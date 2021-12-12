GALLERY: Saturday Cosplay at C2E2 2021

The more things change the more they stay the same and though we’re at C2E2 in December after a year away, Saturday is once again the big day to see and be seen on C2E2’s floors and boasts some of the best panels.

One great new addition to the costumes we saw on the floors today was a holiday flair, with people coming as all sorts of superheroes and high fantasy characters and straight up Christmas elves and showing some holiday spirit along with their fandom side.

C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor



Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

And, if we’ve seen one trend emerge and take the place of many of the Harley Quinns, Deadpools and Jokers, it’s the rise of the Loki variants–and with a concept so ripe for cool cosplays and tons of interpretations, we’re not mad at it.

We’ll bring you more from the evenings cosplay competition later this week, but for now, enjoy all the amazing cosplay we saw out on the floor–and share this article if you see friends or family in it!

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

Cosplay @ C2E2 2021, Saturday. Photo: Marielle Bokor

There’s just one day left–will we see you on the floor tomorrow?