Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/13 and Beyond

It’s a new year and we’re still in the thick of it. The Omicron stage in our pandemic journey is roaring loudly and we need to stay safe! Stores, restaurants, and venues are seemingly fully open with mask and vaccination requirements, but if you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out you can always stay in and support these places from home. But if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Drive-In Movies
- ChiTown Movies, 2343 S. Throop St – Next week and beyond will feature screenings of
- 1/14 Mean Girls
- 1/14 Friday the 13th
- 1/15 Finding Dory
- 1/15 Jaws
- 1/16 Moana
- 1/16 Jurassic Park
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tons of artists playing throughout the week with artists like Clem Snide on Thursday and EG Vines on Saturday!
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout’s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ve started a whole new year-long series Naturally Beautiful! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” !
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more! Plus they have a Black Friday Sale going on!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Paintings in the Hue of Forever New Works from Chris RWK! So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- WNDR Museum
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Chicago Botanic Garden is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautifully lit up gardens safely!
- “The Office Experience Chicago” is open for all you die hard fans of the show!
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15th
Berwyn Championship Wrestling’s New Year’s Resolutions @ Berwyn Eagles Club 2125, 6309 W. 26th St., Berwyn, 7:00pm – 10:00pm
WHAT: Add a little local wrestling to your life.
SO WHAT: If you’re looking for over-the-top spectacle and a night you’ll remember, a wrestling show is a fantastic option. Few things match the energy and enthusiasm that live wrestling offers and Berwyn Championship Wrestling’s New Year’s Resolutions is sure to deliver. Check out local talent as well as former WWE Superstar “Hornswoggle“ for a night of great wrasslin’!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this fun night!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JANUARY 15th & 16th
Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah @ Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Saturday 7:30pm, Sunday 3:00pm
WHAT: For 17 years, this “exuberant, jazz-gospel makeover” of Handel’s classic Messiah has brought Chicagoans together every Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. This inspirational performance features world-class musicians filling the Auditorium’s historic stage.
SO WHAT: The performance features a chamber orchestra, jazz combo, a huge choir, and three gifted soloists: Alfreda Burke, Karen-Marie Richardson, and Rodrick Dixon. Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah is “your grandmother’s choral classic sliced, diced, spiced, swirled, swung, amplified, and totally reinvented” (the Chicago Reader said). Original concept by Marin Alsop. Arranged by Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson.
NOW WHAT: Buy tickets here for $35-$75.
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
Buddy Guy and Special Guests @ Buddy Guy’s Legends, 700 S Wabash Ave, Various times, 21+
WHAT: Experience one of the great musicians of all time performing live!
SO WHAT: Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy is back for 16 electrifying shows over the next four weekends at Buddy Guy’s Legends. He’ll be performing with 15 amazing musicians including Bobby Rush, Robert Fetzer, Kingfish, Demetria Taylor and more! CHeck out the remaining dates beleow!
- Thurs Jan 13 – BUDDY GUY w/ Leilani Kilgore
- Fri Jan 14 – BUDDY GUY w/ Demetria Taylor
- Sat Jan 15 – BUDDY GUY w/ Nora Jean Brusso
- Sun Jan 16 – BUDDY GUY w/ Ivy Ford
- Thurs Jan 20 – BUDDY GUY w/ Linsey Alexander
- Fri Jan 21 – BUDDY GUY w/ Vino Louden
- Sat Jan 22 – BUDDY GUY w/ Mike Wheeler
- Sun Jan 23 – BUDDY GUY w/ Luke Pytel
- Thurs Jan 27 – BUDDY GUY w/ Dave Herrero
- Fri Jan 28 – BUDDY GUY w/ John Primer
- Sat Jan 29 – BUDDY GUY w/ NuBlu Band
- Sun Jan 30 – BUDDY GUY w/ Randy Johnson
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 for standing room and $99 for reserved seating ! Remember to mask up and bring a copy of your vaccination card!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival is back with some in-person events! They always bring some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for the next season as their website is constantly updated with new talks, so check out the wealth of upcoming and previous events in their archives!
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2022.
Sanctuary From Forgotten Blocks Photo Exhibition @ Kusanya Café, 825 W 69th St. Exhibit open 4-7pm daily
WHAT: The ongoing photo series, Sanctuary From Forgotten Blocks: A Photo Essay Showing the Beauty and Strength of Englewood, consists of images taken in the West Englewood community.
SO WHAT: The exhibit shows the community in ways we usually don’t see because they don’t conform to the standard violence stories the media tell.
NOW WHAT: The free event is sponsored by the Kusanya Café Art Collective and ThoughtPoetsOpinion. The exhibit will show works by photographer Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney. See more info here. The exhibit is open 4 to 7pm daily through February 1. Photos are available for purchase and proceeds will go to HER Chicago and GoodKidsMadCity.
Tony Fitzpatrick: Jesus of Western Avenue @ Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Various times Wednesday – Sunday, All Ages
WHAT: Prints, drawings, and collages from a local legend
SO WHAT: Cleve Carney Museum of Art will be housing Jesus of Western Avenue, a collection of 60 recent works from Tony Fitzpatrick’s great artistic mind! Fitzpatrick’s art is intrinsically tied to Chicago and the Midwest, delivering stories and visuals that could only be birthed by our formidable city. You can read our review of The Secret Birds here!
NOW WHAT: The exhibit is free! You can RSVP and select times over at their website!
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with The Power of the Dog, Benedetta, a Rocky Horror Picture Show screening,The 38th Annual Music Box Christmas Sing-A-Long & Double Feature of It’s a Wonderful Life and White Christmas, Alternative Christmas Double Feature of Gremlins and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy! Remember that a physical/digital vaccination card or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required for entrance!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is open again and they are continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa. This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Head over to their listings and start watching–in person or from your sofa!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! If you feel comfortable head out to the film center and enjoy the ambiance of in person screenings again!
The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm
WHAT: Quick plays live and online!
SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! They won’t bwe open this weekend but plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated starting on January 30th.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.
- January 16 – ZUBIN EDALJI/PAUL BEDAL Duo LIVE at Fulton Street Collective
- January 16 – Nate Lepine Quartet with Edalji/Bedal Duo Wed. Feb. 16 at FSC
- January 17 – Saxofonix Quartet Live at Fulton Street Collective
- January 22 – Jameson Scriver’s Reckoner with Paul/Barnard Duo @ Fulton Street Collective
- January 23 – ABERCROMBIE QUARTET Album Performed Live at Fulton Street Collective
NOW WHAT: The shows are free online, but in person there is a $15 suggested donation unless noted! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
Concerts Livestreams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download ! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
