!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and $40 after midnight for this all day and night event!
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7th
Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St, Noon – 5:00pm
WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!
SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.
NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with Last Night in Soho, The Rescue, The Beta Test, Possession, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy! Remember that a physical/digitial vaccination card or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required for entrance!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is open again and they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa. This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching–in person or from your sofa!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! If you feel comfortable head out to the film center and enjoy the ambiance of in person screenings again!
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download ! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
