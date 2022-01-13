Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/13 and Beyond

It’s a new year and we’re still in the thick of it. The Omicron stage in our pandemic journey is roaring loudly and we need to stay safe! Stores, restaurants, and venues are seemingly fully open with mask and vaccination requirements, but if you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out you can always stay in and support these places from home. But if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15th



Berwyn Championship Wrestling’s New Year’s Resolutions @ Berwyn Eagles Club 2125, 6309 W. 26th St., Berwyn, 7:00pm – 10:00pm

WHAT: Add a little local wrestling to your life.

SO WHAT: If you’re looking for over-the-top spectacle and a night you’ll remember, a wrestling show is a fantastic option. Few things match the energy and enthusiasm that live wrestling offers and Berwyn Championship Wrestling’s New Year’s Resolutions is sure to deliver. Check out local talent as well as former WWE Superstar “Hornswoggle“ for a night of great wrasslin’!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this fun night!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JANUARY 15th & 16th

Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah @ Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Saturday 7:30pm, Sunday 3:00pm

WHAT: For 17 years, this “exuberant, jazz-gospel makeover” of Handel’s classic Messiah has brought Chicagoans together every Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. This inspirational performance features world-class musicians filling the Auditorium’s historic stage.

SO WHAT: The performance features a chamber orchestra, jazz combo, a huge choir, and three gifted soloists: Alfreda Burke, Karen-Marie Richardson, and Rodrick Dixon. Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah is “your grandmother’s choral classic sliced, diced, spiced, swirled, swung, amplified, and totally reinvented” (the Chicago Reader said). Original concept by Marin Alsop. Arranged by Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson.

NOW WHAT: Buy tickets here for $35-$75.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Buddy Guy and Special Guests @ Buddy Guy’s Legends, 700 S Wabash Ave, Various times, 21+

WHAT: Experience one of the great musicians of all time performing live!

SO WHAT: Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy is back for 16 electrifying shows over the next four weekends at Buddy Guy’s Legends. He’ll be performing with 15 amazing musicians including Bobby Rush, Robert Fetzer, Kingfish, Demetria Taylor and more! CHeck out the remaining dates beleow!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 for standing room and $99 for reserved seating ! Remember to mask up and bring a copy of your vaccination card!

Sanctuary From Forgotten Blocks Photo Exhibition @ Kusanya Café, 825 W 69th St. Exhibit open 4-7pm daily

WHAT: The ongoing photo series, Sanctuary From Forgotten Blocks: A Photo Essay Showing the Beauty and Strength of Englewood, consists of images taken in the West Englewood community.

SO WHAT: The exhibit shows the community in ways we usually don’t see because they don’t conform to the standard violence stories the media tell.

NOW WHAT: The free event is sponsored by the Kusanya Café Art Collective and ThoughtPoetsOpinion. The exhibit will show works by photographer Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney. See more info here. The exhibit is open 4 to 7pm daily through February 1. Photos are available for purchase and proceeds will go to HER Chicago and GoodKidsMadCity.

Tony Fitzpatrick: Jesus of Western Avenue @ Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Various times Wednesday – Sunday, All Ages

WHAT: Prints, drawings, and collages from a local legend

SO WHAT: Cleve Carney Museum of Art will be housing Jesus of Western Avenue, a collection of 60 recent works from Tony Fitzpatrick’s great artistic mind! Fitzpatrick’s art is intrinsically tied to Chicago and the Midwest, delivering stories and visuals that could only be birthed by our formidable city. You can read our review of The Secret Birds here!

NOW WHAT: The exhibit is free! You can RSVP and select times over at their website!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.