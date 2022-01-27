Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/27 and Beyond

It’s a new year and we’re still in the thick of it. The Omicron stage in our pandemic journey is roaring loudly and we need to stay safe! Stores, restaurants, and venues are seemingly fully open with mask and vaccination requirements, but some shows are being moved and outright cancelled. So if you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out you can always stay in and support these places from home. But if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, JANUARY 27th – 29th

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at Schubas!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JANUARY 28th & 29th

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30th Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St, Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival @ Various Locations, Various Times

WHAT: Discover the world of puppetry over the next two weeks!

SO WHAT: Add a little something different to your weekend plans as the Chicago International Puppet Theater festival makes it’s way to town. Check out a variety of shows, experiences, and workshops throughout town and home letting audiences immerse themselves in a world of puppets. Special events like neighborhood tours and The Plastic Bag Store will be great multiday highlights! Check out this weekend’s lineup below and the rest of the festival’s schedule at their website !

NOW WHAT: You can find full ticket info in the links above or on the festivals website!

Winterland @ Gallagher’s Way, 3635 N Clark St, Various times, All Ages

WHAT: Some more winter festivities

SO WHAT: Just because the holiday season is over doesn’t mean you can still have some winter time fun. Gallagher Way’s Winterland is still offering up some great events over the weekend s with ice bumper cars and regular ice skating! This is the last weekend for the bumper cars currently scheduled so head out and enjoy those while they last!

NOW WHAT: Ice bumper Cars tickets are $15 while Ice Skating admission is free for kids 12 and under, $6 for those 13+, and skate rental is $12. You can find more information at their website!

Buddy Guy and Special Guests @ Buddy Guy’s Legends, 700 S Wabash Ave, Various times, 21+

WHAT: Experience one of the great musicians of all time performing live!

SO WHAT: Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy is back for 16 electrifying shows over the next four weekends at Buddy Guy’s Legends. He’ll be performing with 15 amazing musicians including Bobby Rush, Robert Fetzer, Kingfish, Demetria Taylor and more! CHeck out the remaining dates beleow!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $65 for standing room and $99 for reserved seating ! Remember to mask up and bring a copy of your vaccination card! Most of the remaining performances are sold out.

Sanctuary From Forgotten Blocks Photo Exhibition @ Kusanya Café, 825 W 69th St. Exhibit open 4-7pm daily

WHAT: The ongoing photo series, Sanctuary From Forgotten Blocks: A Photo Essay Showing the Beauty and Strength of Englewood, consists of images taken in the West Englewood community.

SO WHAT: The exhibit shows the community in ways we usually don’t see because they don’t conform to the standard violence stories the media tell.

NOW WHAT: The free event is sponsored by the Kusanya Café Art Collective and ThoughtPoetsOpinion. The exhibit will show works by photographer Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney. See more info here. The exhibit is open 4 to 7pm daily through February 1. Photos are available for purchase and proceeds will go to HER Chicago and GoodKidsMadCity.

Tony Fitzpatrick: Jesus of Western Avenue @ Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Various times Wednesday – Sunday, All Ages

WHAT: Prints, drawings, and collages from a local legend

SO WHAT: Cleve Carney Museum of Art will be housing Jesus of Western Avenue, a collection of 60 recent works from Tony Fitzpatrick’s great artistic mind! Fitzpatrick’s art is intrinsically tied to Chicago and the Midwest, delivering stories and visuals that could only be birthed by our formidable city. You can read our review of The Secret Birds here!

NOW WHAT: The exhibit is free! You can RSVP and select times over at their website!

Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home

WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home

SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).

NOW WHAT: It’s free!!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.