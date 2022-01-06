Third Coast Review Celebrates Six Years, Makes Leadership Changes

Third Coast Review, Chicago’s six-year-old online arts magazine, announces leadership changes effective immediately. Co-founder Nancy S. Bishop, who has served as editor and publisher since 2016, is stepping down from her administrative and general editorial duties. Lisa Trifone, the website’s Movies editor, has been named to the new position of Managing Editor with responsibilities for content oversight, team management, and financial operations.

Bishop will remain as publisher, Stages editor and chief theater critic. A veteran of 35 years in corporate marketing for Chicago professional services firms, she is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and was a 2014 fellow of the National Critics Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center.

Trifone has been Movies editor and film critic for Third Coast Review for nearly five years. She has worked in independent film for 15 years, at film festivals across the country and supporting the theatrical and digital releases of award-winning films. She is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved film critic and a member of the Chicago Film Critics Association. She owns her own film strategy and publicity firm, Bright Iris Film Co.

Third Coast Review publishes long-form reviews and features on visual arts, museums and parks; movies and TV; theater and dance; music of all genres; video games and other games; books and authors; and food. The site, which generated almost 750,000 page views in 2021, is staffed by eight page editors and about 25 writers. It was founded in January 2016 by a dozen alumni of Gapers Block, the Chicago city news site.

Third Coast Review is a member of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance, a partnership of independent, local and community-driven media entities that are collaborating to create new revenue streams and heighten independent media’s visibility. CIMA was launched in 2019 and is a project of the Chicago Reader.