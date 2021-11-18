Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 11/18 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to wearing masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

So if you do plan to go out this weekend make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th

Sauced Night Market @ House of Vans, 113 N Elizabeth, 5:00pm – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A night time market in Chicago’s coolest venue

SO WHAT: Sauced Night Market returns to the recently reopened House of Vans. The roving night market has been showcases vendors for quite a while now and they’ll be returning to the West Loop warehouse/skate park/concert hall with another great lineup of 30 local vendors slinging their awesome wares! This event will also feature tunes from DJ Johnny Walker!

NOW WHAT: It’s free with RSVP! This event is all ages! Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend any House of Vans events.

Mavis Staples: A Benefit Concert for Beyond Hunger with Kelly Hogan@ Thalia Hall, 1807 South Allport Street, 7:00pm

WHAT: A benefit concert feature two amazing performers

SO WHAT: Honestly, what can you say about Mavis Staples that hasn’t already been said. She is a legendary artist that has influence music and beyond. Seeing her live is always a pleasure and this evening with fellow Chicago staple Kelly Hogan is a sure fire bet for your Friday night!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $70! Proceeds from the concert event will directly benefit the nearly 40,000 individuals Beyond Hunger serves across Chicagoland.

Sam Prekop & Jon McEntire w/ M. Sage @ Constellation, 3111 N Western Ave, 8:30pm

WHAT: An evening of interesting sounds

SO WHAT: Sam Prekop is making some of the most interesting music of his career. Equipped with a modular synthesizer that he amazed on his own, Prekop is crafting complex sounds that harness the beautiful qualities of repetitions, patterns, and the luck. Creating sounds on the fly, Prekop’s shows have been a marvel to experience and are highly recommended. Joining him will be fellow The Sea and Cake bandmate Jon McEntire, marking the second time the duo have performed as an electronic duo in US (Eurpoe got lucky witha entire tour). M. Sage will also be on hand opening up the show!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this great show!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19th – 21st

Millennium Park Art Market @ Millennium Park Chase Promenade North, 201 E Randolph St, Friday 3:00pm – 8:00pm, Saturday Noon – 8:00pm, Sunday Noon – 5:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A little early holiday shopping

SO WHAT: Start your holiday shopping with one-of-a-kind items including jewelry, fashion, painting, sculpture, prints, drawings and more on sale by more than 30 local artists curated through BUDDY. There will also feature student artists from organizations including Marwen and After School Matters — plus a café, pop-up programming and a special visit by Dreezy Claus on Saturday and Sunday from 1–3pm.

NOW WHAT: FREE Admission! The Art Market is made possible by generous support from the Millennium Park Foundation. Face masks are required for all Art Market guests except while actively eating and/or drinking. Free Chicago masks available (while supplies last).

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th & BEYOND

Christkindlmarket @ Daley Plaza & Gallagher Way, 50 W Washington St & 3635 N Clark St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: The Chicago Christmas time tradition is back in person!

SO WHAT: After going digital last year, Christkindlmarket is back with all the familiar foods, music, and ornaments you expect! Head over to their website for info on special events, hours, and more! If you still not feeling up to the crowds, their online marketplace will still be up and running for those who want to stay home!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Mask up and stafe safe as you experience the wonderful marketplace!



ZooLights @ Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N Clark St, 4:00pm – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: One of the largest displays of the season’s lights!

SO WHAT: ZooLights, Presented By ComEd and Invesco QQQ, at Lincoln Park Zoo makes the most wonderful time of year even better with the most wonderful lighting event. The one of a kind experience offers fun family oriented holiday celebrations that feature beautiful displays and incredible seasonal activities all under the glow of 2.5 million lights! Check out their event page for a full rundown of all the fun that is waiting for you at the annual ZooLights event!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free on Mondays and Tuesday, $5 every other day! Tickets for the Winter Experiences, including the carousal, Enchanted Forest, and much more will be available on site for $4 each, a package of 10 for $36, or a package of 20 for $69.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20th

BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festivals @ Magnificent Mile, 401 North Michigan Avenue, 11:00am -7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A Grand display of holiday cheer!

SO WHAT: This wonderful Lights Festival starts early in the day with a festive thoroughfare of booths and family activities, including photos with Santa Claus, until 4:00 p.m. Then at 5:30 p.m. the tree lightings commence with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in attendance along with a parade featuring over an hour of fabulous floats, giant helium balloons, exciting marching bands, celebrities, musical performances, Santa Claus, and more! The event concludes with spectacular fireworks over the Chicago River at the DuSable Bridge at 7:00 p.m.

NOW WHAT: It’s Free! If your not feeling up to being there in person, ABC will be broadcasting the event throughout the holiday season!

Andersonville Viking Pub Crawl @ @atmostphere Bar (5355 N Clark) & Various Locations, 3:00pm – 6:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A little trip around the bars in Andersonville!

SO WHAT: The Andersonville Viking Pub Crawl returns with over12 stops and a whole lot of fun! each (plus fees). Groups are encouraged, so invite your friends and dress up – there will be a costume contest for for best group and best individual Viking costume!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 and include an appetizer at check-in at @atmostphere Bar (5355 N Clark), a 13oz. commemorative rascal glass designed by Transit Tees (you may use this glass for your drinks during the event), and a lanyard with souvenir badge which will unlock drink specials at each location! Bring cash for drinks as some venues do not take credit cards. This is a vaccination only event. There is also a Viking Drinking Horn available to purchase for $20!

Tasha: 2 Nights @ Sleeping Village, , 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Two nights with Tasha and a special guest

SO WHAT: Tasha, a born-and-raised Chicagoan, will be performing at Sleeping Village for two Saturdays in a row to share songs from her new album Tell Me What You Miss the Most. Whether you’ve had the opportunity to see her live or this is your first time, I guarantee you’ll be mesmerized by her breathtaking voice. Joining her on this second night will be the incredible Fran!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th & 21st

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St, Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Tony Fitzpatrick: Jesus of Western Avenue @ Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Various times Wednesday – Sunday, All Ages

WHAT: Prints, drawings, and collages from a local legend

SO WHAT: Cleve Carney Museum of Art will be housing Jesus of Western Avenue, a collection of 60 recent works from Tony Fitzpatrick’s great artistic mind! Fitzpatrick’s art is so intrinsically tied to Chicago and the Midwest, delivering stories and visuals that could only be birthed by our formidable city. You can read our review of The Secret Birds here!

NOW WHAT: The exhibit is free! You can RSVP and select times over at their website!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with Last Night in Soho, The Power of the Dog, and more! But if you want to watch some first run movies at home, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy! Remember that a physical/digital vaccination card or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required for entrance!

Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time

WHAT: The Film Center at Home

SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is open again and they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa. This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching–in person or from your sofa!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! If you feel comfortable head out to the film center and enjoy the ambiance of in person screenings again! Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home

WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home

SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).

NOW WHAT: It’s free!!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.