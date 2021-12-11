GALLERY: Friday Cosplay at C2E2 2021

Well, we made it! Doors opened at 10 am yesterday to a December iteration of C2E2, with a presence digitally and physically, and with some changes.

And while we’re not seeing sold out hotels and nigh impassable show floors, we’re also not finding ourselves locked out of panels and we feel capable of social distancing with the floor exploded open to allow more space, something we’ve wished for for years.

C2E2 2021, Friday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Those that have brought their vaxx cards and gone through the check are filling the floors with cosplay, some of it with a Christmas vibe, and we’re here for it.

Everyone’s glad to get a chance to let their nerd flags fly, and it shows. We’ll be out on the floor all 3 days looking for people like you, with great costumes and having a great time with friends and family. Check Third Coast Review each morning and see if you can find your shot!











We’ll see you out there! And just a tip? You’re gonna want to secure all your props and headwear because it is ridiculous out.