Preview: Picosa to Offer Wide Variety in Sunday Concert

Chicago-based sextet Picosa will be performing a wide-ranging program this Sunday at the Epiphany Center of the Arts. Headed by flutist Jennie Oh Brown, Picosa’s unusual lineup of flute, clarinetist Andrea R. DiOrio, violinist Elizabeth Brausa Brathwaite, cellist Paula Kosower, and pianist Kuang-Hao Huang allows them to explore lots of different ensemble combinations. They also have a composer in residence, Jonathon Kirk, who provides original scores and transcriptions into this lineup of music originally written for other instruments.

Sunday’s program illustrates that variety. It opens with a work from the late 18th century, Beethoven’s Trio in B-flat major, Op. 11, Gasenhauser. Picosa is performing this excellent work with the original line-up of clarinet, cello, and piano. From 1797, they fast forward to 2017 with Chicago composer Shulamit Ran’s wonderful Birds of Paradise for flute and piano. Jonathon Kirk’s contribution is a transcription of one of Claude Debussy’s most beloved compositions, Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune (Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun) from orchestra to Picosa’s five instruments. Other composers on the program are Reinhold Glière and Joan Tower.

Picosa will perform at Epiphany Center of the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave., Sunday, December 5, at 6pm. Tickets are $20. For ticket information, click here.