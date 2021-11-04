Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 11/4 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to wearing masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4th – 6th



Lit & Luz Festival @ Various Locations, various times

WHAT: Lit & Luz Festival is a one-of-a-kind series of events featuring renowned authors and visual artists from Chicago and Mexico City in cultural exchange and conversation.

SO WHAT: Lit & Luz Festival returns to in-person programming in Chicago! You’ll have a chance to experience some excellent storytelling and extemporaneous performances that explore the relationship between the languages, art forms, and cultures of the United States and Mexico. This year’s theme is “Structure”! Check out the remaining schedule below!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this great experience!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th

Whisky Fest @ Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 E Wacker Dr, 6:30pm – 9:30pm, 21+

WHAT: The delicious nectar that is whisky/whiskey

SO WHAT: This is the perfect opportunity to try a huge variety of whiskies from around the globe, giving you a nice look (and taste) at the state of whisky today! Seriously, whether you’re looking for Canadian or Japanese, rye or bourbon, you’ll find it here. WhiskyFest will also include seminars conducted by master distillers and blenders to get you all the more acquainted with the wonderful spirit!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $295 for this incredible whisky experience.

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5th – 7th

Jurassic Quest @ Donald E Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont , Friday & Saturday 9:00am – 8:00pm, Sunday 9:00am – 6:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Dinosaurs invade Donald E Stephens Convention Center

SO WHAT: Jurassic Quest is one of the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibitions. Guests will walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and the Triassic period and experience what it would have been like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. Ride a dinosaur, dig for some fossils and more at this dino-centric event!

NOW WHAT: Admission is $19 for GA, $20 for seniors, and $36 for VIP access.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6th & 7th



23 Hour Party People @ Smartbar/Metro, 3730 N Clark St, Saturday 7:00am – Sunday 5:00am, 21+

WHAT: 23 hours of dancing insanity

SO WHAT: Celebrate the end of daylight savings time with one extra hour to party! The entire Metro building will be going all night (23 hours) with heavy-hitters performing throughout the crazy party including CQQCHiFRUIT, Garrett David, DJ Heather, Jeff Derringer and so many more! If the party gets too intense, you can head over to the Metro Chill Room where you can listen to a more soothing set of sounds. You can check out the whole lineup here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and $40 after midnight for this all day and night event!

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7th

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St, Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT:Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with Last Night in Soho, The Rescue, The Beta Test, Possession, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy! Remember that a physical/digitial vaccination card or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required for entrance!

Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time

WHAT: The Film Center at Home

SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is open again and they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa. This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching–in person or from your sofa!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! If you feel comfortable head out to the film center and enjoy the ambiance of in person screenings again! Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home

WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home

SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).

NOW WHAT: It’s free!!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.