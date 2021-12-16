Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 12/16 and Beyond

It’s the Holiday season! While we’ve dashed past the Delta variant and are entering the Omicron stage in our pandemic journey, we need to stay safe! Stores, restaurants, and venues are seemingly fully open with mask requirements, but if you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out you can always stay in and support these places from home. But if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th & 17th



Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY & SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16th & 18th Krampus Takeover/Pop Up Launch @ DMen Tap, 2849 W Belmont Ave, 7:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Celebrate the darker side of the holidays

SO WHAT: That fiendish holiday stalwart Krampus is coming to town and setting up shop at DMen Tap! The festivities start with a parade where his followers are encouraged to don their own Krampus outfits! Then once inside enjoy the return of Fist of Krampus from Revolution Brewing! The flowing weeks will feature D&D campaigns, cool jams, and events that you can bring the kiddos to! Check out the lineup of Krampus events below! 12/16 – Krampus Cage DJ Grant from Bucket O’ Blood – 8:00pm

12/18 – Kids Krampus Dungeon crawl – 1:00pm NOW WHAT: Participation is free, but be sure to bring some dough for the bar!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17th – 19th

Mariachi Herencia de México – A Very Merry Christmas Tour @ Old Town School of Folk & Thalia Hall, 4544 N Lincoln Ave & 1807 South Allport Street , Friday 8:00pm (Old Town), Saturday 2:00pm/5:00pm/8:00pm (Old Town)

WHAT: Add some mariachi flavor to your Christmas tunes

SO WHAT: Mariachi Herencia de Mexico, the Latin Grammy winning group, will be making there way to Chicago for three days of wonderful music. The group will be splitting their time between Old Town School of Folk Music on Friday and Saturday, then capping off their stay at Thalia Hall on Sunday! Mariachi Herencia de Mexico will be performing both Mexican and American holiday favorites which will surely fill your night with holiday cheer (and perhaps a grito or two).

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now for all nights but are going fast! You can find the Old Town School of Folk tickets here and the Thalia Hall tickets here

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17th

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along @ Millenium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., 6:00pm – 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Sing out and celebrate Chicago’s diverse holiday traditions

SO WHAT: The new Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along series near Cloud Gate (previously “Caroling at Cloud Gate”) will invite Chicagoans and visitors to come together and sing their hearts out. This series has been reimagined to be more inclusive of Chicago’s many faith backgrounds, cultures and holiday music traditions. Each night will feature a different theme and musical group. This final night of the event will will feature the Chicago Community Chorus

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Head over to their website for more info! Face masks are required for all Holiday Sing-Along guests and masks will be available at the event while supplies last.

The Long Hair Don’t Care Show featuring Jamila Woods, theMIND, & Matt Muse @ Metro, 3730 N Clark St, 7:30pm, 18+

WHAT: Some local jams for a great cause!

SO WHAT: This Friday night the Metro is going to be hosting a great set of artists. Jamila Wood will bring her unrivaled onstage presence, theMIND will get the crowd grooving from the second they hear his voice, and Matt Muse will leave you mesmerized by his incredible flow. Even better this whole night is to benefit the Love & Nappyness Hair Care Drive, an initiative founded by Muse to collect sealed and unused natural hair care, skincare, and personal hygiene products for underprivileged communities. The products will be donated to Ignite, a shelter for youth facing housing insecurity, and Saint Leonards Ministries, a transition home based on the West Side for formerly incarcerated men and women.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $30 for this charitable and downright exciting night!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18th

Mae & The Juliana Theory “Emotion is the Everglow” Tour @ Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St , 7:00pm, 17+

WHAT: A fantastic co headlining show at Bottom Lounge

SO WHAT: Mae & The Juliana Theory are heading to Bottom Lounge to share something a little special with their fans. Both bands will be performing one of their beloved albums in full as Mae tackles The Everglow and The Juliana Theory dives into Emotion is Dead! These albums are staples of the 2000s emo era and are a perfect way to spend your Saturday night!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $30 for this incredible night!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11th – 12th

Randolph Street Market Holiday Pop-Up @ Randolph Street Market, 830 N Michigan Ave.,10:00am – 5:00pm all ages

WHAT: SO WHAT:NOW WHAT: Tickets are $10 per weekend

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12th

Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St, Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Holiday Magic @ Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st Street (1st Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield, IL, 3:00pm – 9:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Add some holiday cheer to your zoo visit!

SO WHAT: Celebrate the holiday season as over two million lights wrap around Brookfield Zoo! Entering its 40th season, Holiday Magic lets attendees explore the zoo as the synchronized lights dance to the music. You’ll have fun discovering all the enormous illuminated animal structures, finding all the hidden Gnomes, taking a trip to the skating rink, getting yourself a special holiday Mold-a-Rama, and so much more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $24.95 for adults 12- 64, $17 for children ages 3 – 12, $19.95 for Seniors. Parking is $13.39

Christkindlmarket @ Daley Plaza & Gallagher Way, 50 W Washington St & 3635 N Clark St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: The Chicago Christmas time tradition is back in person!

SO WHAT: After going digital last year, Christkindlmarket is back with all the familiar foods, music, and ornaments you expect! Head over to their website for info on special events, hours, and more! If you’re still not feeling up to the crowds, their online marketplace will be up and running for those who want to stay home!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Mask up and stay safe as you experience the wonderful marketplace!



ZooLights @ Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N Clark St, 4:00pm – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: One of the largest displays of the season’s lights!

SO WHAT: ZooLights, Presented By ComEd and Invesco QQQ, at Lincoln Park Zoo makes the most wonderful time of year even better with this thrilling lighting event. The one-of-a-kind experience offers fun family-oriented holiday celebrations that feature beautiful displays and incredible seasonal activities all under the glow of 2.5 million lights! Check out their event page for a full rundown of all the fun that is waiting for you at the annual ZooLights event!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free on Mondays and Tuesday, $5 per person (for all ages, including infants and LPZ members) every other day! Tickets for the Winter Experiences, including the carousel, Enchanted Forest, and much more will be available on site for $4 each, a package of 10 for $36, or a package of 20 for $69.

Light Up the Lake @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand, Various times, All ages

WHAT: Winter festivities without all the cold!

SO WHAT: Navy Pier will be putting on Chicagoland’s biggest indoor, temperature-controlled winter celebration! Light Up the Lake will feature a light garden, featuring large-scale light-sculpture displays; an Alpine ice rink, authentic holiday beer garden, kiddie train rides, gift market, Merry Main Street Presented By Brach’s—and, of course, a chance to visit with SANTA!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now and range from $15 to $26.

Sanctuary From Forgotten Blocks Photo Exhibition @ Kusanya Café, 825 W 69th St. Exhibit open 4-7pm daily

WHAT: The ongoing photo series, Sanctuary From Forgotten Blocks: A Photo Essay Showing the Beauty and Strength of Englewood, consists of images taken in the West Englewood community.

SO WHAT: The exhibit shows the community in ways we usually don’t see because they don’t conform to the standard violence stories the media tell.

NOW WHAT: The free event is sponsored by the Kusanya Café Art Collective and ThoughtPoetsOpinion. The exhibit will show works by photographer Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney. See more info here. The exhibit is open 4 to 7pm daily through February 1. Photos are available for purchase and proceeds will go to HER Chicago and GoodKidsMadCity.

Tony Fitzpatrick: Jesus of Western Avenue @ Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Various times Wednesday – Sunday, All Ages

WHAT: Prints, drawings, and collages from a local legend

SO WHAT: Cleve Carney Museum of Art will be housing Jesus of Western Avenue, a collection of 60 recent works from Tony Fitzpatrick’s great artistic mind! Fitzpatrick’s art is intrinsically tied to Chicago and the Midwest, delivering stories and visuals that could only be birthed by our formidable city. You can read our review of The Secret Birds here!

NOW WHAT: The exhibit is free! You can RSVP and select times over at their website!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with Drive My Car, Benedetta, Samurai Cop Midnight screening,The 38th Annual Music Box Christmas Sing-A-Long & Double Feature of It’s a Wonderful Life and White Christmas, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy! Remember that a physical/digital vaccination card or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required for entrance!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.